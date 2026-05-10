MCP OAuth Policy
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token.
This policy hosts the gateway's OAuth authorization server endpoints (DCR,
/authorize,
/token,
/callback) and validates the bearer token presented by
the MCP client on protected
/mcp/{virtualServerId} routes. Browser login is
delegated to a generic OpenID Connect identity provider configured via
browserLogin and
oidc policy options.
Pair this policy with
McpUpstreamConnectionInboundPolicy and the
McpVirtualServerHandler to expose a federated MCP virtual server. For
provider-friendly configuration, use
McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy instead.
Beta
This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-oauth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpOAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "browserLogin": { "clientSecret": "$env(MCP_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET)", "remoteTimeoutMs": 10000, "scope": "openid profile email", "sessionTtlSeconds": 28800, "stateTtlSeconds": 900, "tokenUrl": "https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/oauth/token", "url": "https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/authorize" }, "gateway": { "accessTokenTtlSeconds": 900, "cimdEnabled": true, "refreshTokenTtlSeconds": 2592000 }, "oidc": { "audience": "https://gateway.example.com", "issuer": "https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/", "jwksUrl": "https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json" } } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-oauth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpOAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
oidc(required)
<object>- OpenID Connect identity provider that authenticates end-users before the gateway issues its own OAuth access token.
issuer(required)
<string>- The OIDC issuer URL of the identity provider.
jwksUrl(required)
<string>- The JWKS endpoint used to verify ID tokens issued by the identity provider.
audience(required)
<string>- Expected audience claim on tokens issued for the gateway.
-
browserLogin(required)
<object>- Browser-side OAuth/OIDC settings used when the gateway redirects the user to the identity provider for login.
url(required)
<string>- The IdP /authorize endpoint to redirect the user to. For local development on loopback, use http://127.0.0.1:9000/oauth/dev-login.
tokenUrl
<string>- The IdP token endpoint used for the federated authorization code exchange. Required for federated_oidc browser login.
clientId
<string>- The OIDC client_id registered with the identity provider for the gateway's browser login flow.
clientSecret
<string>- The OIDC client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.
scope
<string>- The OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to
"openid profile email".
audience
<string>- Optional audience parameter for the IdP authorization request (Auth0-style API audiences).
remoteTimeoutMs
<integer>- Timeout for outbound calls to the IdP (token exchange, JWKS fetch). Defaults to
10000.
stateTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of an in-flight browser-login state record. Defaults to
900.
sessionTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of the gateway browser-login session cookie issued after a successful login. Defaults to
28800.
-
gateway
<object>- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.
accessTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
900.
refreshTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
2592000.
cimdEnabled
<boolean>- Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to
true.
-
Using the Policy
MCP OAuth Inbound
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token.
How it works
This policy is the inbound side of Zuplo's MCP gateway:
- When the gateway boots and sees this policy in
policies.json, it registers the OAuth flow endpoints (
/oauth/register,
/oauth/authorize,
/oauth/token,
/oauth/callback, etc.) on this gateway.
- The MCP client connects, gets back a
WWW-Authenticatechallenge, and walks the OAuth flow. Browser login is delegated to the OpenID Connect identity provider configured under
oidc+
browserLoginoptions.
- After login, the gateway issues its own OAuth access token. The client
presents that token on subsequent
/mcp/{virtualServerId}requests.
- This policy validates the bearer token and hydrates the principal onto the request context for downstream policies and handlers.
Pairing with upstream-connection
Pair this policy with
McpUpstreamConnectionInboundPolicy (which resolves
upstream credentials per the user) and a terminal MCP handler. Routes use
McpVirtualServerHandler to get the server-side MCP request lifecycle and
per-method upstream dispatch.
Provider-specific wrappers
For Auth0-friendly configuration (just
auth0Domain instead of all OIDC URLs),
use
McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy. The wrapper is a thin shim around this generic
policy.
Read more about how policies work