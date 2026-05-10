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MCP Auth0 OAuth Policy

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Auth0.

This is an Auth0-friendly wrapper around McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Provide auth0Domain + clientId , and the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and Auth0 authorize/token URLs are derived automatically. For other identity providers, use McpOAuthInboundPolicy directly.

Beta This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "audience" : "https://gateway.example.com" , "auth0Domain" : "my-tenant.us.auth0.com" , "browserLoginOverrides" : { "remoteTimeoutMs" : 10000 , "sessionTtlSeconds" : 28800 , "stateTtlSeconds" : 900 }, "clientSecret" : "$env(MCP_AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET)" , "gateway" : { "accessTokenTtlSeconds" : 900 , "cimdEnabled" : true , "refreshTokenTtlSeconds" : 2592000 }, "scope" : "openid profile email" } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

auth0Domain (required) <string> - Your Auth0 tenant domain. The OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, /authorize URL, and /oauth/token URL are derived from this.

- Your Auth0 tenant domain. The OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, /authorize URL, and /oauth/token URL are derived from this. audience (required) <string> - Expected audience claim on tokens issued for the gateway. Surfaces both as the OIDC token audience and as the Auth0 authorize?audience= parameter.

- Expected audience claim on tokens issued for the gateway. Surfaces both as the OIDC token audience and as the Auth0 authorize?audience= parameter. clientId (required) <string> - The Auth0 client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.

- The Auth0 client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow. clientSecret <string> - The Auth0 client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.

- The Auth0 client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable. scope <string> - OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to "openid profile email" .

- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to . gateway <object> - Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. accessTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 900 . refreshTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 2592000 . cimdEnabled <boolean> - Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to true .

- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. browserLoginOverrides <object> - Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings. remoteTimeoutMs <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 10000 . stateTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 900 . sessionTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 28800 .

- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.

Using the Policy

MCP Auth0 OAuth Inbound

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Auth0.

This is a thin Auth0-friendly wrapper around the generic McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Use it when you want to configure browser login with just auth0Domain + clientId instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.

Derived configuration

Given auth0Domain: "my-tenant.us.auth0.com" , the wrapper derives:

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/ oidc.jwksUrl https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json oidc.audience the audience option browserLogin.url https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/authorize browserLogin.tokenUrl https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/oauth/token browserLogin.audience the audience option (passed as ?audience= to Auth0) browserLogin.clientId / clientSecret / scope from policy options

Pairing

Pair this policy with McpUpstreamConnectionInboundPolicy and McpVirtualServerHandler , the same as McpOAuthInboundPolicy .

Read more about how policies work