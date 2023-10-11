Custom Logging Additional Log Fields
Logging plugins now include several new fields to help filter logs for different environment types:
The names of these fields may differ depending on your logger as we follow the
conventions of each log service. So
environmentType may be
environmentType,
environment_type, or
environment-type.
environment: This is the name of your Zuplo environment. This will be the same as your Zuplo subdomain. i.e. if your Zuplo URL is
https://silver-lemming-main-b0cef33.zuplo.app, the environment is
silver-lemming-main-b0cef33
environmentType: This indicates where your environment is running. Possible values are:
edge: Environments deployed to our 300+ edge locations
working-copy: Environments deployed to your single-instance dev server
local: When running with Zuplo local development
-
environmentStage: This indicates the deployment stage of your environment. Possible values are:
production: Environments deployed from your default git branch
preview: Environments deployed from any other git branch
working-copy: Environments deployed to your single-instance dev server
local: When running with Zuplo local development
-