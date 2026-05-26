MCP Okta OAuth Policy
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Okta.
This is an Okta-friendly wrapper around
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Provide an Okta
domain, optional authorization server id,
clientId, and
clientSecret; the
Okta OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and browser login endpoints are derived
automatically.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-okta-oauth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-okta-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpOktaOAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "authorizationServerId": "default", "browserLoginOverrides": { "remoteTimeoutMs": 10000, "sessionTtlSeconds": 28800, "stateTtlSeconds": 900 }, "clientId": "$env(OKTA_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(OKTA_CLIENT_SECRET)", "gateway": { "accessTokenTtlSeconds": 900, "cimdEnabled": true, "refreshTokenTtlSeconds": 2592000 }, "oktaDomain": "acme.okta.com", "scope": "openid profile email" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-okta-oauth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpOktaOAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
oktaDomain(required)
<string>- The Okta org domain, without https://, a trailing slash, or a path.
authorizationServerId
<string>- Optional Okta custom authorization server id. Omit this to use the org authorization server.
clientId(required)
<string>- The Okta OIDC application client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.
clientSecret(required)
<string>- The Okta OIDC application client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.
scope
<string>- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to
"openid profile email".
gateway
<object>- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.
accessTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
900.
refreshTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
2592000.
cimdEnabled
<boolean>- Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to
true.
-
browserLoginOverrides
<object>- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.
remoteTimeoutMs
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
10000.
stateTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
900.
sessionTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
28800.
-
Using the Policy
MCP Okta OAuth Inbound
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to Okta.
This is a thin Okta-friendly wrapper around the generic
McpOAuthInboundPolicy.
Use it when you want to configure browser login with Okta-specific fields
instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.
Derived configuration
For the Okta org authorization server, the wrapper derives:
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://{oktaDomain}
oidc.jwksUrl
https://{oktaDomain}/oauth2/v1/keys
browserLogin.url
https://{oktaDomain}/oauth2/v1/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://{oktaDomain}/oauth2/v1/token
When
authorizationServerId is set, the wrapper derives custom authorization
server URLs:
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://{oktaDomain}/oauth2/{authorizationServerId}
oidc.jwksUrl
https://{oktaDomain}/oauth2/{authorizationServerId}/v1/keys
browserLogin.url
https://{oktaDomain}/oauth2/{authorizationServerId}/v1/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://{oktaDomain}/oauth2/{authorizationServerId}/v1/token
These endpoint shapes follow Okta's org and custom authorization server metadata conventions.
Configuration
Code
{ "name": "okta-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-okta-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "export": "McpOktaOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "oktaDomain": "acme.okta.com", "authorizationServerId": "default", "clientId": "$env(OKTA_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(OKTA_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
oktaDomain must be an Okta org domain like
acme.okta.com or
acme.oktapreview.com. Do not include
https://, a trailing slash, or an
authorization server path.
Pairing
Pair this policy with
McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and
McpProxyHandler, the
same as
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per
project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.
Read more about how policies work