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MCP Logto OAuth Policy

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Logto.

This is a Logto-friendly wrapper around McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Provide logtoEndpoint + clientId + clientSecret , and Logto's /oidc issuer, JWKS URL, and browser login endpoints are derived automatically.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-mcp-logto-oauth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mcp-logto-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpLogtoOAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "browserLoginOverrides" : { "remoteTimeoutMs" : 10000 , "sessionTtlSeconds" : 28800 , "stateTtlSeconds" : 900 }, "clientId" : "$env(LOGTO_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(LOGTO_CLIENT_SECRET)" , "gateway" : { "accessTokenTtlSeconds" : 900 , "cimdEnabled" : true , "refreshTokenTtlSeconds" : 2592000 }, "logtoEndpoint" : "https://your-tenant.logto.app" , "scope" : "openid profile email" } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be mcp-logto-oauth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be McpLogtoOAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

logtoEndpoint (required) <string> - Your Logto tenant endpoint or custom domain, without the /oidc path. The OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, authorization URL, and token URL are derived from this.

- Your Logto tenant endpoint or custom domain, without the /oidc path. The OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, authorization URL, and token URL are derived from this. clientId (required) <string> - The Logto application client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.

- The Logto application client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow. clientSecret (required) <string> - The Logto application client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.

- The Logto application client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable. scope <string> - OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to "openid profile email" .

- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to . gateway <object> - Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. accessTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 900 . refreshTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 2592000 . cimdEnabled <boolean> - Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to true .

- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. browserLoginOverrides <object> - Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings. remoteTimeoutMs <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 10000 . stateTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 900 . sessionTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 28800 .

- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.

Using the Policy

MCP Logto OAuth Inbound

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Logto.

This is a thin Logto-friendly wrapper around the generic McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Use it when you want to configure browser login with logtoEndpoint + clientId + clientSecret instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.

Derived configuration

Given logtoEndpoint: "https://acme.logto.app" , the wrapper derives:

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://acme.logto.app/oidc oidc.jwksUrl https://acme.logto.app/oidc/jwks browserLogin.url https://acme.logto.app/oidc/auth browserLogin.tokenUrl https://acme.logto.app/oidc/token browserLogin.clientId / clientSecret / scope from policy options

These endpoint shapes come from Logto's OIDC provider mounted at /oidc and its discovery document at https://<your-logto-endpoint>/oidc/.well-known/openid-configuration .

Configuration

Code Code { "name" : "logto-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-logto-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "export" : "McpLogtoOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "logtoEndpoint" : "https://your-tenant.logto.app" , "clientId" : "$env(LOGTO_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(LOGTO_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

logtoEndpoint must be the HTTPS tenant base URL or custom domain. Do not include /oidc , /.well-known/openid-configuration , or any trailing path.

Pairing

Pair this policy with McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and McpProxyHandler , the same as McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.

Read more about how policies work