Deploying Zuplo from a Monorepo
If your Zuplo API gateway lives inside a monorepo alongside other services, you can deploy it using the Zuplo CLI and your CI/CD provider. Zuplo's built-in GitHub integration connects each project to a dedicated repository and deploys automatically on every push. Because it doesn't natively support projects located in a subdirectory, you need to use the Zuplo CLI with a custom CI/CD pipeline to deploy from the correct directory.
This guide covers the project structure requirements, CI/CD configuration, local development, and common troubleshooting steps for monorepo setups.
Project structure
A monorepo with a Zuplo project in a subdirectory typically looks like this:
Code
my-monorepo/ ├── apps/ │ ├── web/ # Frontend application │ └── backend/ # Backend service ├── packages/ │ └── api-gateway/ # Zuplo project │ ├── config/ │ │ ├── routes.oas.json │ │ └── policies.json │ ├── modules/ # Custom TypeScript handlers and policies │ ├── tests/ # API tests │ ├── zuplo.jsonc │ └── package.json ├── package.json # Root package.json (workspaces) └── ...
The Zuplo subdirectory must contain these files at minimum:
zuplo.jsonc— Project configuration including
version,
compatibilityDate, and
projectType
package.json— Dependencies (must include
zuploas a dependency)
config/routes.oas.json— Route definitions in OpenAPI format
config/policies.json— Policy configuration
The
config/policies.json file must be valid JSON with a
policies array. Each
policy entry requires a
name,
policyType, and a
handler object with
export,
module, and
options fields. Here's an example:
config/policies.json
{ "policies": [ { "name": "my-rate-limit-inbound-policy", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "ip", "requestsAllowed": 100, "timeWindowMinutes": 1 } } } ] }
Every policy in
policies.json must include the
handler block with
export,
module, and
options. Omitting the
handler block causes schema validation
errors during
zuplo deploy.
GitHub Actions configuration
The key to deploying from a subdirectory is setting
working-directory on your
job steps so the Zuplo CLI runs in the correct folder.
Basic deployment
.github/workflows/deploy.yaml
name: Deploy Zuplo API on: push: branches: - main paths: - "packages/api-gateway/**" jobs: deploy: runs-on: ubuntu-latest defaults: run: working-directory: packages/api-gateway steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Deploy to Zuplo run: npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }}
This workflow:
- Triggers only when files in the Zuplo subdirectory change (via the
pathsfilter)
- Sets
working-directoryat the job level so every
runstep executes inside the Zuplo project folder
- Installs dependencies and deploys using the Zuplo CLI
Set
working-directory at the
defaults.run level of the job rather than on
each individual step. This avoids accidentally running CLI commands from the
repository root.
PR preview environments
For preview deployments on pull requests, combine
working-directory with
environment cleanup:
.github/workflows/pr-preview.yaml
name: PR Preview on: pull_request: types: [opened, synchronize, reopened, closed] paths: - "packages/api-gateway/**" jobs: deploy: if: github.event.action != 'closed' runs-on: ubuntu-latest defaults: run: working-directory: packages/api-gateway env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Deploy to Zuplo id: deploy shell: bash run: | OUTPUT=$(npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1) echo "$OUTPUT" DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(echo "$OUTPUT" | grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)') echo "url=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT - name: Comment PR with deployment URL uses: actions/github-script@v7 with: script: | github.rest.issues.createComment({ issue_number: context.issue.number, owner: context.repo.owner, repo: context.repo.repo, body: `🚀 Deployed to: ${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }}` }) cleanup: if: github.event.action == 'closed' runs-on: ubuntu-latest defaults: run: working-directory: packages/api-gateway env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Delete environment run: | BRANCH_NAME="${{ github.head_ref }}" ENV_NAME="${BRANCH_NAME//\//-}" npx zuplo delete \ --environment "$ENV_NAME" \ --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ --wait
Secrets and environment variables
Store your Zuplo API key as a GitHub Actions secret:
- Go to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your account Settings > API Keys
- Copy the API key
- In your GitHub repository, go to Settings > Secrets and variables > Actions
- Create a secret named
ZUPLO_API_KEY
For more details on CI/CD authentication, see the Custom CI/CD guide.
The examples above use GitHub Actions. If you use GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure
DevOps, or CircleCI, the same principles apply — set the working directory to
your Zuplo subdirectory and run
npx zuplo deploy. See the provider-specific
guides under Custom CI/CD Pipelines for detailed workflow
examples.
Local development
To run local development from a monorepo subdirectory, navigate to the Zuplo project folder and start the development server:
Code
cd packages/api-gateway npm install npx zuplo dev
The
zuplo dev command looks for
zuplo.jsonc and the
config/ directory in
the current working directory. Running it from the repository root instead of
the Zuplo subdirectory causes resolution errors.
If you use npm or pnpm workspaces, you can add a script to your root
package.json to run local development from the workspace:
Root package.json
{ "scripts": { "dev:api-gateway": "npm -w packages/api-gateway run dev" } }
For troubleshooting local development issues, see the local development troubleshooting guide.
Troubleshooting
Schema validation errors in policies.json
Error:
zuplo deploy exits with code 1 and reports schema validation
errors.
This typically happens when
policies.json is missing required fields. Every
policy entry must include the full
handler object:
Code
{ "name": "my-policy", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": {} } }
Common causes:
- Missing the
handlerblock entirely
- Missing
exportor
moduleinside the
handlerblock
- Using an invalid
policyTypevalue
"Could not resolve .zuplo/worker.ts"
Error:
npx zuplo dev fails with "Could not resolve .zuplo/worker.ts".
This error occurs when the CLI can't locate the project files. Verify that:
- You're running the command from the Zuplo project directory (not the monorepo root)
- The
zuplo.jsoncfile exists in the current directory
- Dependencies are installed (
npm install)
Deployment health check timeouts
Error: The build succeeds but the deployment fails with a health check timeout.
After the CLI builds and uploads your project, Zuplo runs a health check against the deployed environment. Timeouts can indicate:
- Invalid route configuration — Check
config/routes.oas.jsonfor syntax errors or invalid handler references
- Missing modules — Verify that any custom handler modules referenced in
routes.oas.jsonor
policies.jsonexist in the
modules/directory
- Missing environment variables — If your policies or handlers reference
environment variables with
$env(VAR_NAME), make sure those variables are configured in the Zuplo portal under your project's environment variables
Build succeeds but deploy fails
If
npm install and the build step complete successfully but
zuplo deploy
fails:
- Confirm your
ZUPLO_API_KEYis set correctly in your CI/CD secrets
- Verify the project is correctly linked by running
npx zuplo linkor by passing explicit
--projectand
--accountflags to
zuplo deploy
- Check that
working-directorypoints to the correct subdirectory in your workflow file
Next steps
Once your monorepo deployment is working, consider these follow-up tasks:
- Set up branch-based environments for staging and production with Branch-Based Deployments
- Add API tests to your CI pipeline using the patterns in Custom CI/CD Pipelines
- Explore the full CLI for additional commands in the Zuplo CLI Reference
- Configure local development to work alongside your other services with Local Development