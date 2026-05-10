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MCP OAuth Policy

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token.

This policy hosts the gateway's OAuth authorization server endpoints (DCR, /authorize , /token , /callback ) and validates the bearer token presented by the MCP client on protected /mcp/{virtualServerId} routes. Browser login is delegated to a generic OpenID Connect identity provider configured via browserLogin and oidc policy options.

Pair this policy with McpUpstreamConnectionInboundPolicy and the McpVirtualServerHandler to expose a federated MCP virtual server. For provider-friendly configuration, use McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy instead.

Beta This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-mcp-oauth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mcp-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpOAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "browserLogin" : { "clientSecret" : "$env(MCP_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET)" , "remoteTimeoutMs" : 10000 , "scope" : "openid profile email" , "sessionTtlSeconds" : 28800 , "stateTtlSeconds" : 900 , "tokenUrl" : "https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/oauth/token" , "url" : "https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/authorize" }, "gateway" : { "accessTokenTtlSeconds" : 900 , "cimdEnabled" : true , "refreshTokenTtlSeconds" : 2592000 }, "oidc" : { "audience" : "https://gateway.example.com" , "issuer" : "https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/" , "jwksUrl" : "https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json" } } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be mcp-oauth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be McpOAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

oidc (required) <object> - OpenID Connect identity provider that authenticates end-users before the gateway issues its own OAuth access token. issuer (required) <string> - The OIDC issuer URL of the identity provider. jwksUrl (required) <string> - The JWKS endpoint used to verify ID tokens issued by the identity provider. audience (required) <string> - Expected audience claim on tokens issued for the gateway.

- OpenID Connect identity provider that authenticates end-users before the gateway issues its own OAuth access token. browserLogin (required) <object> - Browser-side OAuth/OIDC settings used when the gateway redirects the user to the identity provider for login. url (required) <string> - The IdP /authorize endpoint to redirect the user to. For local development on loopback, use http://127.0.0.1:9000/oauth/dev-login. tokenUrl <string> - The IdP token endpoint used for the federated authorization code exchange. Required for federated_oidc browser login. clientId <string> - The OIDC client_id registered with the identity provider for the gateway's browser login flow. clientSecret <string> - The OIDC client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable. scope <string> - The OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to "openid profile email" . audience <string> - Optional audience parameter for the IdP authorization request (Auth0-style API audiences). remoteTimeoutMs <integer> - Timeout for outbound calls to the IdP (token exchange, JWKS fetch). Defaults to 10000 . stateTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of an in-flight browser-login state record. Defaults to 900 . sessionTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of the gateway browser-login session cookie issued after a successful login. Defaults to 28800 .

- Browser-side OAuth/OIDC settings used when the gateway redirects the user to the identity provider for login. gateway <object> - Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. accessTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 900 . refreshTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 2592000 . cimdEnabled <boolean> - Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to true .

- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.

Using the Policy

MCP OAuth Inbound

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token.

How it works

This policy is the inbound side of Zuplo's MCP gateway:

When the gateway boots and sees this policy in policies.json , it registers the OAuth flow endpoints ( /oauth/register , /oauth/authorize , /oauth/token , /oauth/callback , etc.) on this gateway. The MCP client connects, gets back a WWW-Authenticate challenge, and walks the OAuth flow. Browser login is delegated to the OpenID Connect identity provider configured under oidc + browserLogin options. After login, the gateway issues its own OAuth access token. The client presents that token on subsequent /mcp/{virtualServerId} requests. This policy validates the bearer token and hydrates the principal onto the request context for downstream policies and handlers.

Pairing with upstream-connection

Pair this policy with McpUpstreamConnectionInboundPolicy (which resolves upstream credentials per the user) and a terminal MCP handler. Routes use McpVirtualServerHandler to get the server-side MCP request lifecycle and per-method upstream dispatch.

Provider-specific wrappers

For Auth0-friendly configuration (just auth0Domain instead of all OIDC URLs), use McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy . The wrapper is a thin shim around this generic policy.

Read more about how policies work