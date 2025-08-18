Zuplo Changelog - 2025-08-26
This changelog covers changes from Monday, 2025-08-18 to Sunday, 2025-08-24.
Summary
This release includes improvements to the CLI login experience with device flow authentication and source map support for better debugging capabilities.
Features
- Enhanced CLI Authentication: The CLI now uses device flow for login, providing a more secure and user-friendly authentication experience
- Source Maps Support: Enabled source maps on public builds to improve debugging and error tracking capabilities