MCP OneLogin OAuth Policy
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to OneLogin.
This is a OneLogin-friendly wrapper around
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Provide a
OneLogin account subdomain,
clientId, and
clientSecret; the OneLogin OIDC
issuer, JWKS URL, and browser login endpoints are derived automatically.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpOneLoginOAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "browserLoginOverrides": { "remoteTimeoutMs": 10000, "sessionTtlSeconds": 28800, "stateTtlSeconds": 900 }, "clientId": "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_SECRET)", "gateway": { "accessTokenTtlSeconds": 900, "cimdEnabled": true, "refreshTokenTtlSeconds": 2592000 }, "oneLoginSubdomain": "acme", "scope": "openid profile email" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpOneLoginOAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
oneLoginSubdomain(required)
<string>- The OneLogin account subdomain, without https://, .onelogin.com, a trailing slash, or a path.
clientId(required)
<string>- The OneLogin OIDC application client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.
clientSecret(required)
<string>- The OneLogin OIDC application client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.
scope
<string>- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to
"openid profile email".
gateway
<object>- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.
accessTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
900.
refreshTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
2592000.
cimdEnabled
<boolean>- Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to
true.
-
browserLoginOverrides
<object>- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.
remoteTimeoutMs
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
10000.
stateTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
900.
sessionTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
28800.
-
Using the Policy
MCP OneLogin OAuth Inbound
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to OneLogin.
This is a thin OneLogin-friendly wrapper around the generic
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Use it when you want to configure browser login with
OneLogin-specific fields instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.
Derived configuration
For OneLogin OIDC v2, the wrapper derives:
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2
oidc.jwksUrl
https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/certs
browserLogin.url
https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/auth
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/token
These endpoint shapes follow OneLogin's OIDC provider configuration endpoint at
https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/.well-known/openid-configuration.
Configuration
Code
{ "name": "onelogin-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "export": "McpOneLoginOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "oneLoginSubdomain": "acme", "clientId": "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
oneLoginSubdomain must be only the account subdomain, such as
acme from
https://acme.onelogin.com. Do not include
https://,
.onelogin.com, a
trailing slash, or an OIDC path.
Pairing
Pair this policy with
McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and
McpProxyHandler, the
same as
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per
project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.
Read more about how policies work