Dynamic Metering
Most routes meter a fixed amount per request through the policy's
meters option. For variable-cost endpoints
— an AI endpoint billed by tokens returned, a search billed by records matched —
the amount isn't known until the backend responds. Set meter values from code at
runtime with the
MonetizationInboundPolicy static methods.
The runtime metering methods
|Method
|What it does
setMeters(context, meters)
|Replaces the runtime meter map, overriding matching static keys
addMeters(context, meters)
|Adds to the runtime meter map, accumulating with static and prior calls
getMeters(context)
|Returns the current runtime meter map
Call them from a custom policy or handler. Because the values usually come from the response, the most common place is a custom outbound policy.
Code
import { MonetizationInboundPolicy, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; // In a custom outbound policy, set meters based on the response export default async function ( response: Response, request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { if (!response.ok) { return response; } // Reading the body consumes it, so rebuild the response afterward const body = (await response.json()) as { usage?: { total_tokens?: number }; }; const tokens = body.usage?.total_tokens ?? 0; MonetizationInboundPolicy.setMeters(context, { tokens_used: tokens }); return new Response(JSON.stringify(body), { status: response.status, headers: response.headers, }); }
Use
addMeters to add to existing meter values rather than replacing them:
Code
MonetizationInboundPolicy.addMeters(context, { api_credits: creditsConsumed, });
Read the current runtime meter values at any point:
Code
const meters = MonetizationInboundPolicy.getMeters(context); // { tokens_used: 150 }
How meter values are merged
The final metering hook combines static and runtime values before sending usage:
options.metersprovides the static base values.
setMetersreplaces the runtime meter map, overriding matching static keys.
addMetersaccumulates into the runtime meter map, then combines additively with static values.
- When both the static and runtime maps are empty, the policy skips metering.
For a meter key like
api with
options.meters.api = 1:
setMeters(context, { api: 50 })sends
api: 50(replaces the static value).
addMeters(context, { api: 50 })sends
api: 51(adds to the static value).
The policy reports usage only for the status codes set by
meterOnStatusCodes, so a failed
backend response costs the caller nothing.
Enforcing quotas on runtime meters
Runtime meters set from an outbound policy run after the response, so they
can't block the current request on their own. To enforce a quota on a value you
meter at runtime, declare the meter statically with a value of
0 — the policy
checks the entitlement up front without double-counting. See
Block on a response-derived meter.
Next steps
- Programmatic Monetization — gate operations by plan and enforce quotas on runtime meters.
- Reading Subscription Data — inspect the plan and entitlements in code.
- Monetization Policy Reference — every policy configuration option.
- Meters — defining the meters you increment.