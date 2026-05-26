MCP Google OAuth Policy
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Google.
This is a Google-friendly wrapper around
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Provide
clientId +
clientSecret, and Google's fixed OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and
browser login endpoints are derived automatically.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-google-oauth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-google-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpGoogleOAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "browserLoginOverrides": { "remoteTimeoutMs": 10000, "sessionTtlSeconds": 28800, "stateTtlSeconds": 900 }, "clientId": "$env(GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET)", "gateway": { "accessTokenTtlSeconds": 900, "cimdEnabled": true, "refreshTokenTtlSeconds": 2592000 }, "scope": "openid profile email" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-google-oauth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpGoogleOAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
clientId(required)
<string>- The Google OAuth client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow. Google uses a fixed OIDC issuer and discovery endpoint.
clientSecret(required)
<string>- The Google OAuth client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.
scope
<string>- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to
"openid profile email".
gateway
<object>- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.
accessTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
900.
refreshTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
2592000.
cimdEnabled
<boolean>- Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to
true.
-
browserLoginOverrides
<object>- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.
remoteTimeoutMs
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
10000.
stateTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
900.
sessionTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
28800.
-
Using the Policy
MCP Google OAuth Inbound
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Google.
This is a thin Google-friendly wrapper around the generic
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Use it when you want to configure browser login with
just
clientId +
clientSecret instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.
Derived configuration
Google uses a fixed OIDC issuer and discovery document. Given a Google OAuth client ID, the wrapper derives:
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://accounts.google.com
oidc.jwksUrl
https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v3/certs
browserLogin.url
https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/v2/auth
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://oauth2.googleapis.com/token
browserLogin.clientId /
clientSecret /
scope
|from policy options (
clientSecret is required)
These endpoint shapes come from Google's OIDC discovery document at
https://accounts.google.com/.well-known/openid-configuration.
Configuration
Code
{ "name": "google-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-google-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "export": "McpGoogleOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "clientId": "$env(GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
clientId must be a Google OAuth web client ID, such as
123456789012-abc123def456.apps.googleusercontent.com. The policy rejects
issuer URLs, Google API hostnames, and values that do not use Google's OAuth
client ID shape.
Pairing
Pair this policy with
McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and
McpProxyHandler, the
same as
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per
project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.
Read more about how policies work