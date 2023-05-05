Improved Policy Usage Visibility

The policy.json editor in the Zuplo Portal now shows when a policy is used
inside of a composite policy.
policy.json
🍪 Cookies, briefly
We'd like to use analytics cookies to see what's working. The site still
works without them — you'll just be a bit of a mystery to us.
Essential
The basics — keeps the site running. Can't be turned off.
Analytics
Aggregate stats on which pages work and which confuse people.
Helps us build a better site.
Marketing
Lets us measure whether our ads and campaigns are landing.