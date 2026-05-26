MCP Amazon Cognito OAuth Policy
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Amazon Cognito.
This is a Cognito-friendly wrapper around
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Provide an
AWS region, user pool ID, hosted UI domain,
clientId, and
clientSecret; the
Cognito OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and browser login endpoints are derived
automatically.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-cognito-oauth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-cognito-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpCognitoOAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "awsRegion": "us-east-1", "browserLoginOverrides": { "remoteTimeoutMs": 10000, "sessionTtlSeconds": 28800, "stateTtlSeconds": 900 }, "clientId": "$env(COGNITO_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(COGNITO_CLIENT_SECRET)", "gateway": { "accessTokenTtlSeconds": 900, "cimdEnabled": true, "refreshTokenTtlSeconds": 2592000 }, "scope": "openid profile email", "userPoolDomain": "auth.example.com", "userPoolId": "us-east-1_AbCdEf123" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-cognito-oauth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpCognitoOAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
awsRegion(required)
<string>- The AWS region that contains the Amazon Cognito user pool.
userPoolId(required)
<string>- The Amazon Cognito user pool ID.
userPoolDomain(required)
<string>- The hosted UI domain for the user pool, without https://, a trailing slash, or a path.
clientId(required)
<string>- The Cognito app client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.
clientSecret(required)
<string>- The Cognito app client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.
scope
<string>- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to
"openid profile email".
gateway
<object>- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.
accessTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
900.
refreshTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
2592000.
cimdEnabled
<boolean>- Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to
true.
-
browserLoginOverrides
<object>- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.
remoteTimeoutMs
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
10000.
stateTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
900.
sessionTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
28800.
-
Using the Policy
MCP Amazon Cognito OAuth Inbound
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Amazon Cognito.
This is a thin Cognito-friendly wrapper around the generic
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Use it when you want to configure browser login with
Cognito user pool fields instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.
Derived configuration
Given an AWS region, user pool ID, and user pool hosted UI domain, the wrapper derives:
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://cognito-idp.{awsRegion}.amazonaws.com/{userPoolId}
oidc.jwksUrl
https://cognito-idp.{awsRegion}.amazonaws.com/{userPoolId}/.well-known/jwks.json
browserLogin.url
https://{userPoolDomain}/oauth2/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://{userPoolDomain}/oauth2/token
Amazon Cognito hosts the discovery and JWKS documents on the Cognito IDP service domain, while browser login endpoints are served from the user pool domain.
Configuration
Code
{ "name": "cognito-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-cognito-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "export": "McpCognitoOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "awsRegion": "us-east-1", "userPoolId": "us-east-1_AbCdEf123", "userPoolDomain": "auth.example.com", "clientId": "$env(COGNITO_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(COGNITO_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
userPoolDomain must be the hosted UI host name only. Do not include
https://, a trailing slash, or an OAuth path.
Pairing
Pair this policy with
McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and
McpProxyHandler, the
same as
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per
project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.
Read more about how policies work