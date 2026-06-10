Data Loss Prevention Policy
The Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policy scans incoming request bodies for sensitive data — personally identifiable information (PII), secrets and API keys for dozens of vendors, payment and bank identifiers, and national IDs for many countries — using a catalog of 60+ built-in recognizers plus any custom patterns you add. When a match is found it takes a configurable action: mask the matches, block the request, or log a warning and let it through.
Recognizers are selected individually or via entity groups (
secret,
finance,
pii,
id-us,
id-uk,
region-eu, …). Detection runs entirely in the
gateway isolate using regular expressions, checksums (Luhn, mod-97, Verhoeff,
and friends), and context-word scoring — no request data leaves the gateway.
Pair with the Data Loss Prevention - Outbound policy to also scan upstream responses before they're returned to the client.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-data-loss-prevention-inbound-policy", "policyType": "data-loss-prevention-inbound", "handler": { "export": "DataLossPreventionInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "action": "mask", "entities": ["secret", "finance", "contact-email", "id-us-ssn"], "mask": "[REDACTED]" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
data-loss-prevention-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
DataLossPreventionInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
engine
<string>- The detection engine. Only
builtin(in-isolate regex + checksum detection with context-word scoring) is available today. This is the extension point for a future hosted
presidio-servicemode; declaring it now keeps adding that mode an additive, non-breaking change. Allowed values are
builtin. Defaults to
"builtin".
entities
<string[]>- Built-in recognizer ids and/or group selectors to enable. Entity ids follow a
{category}-
{scope}-
{name}taxonomy, and any dash-aligned id prefix acts as a selector (for example
secretis every secret,
id-auis Australia's identifiers,
secret-awsis both AWS entities), plus the named groups
piiand
region-eu. Available selectors:
contact,
finance,
finance-us,
id,
id-au,
id-br,
id-ca,
id-es,
id-fr,
id-in,
id-it,
id-nl,
id-pl,
id-sg,
id-uk,
id-us,
network,
pii,
region-eu,
secret,
secret-aws. When omitted, the full built-in catalog is used.
customPatterns
<object[]>- Additional customer-defined regex recognizers. Invalid patterns are logged and skipped rather than failing the request.
name(required)
<string>- Identifier reported in findings and block details for this pattern.
pattern(required)
<string>- A JavaScript regular expression source string. Remember to escape backslashes for JSON (for example
\\dfor a digit).
confidence
<number>- Base confidence (0-1) for matches of this pattern. The default of 0.85 is above the default detection threshold; combine a low value with
contextwords for patterns that are only sensitive in context. Defaults to
0.85.
context
<string[]>- Context words that boost a match's confidence by 0.45 when one appears near the match (in the surrounding field, label, or key).
-
action
<string>- What to do when sensitive data is detected.
maskredacts matches before forwarding the request,
blockrejects with a 422 listing only the detected entity names, and
logrecords a warning and forwards the request unchanged. Allowed values are
mask,
block,
log. Defaults to
"mask".
mask
<string>- The string that replaces detected values when
actionis
mask. Defaults to
"[REDACTED]".
minConfidence
<number>- Minimum confidence (0-1) a match must reach to count as a finding. Context-dependent recognizers (for example
finance-us-bank-accountor
finance-us-aba-routing) sit below the default threshold of 0.5 until a context word near the match boosts them above it. Lower the threshold to surface them everywhere; raise it to keep only prefix- or checksum-validated matches. Defaults to
0.5.
contentTypes
<string[]>- Override the set of scannable content-type prefixes. When omitted, the built-in text content-type allow-list (JSON, XML, form-encoded, text/*) is used.
Using the Policy
This policy inspects the body of each incoming request for sensitive data and applies a configurable action. It is the inbound counterpart to the Data Loss Prevention - Outbound policy, which inspects upstream responses.
Detection happens entirely inside the gateway isolate — request bodies are never sent to a third-party service.
Actions
mask(default) — every detected value is replaced with the
maskstring and the modified body is forwarded upstream. Overlapping matches are merged and masked once.
block— the request is rejected with a
422 Unprocessable Content. The problem detail lists only the names of the detected entities, never the matched values, so the policy never leaks the data it caught.
log— a structured warning is written (entity ids and counts only) and the request is forwarded unchanged.
Built-in recognizers
Enable entities individually or by group selector in the
entities
option, or omit it to use the full catalog. Entity ids follow a
{category}-{scope}-{name} taxonomy, and any dash-aligned prefix of an id is a
valid selector:
secret enables every secret,
id-au enables Australia's
identifiers,
secret-aws enables both AWS entities. Two named groups (
pii,
region-eu) bundle entities across categories.
|Group
|Entities
secret
secret-private-key,
secret-jwt,
secret-aws-access-key,
secret-aws-bedrock,
secret-github,
secret-gitlab,
secret-zuplo,
secret-openai,
secret-anthropic,
secret-google-api-key,
secret-stripe,
secret-slack,
secret-discord-webhook,
secret-npm,
secret-pypi,
secret-sendgrid,
secret-twilio,
secret-hugging-face,
secret-databricks,
secret-shopify,
secret-square,
secret-mailchimp,
secret-mailgun,
secret-postman,
secret-terraform,
secret-sentry,
secret-digitalocean,
secret-heroku,
secret-perplexity,
secret-azure-client,
secret-telegram-bot
finance
finance-credit-card (Luhn),
finance-iban (per-country length + mod-97),
finance-crypto-wallet,
finance-us-aba-routing (checksum),
finance-swift-bic,
finance-us-bank-account,
finance-cvv
id
id-us-ssn,
id-us-itin,
id-us-passport,
id-uk-nino,
id-uk-nhs (mod-11),
id-ca-sin (Luhn),
id-au-abn,
id-au-acn,
id-au-tfn,
id-au-medicare (all checksummed),
id-in-aadhaar (Verhoeff),
id-in-pan,
id-sg-nric (checksum),
id-es-nif (checksum),
id-it-fiscal-code (checksum),
id-pl-pesel (checksum),
id-nl-bsn (11-proef),
id-br-cpf (checksum),
id-fr-nir (mod-97)
contact
contact-email,
contact-phone
network
network-ipv4,
network-ipv6,
network-mac
pii
contact +
id
|Prefixes
id-us,
id-uk,
id-au,
id-ca,
id-in,
id-sg,
id-es,
id-it,
id-pl,
id-nl,
id-br,
id-fr,
finance-us,
secret-aws — everything whose id starts with that prefix
region-eu
id-es-nif,
id-it-fiscal-code,
id-pl-pesel,
id-nl-bsn,
id-fr-nir,
finance-iban
Context-word scoring
Every match gets a confidence score. Recognizers whose raw pattern is just "a
run of digits" (bank accounts, routing numbers, NHS numbers, …) carry a low
base confidence and a list of context words; when one of those words
appears near the match — in prose, or in a JSON key, form field, or header-like
label (
nhsNumber,
routing_number,
cvv:) — the confidence is boosted above
the detection threshold.
For example, with the
id-uk-nhs entity enabled,
{"nhsNumber": "9434765919"} is
masked while the same digits in
{"orderId": "9434765919"} pass through
untouched.
The threshold is configurable via
minConfidence (default
0.5): lower it to
detect context-dependent entities everywhere, raise it to keep only prefix- and
checksum-validated matches.
Custom patterns
Add your own recognizers with
customPatterns. Each entry has a
name, a
JavaScript regular expression
pattern, and optionally a
confidence and
context words to participate in context scoring. Invalid patterns are logged
and skipped rather than failing the request. Remember to escape backslashes for
JSON (for example
\\d to match a digit).
Content types
Only text-based bodies (JSON, XML, form-encoded, and
text/*) are scanned;
binary bodies pass through untouched. Override the allow-list with the
contentTypes option if you need to scan a different set of content types.
Configuration
engine: The detection engine. Only
builtinis available today. Default:
builtin
entities: Recognizer ids and/or group selectors (prefixes,
pii,
region-eu) to enable. Default: all recognizers
customPatterns: Additional
{ name, pattern, confidence?, context? }regex recognizers
action:
mask,
block, or
log. Default:
mask
mask: Replacement string used when
actionis
mask. Default:
[REDACTED]
minConfidence: Detection threshold (0-1). Default:
0.5
contentTypes: Override the scannable content-type allow-list
Usage
Apply this policy to inbound requests in your route configuration:
Code
{ "policies": [ { "name": "data-loss-prevention-inbound", "policyType": "data-loss-prevention-inbound", "handler": { "export": "DataLossPreventionInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "action": "mask", "entities": ["secret", "finance", "id-us", "contact-email"], "mask": "[REDACTED]", "customPatterns": [ { "name": "employee-id", "pattern": "EMP-\\d{6}", "confidence": 0.3, "context": ["employee"] } ] } } } ] }
Read more about how policies work