MCP Microsoft Entra OAuth Policy
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Microsoft Entra ID.
This is an Entra-friendly wrapper around
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Provide a
tenant UUID,
clientId, and
clientSecret; the Microsoft identity platform v2
OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and browser login endpoints are derived automatically.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-entra-oauth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-entra-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpEntraOAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "browserLoginOverrides": { "remoteTimeoutMs": 10000, "sessionTtlSeconds": 28800, "stateTtlSeconds": 900 }, "clientId": "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_SECRET)", "gateway": { "accessTokenTtlSeconds": 900, "cimdEnabled": true, "refreshTokenTtlSeconds": 2592000 }, "scope": "openid profile email", "tenantId": "$env(ENTRA_TENANT_ID)" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-entra-oauth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpEntraOAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
tenantId(required)
<string>- The Microsoft Entra tenant UUID. Multi-tenant aliases like common and organizations are not supported by this policy yet.
clientId(required)
<string>- The Microsoft Entra application (client) ID UUID registered for the gateway's browser login flow.
clientSecret(required)
<string>- The Microsoft Entra client secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.
scope
<string>- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to
"openid profile email".
gateway
<object>- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.
accessTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
900.
refreshTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
2592000.
cimdEnabled
<boolean>- Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to
true.
-
browserLoginOverrides
<object>- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.
remoteTimeoutMs
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
10000.
stateTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
900.
sessionTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
28800.
-
Using the Policy
MCP Microsoft Entra OAuth Inbound
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Microsoft Entra ID.
This is a thin Entra-friendly wrapper around the generic
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Use it when you want to configure browser login with
tenant-specific Microsoft identity platform v2 fields instead of the full set of
OIDC URLs.
Derived configuration
Given a Microsoft Entra tenant UUID, the wrapper derives:
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/v2.0
oidc.jwksUrl
https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/discovery/v2.0/keys
browserLogin.url
https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/oauth2/v2.0/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/oauth2/v2.0/token
The policy intentionally requires a tenant UUID. Entra aliases like
common,
organizations, and
consumers have issuer semantics that do not match the
gateway's current exact issuer verification model.
Configuration
Code
{ "name": "entra-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-entra-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "export": "McpEntraOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "tenantId": "$env(ENTRA_TENANT_ID)", "clientId": "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
tenantId must be the tenant UUID from Microsoft Entra ID. Do not pass a
verified domain,
common,
organizations,
consumers, or a full URL.
Pairing
Pair this policy with
McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and
McpProxyHandler, the
same as
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per
project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.
Read more about how policies work