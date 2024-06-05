June 5, 2024 Fine-Grained API Keys

Developers can use Zuplo’s CLI and API to automate tasks with the Zuplo platform. For example, you can create a custom CI/CD process to publish your Zuplo API or automate the management of environment variables. Previously, each account had only a single API key, which granted full access to all resources and functionality. With Fine-Grained API Keys, you can create multiple API keys with limited permissions.

These new capabilities allow:

Create API keys with specific permissions for specific tasks, environments, or projects.

Set expiration dates on API Keys to ensure that they are only valid for a limited time.

Administrators can view and manage all API keys in the Zuplo portal to maintain security of their resources.

See the Zuplo API Key documentation for more information.