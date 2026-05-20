May 20, 2026 Zuplo MCP Server

The Zuplo MCP server is now live at https://dev.zuplo.com/mcp . It exposes the full Zuplo Developer API as Model Context Protocol tools, so an agent can list deployments, roll API keys, add custom domains, query audit logs, and anything else the Developer API supports.

The tool catalog is generated directly from the Developer API’s OpenAPI spec. Every endpoint becomes an MCP tool the moment it deploys, with no hand-maintained tool definitions to fall out of sync.

Setup

Create a scoped API key in the Zuplo Portal under Account Settings → API Keys. Point any MCP-compatible client (Claude Code, Cursor, VS Code) at https://dev.zuplo.com/mcp . Pass the key as a bearer token in the Authorization header.

The key’s permissions determine which accounts, projects, and operations show up as tools at runtime, so the agent only sees the surface you’ve granted.

Then ask your agent something like:

“Create a new API key consumer named acme-corp and generate a key that expires in 30 days.”

Pairs with Zuplo Agent Skills

Combine the server with Zuplo’s Agent Skills ( zuplo-guide , zuplo-monetization , zuplo-cli , zudoku-guide ) and your agent gets grounded context about how Zuplo works alongside the surface to act on it.

See the Zuplo MCP Server documentation for setup details, or read the announcement post for the full overview.