MCP Keycloak OAuth Policy
Use the MCP Keycloak OAuth policy to protect an MCP virtual server with gateway-issued OAuth tokens while delegating browser login to a Keycloak realm.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-keycloak-oauth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-keycloak-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpKeycloakOAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "browserLoginOverrides": { "remoteTimeoutMs": 10000, "sessionTtlSeconds": 28800, "stateTtlSeconds": 900 }, "clientId": "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_SECRET)", "gateway": { "accessTokenTtlSeconds": 900, "cimdEnabled": true, "refreshTokenTtlSeconds": 2592000 }, "keycloakBaseUrl": "https://sso.example.com", "realm": "master", "scope": "openid profile email" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-keycloak-oauth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpKeycloakOAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
keycloakBaseUrl(required)
<string>- The absolute URL for the Keycloak server root. Do not include /realms/
{realm}; set the realm option separately.
realm(required)
<string>- The Keycloak realm name.
clientId(required)
<string>- The Keycloak OIDC client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.
clientSecret(required)
<string>- The Keycloak OIDC client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.
scope
<string>- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to
"openid profile email".
gateway
<object>- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.
accessTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
900.
refreshTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
2592000.
cimdEnabled
<boolean>- Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to
true.
-
browserLoginOverrides
<object>- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.
remoteTimeoutMs
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
10000.
stateTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
900.
sessionTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
28800.
-
Using the Policy
MCP Keycloak OAuth
The MCP Keycloak OAuth policy is a provider-specific wrapper around the generic MCP OAuth inbound policy. It keeps the gateway OAuth behavior the same, but lets you configure Keycloak with the values an administrator normally has:
keycloakBaseUrl
realm
clientId
clientSecret
The policy derives the Keycloak realm issuer, JWKS URL, authorization endpoint, and token endpoint from Keycloak's OpenID Connect endpoint layout.
Code
{ "name": "keycloak-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-keycloak-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpKeycloakOAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "keycloakBaseUrl": "https://sso.example.com", "realm": "customer-portal", "clientId": "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
If your Keycloak deployment uses a path prefix, include it in
keycloakBaseUrl:
Code
{ "keycloakBaseUrl": "https://sso.example.com/auth", "realm": "customer-portal", "clientId": "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(KEYCLOAK_CLIENT_SECRET)" }
Do not include
/realms/{realm} in
keycloakBaseUrl; set
realm separately.
Read more about how policies work