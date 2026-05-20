Zuplo MCP Server
The Zuplo MCP server is now live at
https://dev.zuplo.com/mcp. It exposes the
full Zuplo Developer API as Model Context Protocol tools, so an agent can list
deployments, roll API keys, add custom domains, query audit logs, and anything
else the Developer API supports.
The tool catalog is generated directly from the Developer API’s OpenAPI spec. Every endpoint becomes an MCP tool the moment it deploys, with no hand-maintained tool definitions to fall out of sync.
Setup
- Create a scoped API key in the Zuplo Portal under Account Settings → API Keys.
- Point any MCP-compatible client (Claude Code, Cursor, VS Code) at
https://dev.zuplo.com/mcp.
- Pass the key as a bearer token in the
Authorizationheader.
The key’s permissions determine which accounts, projects, and operations show up as tools at runtime, so the agent only sees the surface you’ve granted.
Then ask your agent something like:
“Create a new API key consumer named
acme-corpand generate a key that expires in 30 days.”
Pairs with Zuplo Agent Skills
Combine the server with
Zuplo’s Agent Skills
(
zuplo-guide,
zuplo-monetization,
zuplo-cli,
zudoku-guide) and your
agent gets grounded context about how Zuplo works alongside the surface to act
on it.
See the Zuplo MCP Server documentation for setup details, or read the announcement post for the full overview.