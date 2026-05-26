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MCP Microsoft Entra OAuth Policy

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Microsoft Entra ID.

This is an Entra-friendly wrapper around McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Provide a tenant UUID, clientId , and clientSecret ; the Microsoft identity platform v2 OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and browser login endpoints are derived automatically.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-mcp-entra-oauth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mcp-entra-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpEntraOAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "browserLoginOverrides" : { "remoteTimeoutMs" : 10000 , "sessionTtlSeconds" : 28800 , "stateTtlSeconds" : 900 }, "clientId" : "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_SECRET)" , "gateway" : { "accessTokenTtlSeconds" : 900 , "cimdEnabled" : true , "refreshTokenTtlSeconds" : 2592000 }, "scope" : "openid profile email" , "tenantId" : "$env(ENTRA_TENANT_ID)" } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be mcp-entra-oauth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be McpEntraOAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

tenantId (required) <string> - The Microsoft Entra tenant UUID. Multi-tenant aliases like common and organizations are not supported by this policy yet.

- The Microsoft Entra tenant UUID. Multi-tenant aliases like common and organizations are not supported by this policy yet. clientId (required) <string> - The Microsoft Entra application (client) ID UUID registered for the gateway's browser login flow.

- The Microsoft Entra application (client) ID UUID registered for the gateway's browser login flow. clientSecret (required) <string> - The Microsoft Entra client secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.

- The Microsoft Entra client secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable. scope <string> - OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to "openid profile email" .

- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to . gateway <object> - Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. accessTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 900 . refreshTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 2592000 . cimdEnabled <boolean> - Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to true .

- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. browserLoginOverrides <object> - Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings. remoteTimeoutMs <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 10000 . stateTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 900 . sessionTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 28800 .

- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.

Using the Policy

MCP Microsoft Entra OAuth Inbound

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Microsoft Entra ID.

This is a thin Entra-friendly wrapper around the generic McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Use it when you want to configure browser login with tenant-specific Microsoft identity platform v2 fields instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.

Derived configuration

Given a Microsoft Entra tenant UUID, the wrapper derives:

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/v2.0 oidc.jwksUrl https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/discovery/v2.0/keys browserLogin.url https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/oauth2/v2.0/authorize browserLogin.tokenUrl https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/oauth2/v2.0/token

The policy intentionally requires a tenant UUID. Entra aliases like common , organizations , and consumers have issuer semantics that do not match the gateway's current exact issuer verification model.

Configuration

Code Code { "name" : "entra-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-entra-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "export" : "McpEntraOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "tenantId" : "$env(ENTRA_TENANT_ID)" , "clientId" : "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

tenantId must be the tenant UUID from Microsoft Entra ID. Do not pass a verified domain, common , organizations , consumers , or a full URL.

Pairing

Pair this policy with McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and McpProxyHandler , the same as McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.

Read more about how policies work