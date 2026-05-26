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MCP Capability Filter Policy

Curate the tools, prompts, resources, and resource templates an upstream MCP server exposes through the gateway.

Use this after McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy to enforce a per-route allow-list on the upstream MCP capabilities. Each entry can be a name (or URI) string or a projection object that overrides the downstream-facing description, annotations, and _meta while keeping the upstream identity intact. Omit a capability option to pass that capability type through unchanged; use an empty array to expose none.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-mcp-capability-filter-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mcp-capability-filter-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "prompts" : [], "resourceTemplates" : [], "resources" : [], "tools" : [] } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be mcp-capability-filter-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

tools <undefined[]> - Tools to expose. Use a string for name-only filtering, or an object to expose and project tool description, annotations, and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream tools; use an empty array to expose no tools.

- Tools to expose. Use a string for name-only filtering, or an object to expose and project tool description, annotations, and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream tools; use an empty array to expose no tools. prompts <undefined[]> - Prompts to expose. Use a string for name-only filtering, or an object to expose and project prompt description and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream prompts; use an empty array to expose no prompts.

- Prompts to expose. Use a string for name-only filtering, or an object to expose and project prompt description and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream prompts; use an empty array to expose no prompts. resources <undefined[]> - Resources to expose. Use a string for URI-only filtering, or an object to expose and project resource name, description, MIME type, and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream resources; use an empty array to expose no resources.

- Resources to expose. Use a string for URI-only filtering, or an object to expose and project resource name, description, MIME type, and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream resources; use an empty array to expose no resources. resourceTemplates <undefined[]> - Resource templates to expose. Use a string for URI-template-only filtering, or an object to expose and project template name, description, MIME type, and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream resource templates; use an empty array to expose no resource templates.

Using the Policy

Overview

The mcp-capability-filter-inbound policy curates the MCP capabilities exposed by a proxied upstream server. It filters successful JSON-RPC list responses and blocks direct JSON-RPC access to hidden tools, prompts, and resources before the request is forwarded upstream.

Omit a capability option to pass that capability type through unchanged. Set an option to an empty array to expose none of that capability type. Matching is case-sensitive and exact.

Each entry can be either a string identifier or a projection object. Projection objects still use the name/URI as the stable upstream identity, but can override the downstream-facing description , merge annotations for tools, and merge _meta for future metadata such as role hints. Keep input and output schemas out of this policy config; schemas are supplied by the upstream list response.

Configuration

Code Code { "name" : "mcp-filter-stripe" , "policyType" : "mcp-capability-filter-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "tools" : [ { "name" : "create_invoice" , "description" : "Create an invoice for accounting users." , "annotations" : { "destructiveHint" : false }, "_meta" : { "roles" : [ "accounting" ] } } ], "prompts" : [ "summarize_customer" ], "resources" : [ "stripe://customers" ], "resourceTemplates" : [ "stripe://customers/{id}" ] } } }

Place this policy after mcp-token-exchange-inbound when the route uses gateway-managed upstream OAuth credentials. That order lets the token exchange policy retry or replace a 401 response first; this policy then filters the final upstream JSON-RPC response.

Batch Requests

For JSON-RPC batch requests, list responses are filtered per response item when the item id can be matched to the original list request. If any batch item directly calls a hidden tool, prompt, or resource, the policy blocks the whole batch with a not-found JSON-RPC error response.

Read more about how policies work