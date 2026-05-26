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MCP Ping OAuth Policy

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to PingOne.

This is a PingOne-friendly wrapper around McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Provide a PingOne environmentId , or a PingOne customDomain , plus clientId and clientSecret ; the PingOne OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and browser login endpoints are derived automatically.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-mcp-ping-oauth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mcp-ping-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpPingOAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "browserLoginOverrides" : { "remoteTimeoutMs" : 10000 , "sessionTtlSeconds" : 28800 , "stateTtlSeconds" : 900 }, "clientId" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_SECRET)" , "customDomain" : "login.example.com" , "environmentId" : "11111111-1111-4111-8111-111111111111" , "gateway" : { "accessTokenTtlSeconds" : 900 , "cimdEnabled" : true , "refreshTokenTtlSeconds" : 2592000 }, "region" : "north-america" , "scope" : "openid profile email" } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be mcp-ping-oauth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be McpPingOAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

environmentId <string> - The PingOne environment ID. Required unless customDomain is set.

- The PingOne environment ID. Required unless customDomain is set. region <string> - The PingOne geography for the environment. Ignored when customDomain is set. Allowed values are north-america , canada , europe , singapore , australia , asia-pacific . Defaults to "north-america" .

- The PingOne geography for the environment. Ignored when customDomain is set. Allowed values are , , , , , . Defaults to . customDomain <string> - Optional PingOne custom domain, without https://, a trailing slash, or a path. When set, environmentId and region are not used.

- Optional PingOne custom domain, without https://, a trailing slash, or a path. When set, environmentId and region are not used. clientId (required) <string> - The PingOne OIDC application client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow.

- The PingOne OIDC application client_id registered for the gateway's browser login flow. clientSecret (required) <string> - The PingOne OIDC application client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable.

- The PingOne OIDC application client_secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret environment variable. scope <string> - OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to "openid profile email" .

- OIDC scopes requested during browser login. Defaults to . gateway <object> - Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. accessTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of access tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 900 . refreshTokenTtlSeconds <integer> - Lifetime of refresh tokens issued by /oauth/token. Defaults to 2592000 . cimdEnabled <boolean> - Whether to advertise client_id_metadata_document_supported in AS metadata. Defaults to true .

- Gateway-side OAuth token settings. The gateway issuer and advertised URLs are derived from the incoming request origin. browserLoginOverrides <object> - Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings. remoteTimeoutMs <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 10000 . stateTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 900 . sessionTtlSeconds <integer> - No description available. Defaults to 28800 .

- Optional overrides for the derived browser-login settings.

Using the Policy

MCP Ping OAuth Inbound

Authenticate MCP gateway requests using a gateway-issued OAuth access token, with browser login delegated to PingOne.

This is a thin PingOne-friendly wrapper around the generic McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Use it when you want to configure browser login with a PingOne environment ID and OAuth client credentials instead of the full set of OIDC URLs.

Derived configuration

For PingOne regional domains, provide environmentId and optional region . The default region is north-america , which uses auth.pingone.com .

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://auth.pingone.com/{environmentId}/as oidc.jwksUrl https://auth.pingone.com/{environmentId}/as/jwks browserLogin.url https://auth.pingone.com/{environmentId}/as/authorize browserLogin.tokenUrl https://auth.pingone.com/{environmentId}/as/token browserLogin.clientId / clientSecret / scope from policy options ( clientSecret is required)

Set region to one of north-america , canada , europe , singapore , australia , or asia-pacific to use the corresponding PingOne auth domain.

If your PingOne environment uses a custom domain, set customDomain instead of environmentId and region . The policy derives endpoints from https://{customDomain}/as .

This policy is for PingOne cloud. PingFederate deployments can customize issuer hosts, issuer paths, endpoint paths, and metadata templates; use McpOAuthInboundPolicy for PingFederate.

Configuration

Code Code { "name" : "ping-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-ping-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "export" : "McpPingOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "environmentId" : "$env(PING_ENVIRONMENT_ID)" , "region" : "north-america" , "clientId" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

For a custom domain:

Code Code { "name" : "ping-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-ping-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "export" : "McpPingOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "customDomain" : "login.example.com" , "clientId" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

environmentId must be a PingOne environment UUID, such as 11111111-1111-4111-8111-111111111111 . Do not pass the PingOne issuer URL, auth domain, or client ID in this field.

Pairing

Pair this policy with McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy and McpProxyHandler , the same as McpOAuthInboundPolicy . Only one MCP OAuth policy is allowed per project; attach the same policy by name to every MCP route.

Read more about how policies work