What Regulators Now Expect From AI Agents

In early 2026 NIST, six national cyber agencies, and an ISO management standard converged on the same demands for AI agents: least privilege, a verified per-agent identity, a kill switch, and an audit trail. All four live at the gateway.

In the span of a few months, the people who write the rules stopped treating AI agents as a research curiosity. Three developments brought it to a head:

When Who What Feb 2026 NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Opened the Software and AI Agent Identity and Authorization project and a concept paper on applying identity standards to agents. May 1, 2026 Six national cyber agencies (Australia’s ASD’s ACSC, US CISA and NSA, Canada’s Cyber Centre, NZ NCSC, UK NCSC) Published Careful Adoption of Agentic AI Services. In force now ISO/IEC 42001 The AI management-system standard now gives auditors a framework to ask about all of it.

None of these is binding on most teams today. Together they signal what an enterprise security review will expect by year’s end, and the expectations are surprisingly specific.

Use this approach if you're: You expose internal tools or APIs to AI agents and will face a security review

You hand Claude Code, Cursor, or an in-house agent access to production systems

You are mapping ISO/IEC 42001 or CISA guidance onto real controls

You inherited agents that run on shared service accounts and want a verified identity per agent

The four controls every framework asks for

Read the agentic-AI guidance and the same four demands surface in each, under different headings.

Least privilege. The joint guide is blunt: “Privilege risks are a key concern for agentic AI and strict adherence to the principle of least privilege is critical.” It tells you to “limit entitlements to the exact resources, operations and timeframes needed,” and warns first against broad access to sensitive data.

A verified identity per agent. The guide walks through a confused-deputy scenario, where one component is tricked into misusing its authority: an over-privileged agent executes actions under a trusted identity, so “the system produces audit logs that appear legitimate and delay detection.” Its fix is to replace static, long-lived credentials and treat agent identity as first-class. That is the gap NIST’s project names directly: identity and authorization for agents, not credentials inherited from a human.

A kill switch. When an agent misbehaves, you need to stop it now, not at the next credential rotation. The guidance leans on isolation and on revoking access so one agent’s failure does not cascade.

A reconstructable audit trail. Every framework assumes you can answer, after the fact, which agent did what, on whose behalf, and when. ISO/IEC 42001 is a governance standard, not a technical control, but a 42001 audit still asks you to evidence those answers, and the evidence has to come from somewhere.

The enterprise gap is real and measured

Few organizations can do any of this today. A 2026 analysis from Kiteworks, lining its survey data up against the CISA guidance, maps directly onto the controls the frameworks demand:

63% cannot enforce purpose limitations on AI agents (least privilege).

cannot enforce purpose limitations on AI agents (least privilege). 60% cannot quickly terminate a misbehaving agent (kill switch).

cannot quickly terminate a misbehaving agent (kill switch). 55% cannot isolate AI systems from broader network access (containment).

These are Kiteworks’s vendor figures, not government data, so weigh them as such. But the shape matches what the agencies warn about: the controls the frameworks now expect are the ones most teams have not built.

None of this is a model problem

Least privilege, per-agent identity, a kill switch, and an audit trail are not properties of a model. They live at the boundary where the agent reaches a tool, an API, or an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server. A smarter model does not get you scoped credentials. A better system prompt does not give you a token you can revoke in one place. We made the same argument from the containment side after Anthropic’s writeup, that the deterministic boundary is where control lives.

This is why “we governed it in a policy document” does not survive an audit. A policy that says agents should use least privilege is an intention. An auditor, or an incident responder at 2am, wants the enforcement point and the log. “The gateway rejected the call because the token was not scoped for that tool, and here is the line that proves it” is an answer. A paragraph in a Notion page is not.

Common mistake: Writing an agentic-AI policy and stopping there. A document describes the control. The audit asks where it is enforced and where it is logged. If the answer to both is not a system, the policy is a plan, not a control.

How a gateway maps to the four controls

Put an API gateway in front of the tools and APIs your agents touch and the four demands stop being aspirations.

Control How the gateway enforces it Per-agent identity Each agent authenticates with its own OAuth identity instead of sharing a human’s credentials or a service account, and every call carries that identity into the log. Least privilege The gateway curates which tools an agent can reach and binds tokens to a specific audience, so a token minted for one virtual server (a scoped front door to a single upstream) is rejected at another, enforced per request. Kill switch Revoke the agent’s token and the next call fails at the boundary immediately, without touching the upstream system or waiting on a rotation window. Audit trail Every request is logged with the agent identity, the tool called, and the result, and you can export those events to your own SIEM (security information and event management system) through OpenTelemetry or a log plugin.

A gateway makes you ready for what these frameworks ask for. It does not make you NIST-certified or ISO 42001-compliant: those are organizational outcomes spanning governance, process, and people, and no single product confers them. What the gateway gives you is the enforcement point and the evidence the frameworks assume you have, the part most teams are missing. We run our own agents through this boundary, and the audit trail it produces is the same one we would hand a reviewer. We have pulled an agent’s token mid-run and watched the next call get rejected at the gateway, with the upstream none the wiser, which is the difference between a kill switch you can prove and one you hope works.

For the MCP plane, this is the same boundary we use to give agents per-consumer analytics and a per-call event stream, so “which agent did what” is a query, not an archaeology project.

MCP Gateway logging and OpenTelemetry How the gateway logs every agent call as a structured entry, and how to export it to your own observability stack.

The regulatory wave of early 2026 did not ask for anything exotic: least privilege, a verified identity, a way to stop an agent, and a record of what happened. Decide where you enforce those four before the security review does it for you, because the answer they will accept is a boundary, not a document.