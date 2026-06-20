Reading Subscription Data
When the
MonetizationInboundPolicy authenticates a request, it looks up the
caller's subscription — their plan, entitlements, payment status, and billing
dates — and stores it on the request context. Read that data from your own code
with the static
MonetizationInboundPolicy.getSubscriptionData method to make
decisions, personalize responses, or log which plan a request ran on.
Where you can call it
getSubscriptionData returns data that the monetization policy puts on the
context, so it only returns a value after the
monetization-inbound policy
has run. Call it from:
- A custom code inbound policy placed after
monetization-inboundin the route's inbound pipeline.
- The route handler, which always runs after inbound policies.
On a route without the monetization policy — or in a policy that runs before it
— the method returns
undefined. Always handle that case.
The
monetization-inbound policy must come before any policy that reads the
subscription. If your policy runs first, the subscription data isn't on the
context yet. See
pipeline ordering.
Basic usage
Code
import { MonetizationInboundPolicy, HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { const subscription = MonetizationInboundPolicy.getSubscriptionData(context); if (!subscription) { return HttpProblems.forbidden(request, context, { detail: "No active subscription", }); } context.log.info(`Request on plan: ${subscription.plan.key}`); return request; }
The subscription object
getSubscriptionData returns a
MonetizationSubscription. The fields you reach
for most are the plan and the entitlements map:
Code
interface MonetizationSubscription { id: string; customerId: string; name: string; status: string; currency: string; plan: { id: string; name: string; key: string; // Stable identifier — switch on this in code version: number; description?: string; }; // Keyed by meter or feature key entitlements: Record< string, { balance: number; // Remaining allowance this period hasAccess: boolean; // false when no access or quota spent overage: number; // Usage beyond the included allowance usage: number; // Consumed this period } >; paymentStatus?: { status: "paid" | "not_required" | "pending" | "failed" | "uncollectible"; isFirstPayment: boolean; lastPaymentFailedAt?: string; lastPaymentSucceededAt?: string; }; billingCadence: string; // ISO 8601 duration, e.g. "P1M" for monthly billingAnchor: string; nextBillingDate: string; activeFrom: string; activeTo?: string; maxPaymentOverdueDays: number; accessBlocked?: boolean; createdAt: string; updatedAt: string; }
Switch on
plan.key rather than
plan.name in your logic — the key is a stable
identifier, while the name is a display label that can change.
Reading entitlements
Each entry in
entitlements describes one metered feature or static feature on
the subscription. The key is the meter or feature key; the value reports the
caller's standing against it:
Code
const subscription = MonetizationInboundPolicy.getSubscriptionData(context); const apiCalls = subscription?.entitlements["api_requests"]; if (apiCalls) { context.log.info( `api_requests — used ${apiCalls.usage}, ${apiCalls.balance} remaining`, ); }
hasAccessis the quickest check for "can this caller use this feature" — it's
falsewhen the plan doesn't include the feature or the quota has run out.
balanceis the remaining allowance. A balance of
0or less means no allowance remains.
usageand
overagereport consumption this billing period.
Caveats
- Returns
undefinedwhen the monetization policy hasn't run. Guard every call.
- The policy caches the data. Subscription and entitlement data is cached
for up to
cacheTtlSeconds(60 seconds minimum), so
balance,
usage, and
overagecan lag real-time consumption by the length of the cache window. Treat them as recent, not exact.
Next steps
- Programmatic Monetization — gate operations by plan and meter requests based on the response.
- Dynamic Metering — set meter values at runtime from code.
- Monetization Policy Reference — every policy configuration option.