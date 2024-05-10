Zuplo
Security & Governance

Secure & Govern APIs by Default

Protect your APIs from abuse with built-in authentication, validation, rate limits, and centralized policy enforcement at the edge.

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Clients
Zuplo
Your API
Auth
Validation
Rate Limits

Security without the boilerplate.

Auth
Rate Limits
Validation
CORS
Audit Logs
IP Blocking

Define security as reusable policies.

Auth, schema validation, traffic limits, and audit logging — configured once, applied everywhere. No middleware required.

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openapi.json
1{
2"paths": {
3"/users/{id}": {
4"get": {
5"parameters": [{
6"name": "id",
7"in": "path",
8"required": true,
9"schema": {
10"type": "string"
11}
Schema validated
400 — bad payload
GET
/users/34bdte

Your OpenAPI spec is your security contract.

Every request is validated against your spec before it ever touches your backend. Auth, schema, headers — enforced at the edge.

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app.zuplo.com/logs
LIVE
TimeStPathMth

Rate limit hit — 1k req/min cap enforced on free tier

Every request. Logged and observable.

Real-time event feed for every auth check, rate limit, and rejection. Send enriched logs to Datadog, New Relic, Splunk, or your own platform.

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Bot Traffic
SQL Injection
DDoS Attack
Scrapers
Zuplo
Blocking
Your API
Safe

Built for real-world abuse.

Block by IP, region, user agent, key tier, or custom logic. Runs on Cloudflare's global network with built-in DDoS protection.

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Platform-wide

Enforce company-wide standards across every API.

Security shouldn't depend on which team wrote the service. Define reusable policies once and apply them across environments and APIs.

  • Require logging on all endpoints
  • Enforce auth across every route
  • Standardize rate limits by tier
  • Prevent accidental public exposure
Production Standard
JWT Auth
Rate Limit
Audit Logging
Billing API
Public API
Admin API

Know exactly what happened — and why.

Every request is traced end-to-end. See which policies ran, how long each step took, and exactly why a request succeeded or was rejected.

Tracef3cd62b64678a03b4f76b6af07bb1234
11 spansat May 10 2024 15:01:14 UTC-04:00(205.0ms)
name
0s
0.05s
0.1s
0.15s
0.205s
3
POST /v1/deployments/{deploymentId}
205.0ms
3
policies:inbound
41ms
policy:set-content-type-header
0s
1
policy:default-inbound
16ms
3
policies:inbound
16ms

Export enriched logs and traces to your observability stack

DD
Datadog
NR
New Relic
SP
Splunk
Custom

Enterprise-ready

Built for production. Ready for enterprise.

Everything teams need to deploy API security at scale — without the ops overhead.

Global edge network

Deployed worldwide across hundreds of PoPs, with built-in DDoS protection and low-latency request handling.

SOC2-friendly

Compliance controls baked in. Ready for SOC2, HIPAA, and enterprise security reviews out of the box.

High availability

Redundant by design — no single point of failure, no maintenance windows, no surprises.

Enterprise SLAs

Contractual uptime guarantees backed by 24/7 incident response from our engineering team.

Full audit trail

Every request, policy decision, and config change logged, searchable, and exportable on demand.

Access controls

Role-based permissions, SSO support, and environment isolation built into every plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.

Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert

Secure your APIs now.

Before they become a liability.

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