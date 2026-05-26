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MCP OneLogin OAuth Policy

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to OneLogin.

This is a OneLogin-friendly wrapper around McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Provide a OneLogin account subdomain, clientId , and clientSecret ; the OneLogin OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and browser login endpoints are derived automatically.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpOneLoginOAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "browserLoginOverrides" : { "remoteTimeoutMs" : 10000 , "sessionTtlSeconds" : 28800 , "stateTtlSeconds" : 900 }, "clientId" : "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_SECRET)" , "gateway" : { "accessTokenTtlSeconds" : 900 , "cimdEnabled" : true , "refreshTokenTtlSeconds" : 2592000 }, "oneLoginSubdomain" : "acme" , "scope" : "openid profile email" } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be McpOneLoginOAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

oneLoginSubdomain (required) <string> - The OneLogin account subdomain, without https://, .onelogin.com, a trailing slash, or a path.

- The OneLogin account subdomain, without https://, .onelogin.com, a trailing slash, or a path. clientId (required) <string> - The OneLogin OIDC application client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.

- The OneLogin OIDC application client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow. clientSecret (required) <string> - The OneLogin OIDC application client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.

- The OneLogin OIDC application client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable. scope <string> - OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to "openid profile email" .

- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to . gateway <object> - Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. accessTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 900 . refreshTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 2592000 . cimdEnabled <boolean> - Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to true .

- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. browserLoginOverrides <object> - Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings. remoteTimeoutMs <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 10000 . stateTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 900 . sessionTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 28800 .

- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.

Using the Policy

MCP OneLogin OAuth Inbound

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to OneLogin.

This is a thin OneLogin-friendly wrapper around the generic McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Use it when you want to configure browser login with OneLogin-specific fields instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.

Derived configuration

For OneLogin OIDC v2, the wrapper derives:

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2 oidc.jwksUrl https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/certs browserLogin.url https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/auth browserLogin.tokenUrl https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/token

These endpoint shapes follow OneLogin's OIDC provider configuration endpoint at https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/.well-known/openid-configuration .

Configuration

Code Code { "name" : "onelogin-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "export" : "McpOneLoginOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "oneLoginSubdomain" : "acme" , "clientId" : "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

oneLoginSubdomain must be only the account subdomain, such as acme from https://acme.onelogin.com . Do not include https:// , .onelogin.com , a trailing slash, or an OIDC path.

Pairing

Pair this policy with McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and McpProxyHandler , the same as McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.

Read more about how policies work