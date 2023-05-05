Zuplo
Changelog

Additional Geolocation Properties

The incomingRequestProperties property on the ZuploContext route now exposes several additional values:

  • postalCode - Postal code of the incoming request, for example, “78701”.
  • metroCode - Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, “635”.
  • region - If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, “Texas”.
  • regionCode - If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, “TX”.
  • timezone - Timezone of the incoming request, for example, “America/Chicago”.