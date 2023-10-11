Zuplo
Changelog

Custom Logging Additional Log Fields

Logging plugins now include several new fields to help filter logs for different environment types:

The names of these fields may differ depending on your logger as we follow the conventions of each log service. So environmentType may be environmentType, environment_type, or environment-type.
  • environment: This is the name of your Zuplo environment. This will be the same as your Zuplo subdomain. i.e. if your Zuplo URL is https://silver-lemming-main-b0cef33.zuplo.app, the environment is silver-lemming-main-b0cef33
  • environmentType: This indicates where your environment is running. Possible values are:
    • edge: Environments deployed to our 300+ edge locations
    • working-copy: Environments deployed to your single-instance dev server
    • local: When running with Zuplo local development
  • environmentStage: This indicates the deployment stage of your environment. Possible values are:
    • production: Environments deployed from your default git branch
    • preview: Environments deployed from any other git branch
    • working-copy: Environments deployed to your single-instance dev server
    • local: When running with Zuplo local development