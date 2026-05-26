MCP Capability Filter Policy
Curate the tools, prompts, resources, and resource templates an upstream MCP server exposes through the gateway.
Use this after
McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy to enforce a per-route allow-list
on the upstream MCP capabilities. Each entry can be a name (or URI) string or a
projection object that overrides the downstream-facing description, annotations,
and
_meta while keeping the upstream identity intact. Omit a capability option
to pass that capability type through unchanged; use an empty array to expose
none.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-capability-filter-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-capability-filter-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "prompts": [], "resourceTemplates": [], "resources": [], "tools": [] } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-capability-filter-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
tools
<undefined[]>- Tools to expose. Use a string for name-only filtering, or an object to expose and project tool description, annotations, and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream tools; use an empty array to expose no tools.
prompts
<undefined[]>- Prompts to expose. Use a string for name-only filtering, or an object to expose and project prompt description and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream prompts; use an empty array to expose no prompts.
resources
<undefined[]>- Resources to expose. Use a string for URI-only filtering, or an object to expose and project resource name, description, MIME type, and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream resources; use an empty array to expose no resources.
resourceTemplates
<undefined[]>- Resource templates to expose. Use a string for URI-template-only filtering, or an object to expose and project template name, description, MIME type, and _meta. Omit to pass through all upstream resource templates; use an empty array to expose no resource templates.
Using the Policy
Overview
The
mcp-capability-filter-inbound policy curates the MCP capabilities exposed
by a proxied upstream server. It filters successful JSON-RPC list responses and
blocks direct JSON-RPC access to hidden tools, prompts, and resources before the
request is forwarded upstream.
Omit a capability option to pass that capability type through unchanged. Set an option to an empty array to expose none of that capability type. Matching is case-sensitive and exact.
Each entry can be either a string identifier or a projection object. Projection
objects still use the name/URI as the stable upstream identity, but can override
the downstream-facing
description, merge
annotations for tools, and merge
_meta for future metadata such as role hints. Keep input and output schemas
out of this policy config; schemas are supplied by the upstream list response.
Configuration
Code
{ "name": "mcp-filter-stripe", "policyType": "mcp-capability-filter-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy", "options": { "tools": [ { "name": "create_invoice", "description": "Create an invoice for accounting users.", "annotations": { "destructiveHint": false }, "_meta": { "roles": ["accounting"] } } ], "prompts": ["summarize_customer"], "resources": ["stripe://customers"], "resourceTemplates": ["stripe://customers/{id}"] } } }
Place this policy after
mcp-token-exchange-inbound when the route uses
gateway-managed upstream OAuth credentials. That order lets the token exchange
policy retry or replace a 401 response first; this policy then filters the final
upstream JSON-RPC response.
Batch Requests
For JSON-RPC batch requests, list responses are filtered per response item when the item id can be matched to the original list request. If any batch item directly calls a hidden tool, prompt, or resource, the policy blocks the whole batch with a not-found JSON-RPC error response.
Read more about how policies work