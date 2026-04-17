Copy page Supported Providers OpenID Connect (OIDC)

Dev Portal supports any identity provider that implements the OpenID Connect protocol via the generic openid provider type. This includes Okta, Keycloak, Authentik, Ory, ZITADEL, AWS Cognito, Google Identity, and most enterprise IdPs.

Configuration

Add the authentication property to your Dev Portal configuration:

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts { // ... authentication : { type : "openid" , clientId : "<your-client-id>" , issuer : "<the-issuer-url>" , scopes : [ "openid" , "profile" , "email" ], // Optional }, // ... }

Option Required Description clientId Yes The OAuth client ID issued by your provider. issuer Yes The issuer URL. Dev Portal discovers endpoints from <issuer>/.well-known/openid-configuration . scopes No Scopes to request. Defaults to ["openid", "profile", "email"] .

Provider Setup

Register Dev Portal as a public SPA / single page application client in your identity provider and set:

Callback / Redirect URI to https://your-site.com/oauth/callback

For local development, add http://localhost:3000/oauth/callback

If your provider supports wildcards, add https://*.your-domain.com/oauth/callback for preview environments

for preview environments Add your site origin to the list of allowed CORS origins

Enable the Authorization Code grant with PKCE and the Refresh Token grant

Okta

In the Okta admin console go to Applications → Applications → Create App Integration. Select OIDC - OpenID Connect and Single Page Application. Set Sign-in redirect URIs to https://your-site.com/oauth/callback (add http://localhost:3000/oauth/callback for local development). Under Assignments, assign the users or groups that should have access. After creating the app, copy the Client ID. Your issuer is your Okta domain, for example https://your-tenant.okta.com or a custom authorization server like https://your-tenant.okta.com/oauth2/default . Under Security → API → Trusted Origins, add your site origin for both CORS and Redirect.

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts { authentication : { type : "openid" , clientId : "<your-okta-client-id>" , issuer : "https://your-tenant.okta.com/oauth2/default" , scopes : [ "openid" , "profile" , "email" ], }, }

Keycloak

Use the realm issuer URL:

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts { authentication : { type : "openid" , clientId : "zudoku" , issuer : "https://keycloak.example.com/realms/<your-realm>" , }, }

In the realm, create a client with Client type OpenID Connect , Access type public , and enable Standard Flow (Authorization Code).

Verifying the Issuer

You can confirm your issuer URL is correct by opening <issuer>/.well-known/openid-configuration in a browser. It should return a JSON document listing authorization_endpoint , token_endpoint , userinfo_endpoint , and jwks_uri .

User Profile

After sign-in Dev Portal calls the provider's UserInfo endpoint and reads name , email , picture , and email_verified from the response. Map these claims in your provider if they are not emitted by default.

Troubleshooting

Discovery fails : verify <issuer>/.well-known/openid-configuration resolves and matches the issuer value in the document.

: verify resolves and matches the value in the document. CORS errors on token / userinfo : add your site origin to the provider's allowed origins.

: add your site origin to the provider's allowed origins. Redirect URI mismatch : the URI registered with the provider must match the Dev Portal origin exactly, including protocol and port.

: the URI registered with the provider must match the Dev Portal origin exactly, including protocol and port. Missing profile fields: ensure profile and email scopes are granted and that the provider includes name , email , and picture claims in the UserInfo response.