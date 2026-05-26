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MCP Keycloak OAuth Policy

Use the MCP Keycloak OAuth policy to protect an MCP virtual server with gateway-issued OAuth tokens while delegating browser login to a Keycloak realm.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-mcp-keycloak-oauth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mcp-keycloak-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpKeycloakOAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "browserLoginOverrides" : { "remoteTimeoutMs" : 10000 , "sessionTtlSeconds" : 28800 , "stateTtlSeconds" : 900 }, "clientId" : "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_SECRET)" , "gateway" : { "accessTokenTtlSeconds" : 900 , "cimdEnabled" : true , "refreshTokenTtlSeconds" : 2592000 }, "keycloakBaseUrl" : "https://sso.example.com" , "realm" : "master" , "scope" : "openid profile email" } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be mcp-keycloak-oauth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be McpKeycloakOAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

keycloakBaseUrl (required) <string> - The absolute URL for the Keycloak server root. Do not include /realms/ {realm} ; set the realm option separately.

- The absolute URL for the Keycloak server root. Do not include /realms/ ; set the realm option separately. realm (required) <string> - The Keycloak realm name.

- The Keycloak realm name. clientId (required) <string> - The Keycloak OIDC client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.

- The Keycloak OIDC client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow. clientSecret (required) <string> - The Keycloak OIDC client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.

- The Keycloak OIDC client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable. scope <string> - OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to "openid profile email" .

- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to . gateway <object> - Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. accessTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 900 . refreshTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 2592000 . cimdEnabled <boolean> - Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to true .

- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. browserLoginOverrides <object> - Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings. remoteTimeoutMs <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 10000 . stateTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 900 . sessionTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 28800 .

- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.

Using the Policy

MCP Keycloak OAuth

The MCP Keycloak OAuth policy is a provider-specific wrapper around the generic MCP OAuth inbound policy. It keeps the gateway OAuth behavior the same, but lets you configure Keycloak with the values an administrator normally has:

keycloakBaseUrl

realm

clientId

clientSecret

The policy derives the Keycloak realm issuer, JWKS URL, authorization endpoint, and token endpoint from Keycloak's OpenID Connect endpoint layout.

Code Code { "name" : "keycloak-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-keycloak-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpKeycloakOAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "keycloakBaseUrl" : "https://sso.example.com" , "realm" : "customer-portal" , "clientId" : "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

If your Keycloak deployment uses a path prefix, include it in keycloakBaseUrl :

Code Code { "keycloakBaseUrl" : "https://sso.example.com/auth" , "realm" : "customer-portal" , "clientId" : "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_SECRET)" }

Do not include /realms/{realm} in keycloakBaseUrl ; set realm separately.

Read more about how policies work