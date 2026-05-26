MCP Ping OAuth Policy
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to PingOne.
This is a PingOne-friendly wrapper around
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Provide a
PingOne
environmentId, or a PingOne
customDomain, plus
clientId and
clientSecret; the PingOne OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and browser login endpoints
are derived automatically.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-mcp-ping-oauth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "mcp-ping-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "McpPingOAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "browserLoginOverrides": { "remoteTimeoutMs": 10000, "sessionTtlSeconds": 28800, "stateTtlSeconds": 900 }, "clientId": "$env(PING_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(PING_CLIENT_SECRET)", "customDomain": "login.example.com", "environmentId": "11111111-1111-4111-8111-111111111111", "gateway": { "accessTokenTtlSeconds": 900, "cimdEnabled": true, "refreshTokenTtlSeconds": 2592000 }, "region": "north-america", "scope": "openid profile email" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
mcp-ping-oauth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
McpPingOAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
environmentId
<string>- The PingOne environment ID. Required unless customDomain is set.
region
<string>- The PingOne geography for the environment. Ignored when customDomain is set. Allowed values are
north-america,
canada,
europe,
singapore,
australia,
asia-pacific. Defaults to
"north-america".
customDomain
<string>- Optional PingOne custom domain, without https://, a trailing slash, or a path. When set, environmentId and region are not used.
clientId(required)
<string>- The PingOne OIDC application client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.
clientSecret(required)
<string>- The PingOne OIDC application client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.
scope
<string>- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to
"openid profile email".
gateway
<object>- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin.
accessTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
900.
refreshTokenTtlSeconds
<integer>- Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to
2592000.
cimdEnabled
<boolean>- Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to
true.
-
browserLoginOverrides
<object>- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.
remoteTimeoutMs
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
10000.
stateTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
900.
sessionTtlSeconds
<integer>- No description available. Defaults to
28800.
-
Using the Policy
MCP Ping OAuth Inbound
Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to PingOne.
This is a thin PingOne-friendly wrapper around the generic
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Use it when you want to configure browser login with a
PingOne environment ID and OAuth client credentials instead of the full set of
OIDC URLs.
Derived configuration
For PingOne regional domains, provide
environmentId and optional
region. The
default region is
north-america, which uses
auth.pingone.com.
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://auth.pingone.com/{environmentId}/as
oidc.jwksUrl
https://auth.pingone.com/{environmentId}/as/jwks
browserLogin.url
https://auth.pingone.com/{environmentId}/as/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://auth.pingone.com/{environmentId}/as/token
browserLogin.clientId /
clientSecret /
scope
|from policy options (
clientSecret is required)
Set
region to one of
north-america,
canada,
europe,
singapore,
australia, or
asia-pacific to use the corresponding PingOne auth domain.
If your PingOne environment uses a custom domain, set
customDomain instead of
environmentId and
region. The policy derives endpoints from
https://{customDomain}/as.
This policy is for PingOne cloud. PingFederate deployments can customize issuer
hosts, issuer paths, endpoint paths, and metadata templates; use
McpOAuthInboundPolicy for PingFederate.
Configuration
Code
{ "name": "ping-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-ping-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "export": "McpPingOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "environmentId": "$env(PING_ENVIRONMENT_ID)", "region": "north-america", "clientId": "$env(PING_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(PING_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
For a custom domain:
Code
{ "name": "ping-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-ping-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "export": "McpPingOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "customDomain": "login.example.com", "clientId": "$env(PING_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(PING_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
environmentId must be a PingOne environment UUID, such as
11111111-1111-4111-8111-111111111111. Do not pass the PingOne issuer URL, auth
domain, or client ID in this field.
Pairing
Pair this policy with
McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and
McpProxyHandler, the
same as
McpOAuthInboundPolicy. Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per
project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.
Read more about how policies work