Copy page Source Control & Deployments Deploying Zuplo from a Monorepo

If your Zuplo API gateway lives inside a monorepo alongside other services, you can deploy it using the Zuplo CLI and your CI/CD provider. Zuplo's built-in GitHub integration connects each project to a dedicated repository and deploys automatically on every push. Because it doesn't natively support projects located in a subdirectory, you need to use the Zuplo CLI with a custom CI/CD pipeline to deploy from the correct directory.

This guide covers the project structure requirements, CI/CD configuration, local development, and common troubleshooting steps for monorepo setups.

Project structure

A monorepo with a Zuplo project in a subdirectory typically looks like this:

Code my-monorepo/ ├── apps/ │ ├── web/ # Frontend application │ └── backend/ # Backend service ├── packages/ │ └── api-gateway/ # Zuplo project │ ├── config/ │ │ ├── routes.oas.json │ │ └── policies.json │ ├── modules/ # Custom TypeScript handlers and policies │ ├── tests/ # API tests │ ├── zuplo.jsonc │ └── package.json ├── package.json # Root package.json (workspaces) └── ...

The Zuplo subdirectory must contain these files at minimum:

zuplo.jsonc — Project configuration including version , compatibilityDate , and projectType

— Project configuration including , , and package.json — Dependencies (must include zuplo as a dependency)

— Dependencies (must include as a dependency) config/routes.oas.json — Route definitions in OpenAPI format

— Route definitions in OpenAPI format config/policies.json — Policy configuration

The config/policies.json file must be valid JSON with a policies array. Each policy entry requires a name , policyType , and a handler object with export , module , and options fields. Here's an example:

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "policies" : [ { "name" : "my-rate-limit-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "ip" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } } ] }

Every policy in policies.json must include the handler block with export , module , and options . Omitting the handler block causes schema validation errors during zuplo deploy .

GitHub Actions configuration

The key to deploying from a subdirectory is setting working-directory on your job steps so the Zuplo CLI runs in the correct folder.

Basic deployment

.github/workflows/deploy.yaml .github/workflows/deploy.yaml name : Deploy Zuplo API on : push : branches : - main paths : - "packages/api-gateway/**" jobs : deploy : runs-on : ubuntu-latest defaults : run : working-directory : packages/api-gateway steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Deploy to Zuplo run : npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }}

This workflow:

Triggers only when files in the Zuplo subdirectory change (via the paths filter) Sets working-directory at the job level so every run step executes inside the Zuplo project folder Installs dependencies and deploys using the Zuplo CLI

Set working-directory at the defaults.run level of the job rather than on each individual step. This avoids accidentally running CLI commands from the repository root.

PR preview environments

For preview deployments on pull requests, combine working-directory with environment cleanup:

.github/workflows/pr-preview.yaml .github/workflows/pr-preview.yaml name : PR Preview on : pull_request : types : [ opened , synchronize , reopened , closed ] paths : - "packages/api-gateway/**" jobs : deploy : if : github.event.action != 'closed' runs-on : ubuntu-latest defaults : run : working-directory : packages/api-gateway env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Deploy to Zuplo id : deploy shell : bash run : | OUTPUT=$(npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1) echo "$OUTPUT" DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(echo "$OUTPUT" | grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)') echo "url=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT - name : Comment PR with deployment URL uses : actions/github-script@v7 with : script : | github.rest.issues.createComment({ issue_number: context.issue.number, owner: context.repo.owner, repo: context.repo.repo, body: `🚀 Deployed to: ${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }}` }) cleanup : if : github.event.action == 'closed' runs-on : ubuntu-latest defaults : run : working-directory : packages/api-gateway env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Delete environment run : | BRANCH_NAME="${{ github.head_ref }}" ENV_NAME="${BRANCH_NAME//\//-}" npx zuplo delete \ --environment "$ENV_NAME" \ --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ --wait

Secrets and environment variables

Store your Zuplo API key as a GitHub Actions secret:

Go to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your account Settings > API Keys Copy the API key In your GitHub repository, go to Settings > Secrets and variables > Actions Create a secret named ZUPLO_API_KEY

For more details on CI/CD authentication, see the Custom CI/CD guide.

The examples above use GitHub Actions. If you use GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, or CircleCI, the same principles apply — set the working directory to your Zuplo subdirectory and run npx zuplo deploy . See the provider-specific guides under Custom CI/CD Pipelines for detailed workflow examples.

Local development

To run local development from a monorepo subdirectory, navigate to the Zuplo project folder and start the development server:

Terminal Code cd packages/api-gateway npm install npx zuplo dev

The zuplo dev command looks for zuplo.jsonc and the config/ directory in the current working directory. Running it from the repository root instead of the Zuplo subdirectory causes resolution errors.

If you use npm or pnpm workspaces, you can add a script to your root package.json to run local development from the workspace:

Root package.json Root package.json { "scripts" : { "dev:api-gateway" : "npm -w packages/api-gateway run dev" } }

For troubleshooting local development issues, see the local development troubleshooting guide.

Troubleshooting

Schema validation errors in policies.json

Error: zuplo deploy exits with code 1 and reports schema validation errors.

This typically happens when policies.json is missing required fields. Every policy entry must include the full handler object:

Code Code { "name" : "my-policy" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : {} } }

Common causes:

Missing the handler block entirely

block entirely Missing export or module inside the handler block

or inside the block Using an invalid policyType value

"Could not resolve .zuplo/worker.ts"

Error: npx zuplo dev fails with "Could not resolve .zuplo/worker.ts".

This error occurs when the CLI can't locate the project files. Verify that:

You're running the command from the Zuplo project directory (not the monorepo root)

The zuplo.jsonc file exists in the current directory

file exists in the current directory Dependencies are installed ( npm install )

Deployment health check timeouts

Error: The build succeeds but the deployment fails with a health check timeout.

After the CLI builds and uploads your project, Zuplo runs a health check against the deployed environment. Timeouts can indicate:

Invalid route configuration — Check config/routes.oas.json for syntax errors or invalid handler references

— Check for syntax errors or invalid handler references Missing modules — Verify that any custom handler modules referenced in routes.oas.json or policies.json exist in the modules/ directory

— Verify that any custom handler modules referenced in or exist in the directory Missing environment variables — If your policies or handlers reference environment variables with $env(VAR_NAME) , make sure those variables are configured in the Zuplo portal under your project's environment variables

Build succeeds but deploy fails

If npm install and the build step complete successfully but zuplo deploy fails:

Confirm your ZUPLO_API_KEY is set correctly in your CI/CD secrets

is set correctly in your CI/CD secrets Verify the project is correctly linked by running npx zuplo link or by passing explicit --project and --account flags to zuplo deploy

or by passing explicit and flags to Check that working-directory points to the correct subdirectory in your workflow file

Next steps

Once your monorepo deployment is working, consider these follow-up tasks:

Set up branch-based environments for staging and production with Branch-Based Deployments

for staging and production with Branch-Based Deployments Add API tests to your CI pipeline using the patterns in Custom CI/CD Pipelines

to your CI pipeline using the patterns in Custom CI/CD Pipelines Explore the full CLI for additional commands in the Zuplo CLI Reference

for additional commands in the Zuplo CLI Reference Configure local development to work alongside your other services with Local Development