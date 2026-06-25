Copy page Handlers WebSocket Pipeline Handler

The WebSocket Pipeline Handler is an Enterprise-only feature. Please contact us to trial this or sign up for an Enterprise account.

The webSocketPipelineHandler proxies WebSocket connections exactly like the WebSocket Handler, but additionally passes every WebSocket message through a pipeline of policy functions before forwarding it. Each policy can inspect, transform, or drop the message. Use this to redact sensitive fields, enforce a message schema, filter events, or add observability to real-time traffic.

Messages are intercepted in both directions, configured independently:

inbound policies process messages traveling from the client to your backend.

policies process messages traveling from the client to your backend. outbound policies process messages traveling from your backend to the client.

The pipeline only intercepts message events. Connection lifecycle events are handled automatically: when either side closes, the other side is closed, and socket errors are logged and forwarded. There is no policy hook for close or error events.

Configuration

Use the webSocketPipelineHandler export and add an inbound and/or outbound array under options.policies . Each entry points to an exported function in one of your project's modules.

Code Code "/my-websocket" : { "x-zuplo-path" : { "pathMode" : "open-api" }, "get" : { "summary" : "WebSocket route with message interception" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "webSocketPipelineHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://myservice.com/websocket" , "policies" : { "inbound" : [ { "module" : "$import(./modules/websocket-policies)" , "export" : "redactInbound" } ], "outbound" : [ { "module" : "$import(./modules/websocket-policies)" , "export" : "filterOutbound" } ] } } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [] } }, "operationId" : "b2c3d4e5-f6a7-4b8c-9d0e-1f2a3b4c5d6e" } }

Two different policies blocks The policies object inside handler.options configures the message policies that run on each WebSocket frame. This is separate from the route-level policies block (the inbound array next to handler ), which configures the standard request policies — such as API Key or Rate Limiting — that run once during the initial connection upgrade.

The rewritePattern option behaves identically to the WebSocket Handler, including JavaScript string interpolation.

Writing a message policy

A message policy is an exported function that matches the following signature:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; async function webSocketPolicy ( data : string , target : WebSocket , source : WebSocket , request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) : Promise < unknown >;

Parameter Description data The message payload. For text protocols this is a string; binary frames arrive in the platform's binary form (for example, an ArrayBuffer ). For an inbound policy this is the message from the client; for an outbound policy it is the message from the backend. target The destination socket the message is being forwarded to. For inbound this is the backend connection; for outbound it is the client connection. source The socket the message originated from. Call source.send(...) to send a message back to the originator, such as an acknowledgement or error. request The original ZuploRequest from the connection upgrade. context The ZuploContext for the connection.

The return value controls what happens next:

Return the data (modified or unchanged) to forward it to target . When multiple policies are configured, the return value is passed as data to the next policy in the array.

(modified or unchanged) to forward it to . When multiple policies are configured, the return value is passed as to the next policy in the array. Return undefined to drop the message. It is not forwarded, and no further policies run for that message.

Policies run in the order they appear in the inbound / outbound array, and each policy may be asynchronous. If a policy throws, Zuplo logs the error and drops the message.

Example: redact fields from inbound messages

This inbound policy parses each JSON message from the client, removes a sensitive field, and forwards the result to the backend.

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export async function redactInbound ( data : string , target : WebSocket , source : WebSocket , request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { let message : Record < string , unknown >; try { message = JSON . parse (data); } catch (err) { context.log. warn ( "Dropping non-JSON WebSocket message" ); return undefined ; // drop messages that aren't valid JSON } delete message.ssn; return JSON . stringify (message); }

Example: filter outbound messages

This outbound policy inspects messages from the backend and drops internal events so they never reach the client. Other messages pass through unchanged.

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export async function filterOutbound ( data : string , target : WebSocket , source : WebSocket , request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const message = JSON . parse (data); if (message.type === "internal" ) { return undefined ; // drop internal events; the client never sees them } return data; }

You can configure multiple policies in each direction to compose behavior — for example, one policy to validate a message against a schema and a second to redact fields. Because each policy receives the previous policy's output, order matters.