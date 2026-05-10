MCP Auth0 OAuth Policy
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Auth0.
This is an Auth0-friendly wrapper around
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Provide
auth0Domain +
clientId, and the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and Auth0
authorize/token URLs are derived automatically. For other identity providers,
use
McpOAuthInboundPolicy directly.
Beta
This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "audience": "https://gateway.example.com", "auth0Domain": "my-tenant.us.auth0.com", "browserLoginOverrides": { "remoteTimeoutMs": 10000, "sessionTtlSeconds": 28800, "stateTtlSeconds": 900 }, "clientSecret": "$env(MCP_AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET)", "gateway": { "accessTokenTtlSeconds": 900, "cimdEnabled": true, "refreshTokenTtlSeconds": 2592000 }, "scope": "openid profile email" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
auth0Domain(required)
<string>- Your Auth0 tenant domain. The OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, /authorize URL, and /oauth/token URL are derived from this.
audience(required)
<string>- Expected audience claim on tokens issued for the gateway. Surfaces both as the OIDC token audience and as the Auth0 authorize?audience= parameter.
clientId(required)
<string>- The Auth0 client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.
clientSecret
<string>- The Auth0 client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.
scope
<string>- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to
"openid profile email".
gateway
<object>- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.
accessTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
900.
refreshTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
2592000.
cimdEnabled
<boolean>- Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to
true.
-
browserLoginOverrides
<object>- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.
remoteTimeoutMs
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
10000.
stateTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
900.
sessionTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
28800.
-
Using the Policy
MCP Auth0 OAuth Inbound
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Auth0.
This is a thin Auth0-friendly wrapper around the generic
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Use it when you want to configure browser login with
just
auth0Domain +
clientId instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.
Derived configuration
Given
auth0Domain: "my-tenant.us.auth0.com", the wrapper derives:
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/
oidc.jwksUrl
https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json
oidc.audience
|the
audience option
browserLogin.url
https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/oauth/token
browserLogin.audience
|the
audience option (passed as
?audience= to Auth0)
browserLogin.clientId /
clientSecret /
scope
|from policy options
Pairing
Pair this policy with
McpUpstreamConnectionInboundPolicy and
McpVirtualServerHandler, the same as
McpOAuthInboundPolicy.
Read more about how policies work