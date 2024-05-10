Global edge network
Deployed worldwide across hundreds of PoPs, with built-in DDoS protection and low-latency request handling.
Protect your APIs from abuse with built-in authentication, validation, rate limits, and centralized policy enforcement at the edge.
Auth, schema validation, traffic limits, and audit logging — configured once, applied everywhere. No middleware required.Learn more
Every request is validated against your spec before it ever touches your backend. Auth, schema, headers — enforced at the edge.Learn more
Rate limit hit — 1k req/min cap enforced on free tier
Real-time event feed for every auth check, rate limit, and rejection. Send enriched logs to Datadog, New Relic, Splunk, or your own platform.Learn more
Block by IP, region, user agent, key tier, or custom logic. Runs on Cloudflare's global network with built-in DDoS protection.Learn more
Platform-wide
Security shouldn't depend on which team wrote the service. Define reusable policies once and apply them across environments and APIs.
Every request is traced end-to-end. See which policies ran, how long each step took, and exactly why a request succeeded or was rejected.
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Export enriched logs and traces to your observability stack
Enterprise-ready
Everything teams need to deploy API security at scale — without the ops overhead.
Deployed worldwide across hundreds of PoPs, with built-in DDoS protection and low-latency request handling.
Compliance controls baked in. Ready for SOC2, HIPAA, and enterprise security reviews out of the box.
Redundant by design — no single point of failure, no maintenance windows, no surprises.
Contractual uptime guarantees backed by 24/7 incident response from our engineering team.
Every request, policy decision, and config change logged, searchable, and exportable on demand.
Role-based permissions, SSO support, and environment isolation built into every plan.
Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.
Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert
Before they become a liability.