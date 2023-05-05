Additional Geolocation Properties
The
incomingRequestProperties property on the
ZuploContext route now exposes several
additional values:
postalCode- Postal code of the incoming request, for example, “78701”.
metroCode- Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, “635”.
region- If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, “Texas”.
regionCode- If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, “TX”.
timezone- Timezone of the incoming request, for example, “America/Chicago”.