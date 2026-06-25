WebSocket Pipeline Handler
The WebSocket Pipeline Handler is an Enterprise-only feature. Please contact us to trial this or sign up for an Enterprise account.
The
webSocketPipelineHandler proxies WebSocket connections exactly like the
WebSocket Handler, but additionally passes every
WebSocket message through a pipeline of policy functions before forwarding
it. Each policy can inspect, transform, or drop the message. Use this to redact
sensitive fields, enforce a message schema, filter events, or add observability
to real-time traffic.
Messages are intercepted in both directions, configured independently:
inboundpolicies process messages traveling from the client to your backend.
outboundpolicies process messages traveling from your backend to the client.
The pipeline only intercepts message events. Connection lifecycle events are
handled automatically: when either side closes, the other side is closed, and
socket errors are logged and forwarded. There is no policy hook for
close or
error events.
Configuration
Use the
webSocketPipelineHandler export and add an
inbound and/or
outbound
array under
options.policies. Each entry points to an exported function in one
of your project's modules.
Code
"/my-websocket": { "x-zuplo-path": { "pathMode": "open-api" }, "get": { "summary": "WebSocket route with message interception", "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "export": "webSocketPipelineHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rewritePattern": "https://myservice.com/websocket", "policies": { "inbound": [ { "module": "$import(./modules/websocket-policies)", "export": "redactInbound" } ], "outbound": [ { "module": "$import(./modules/websocket-policies)", "export": "filterOutbound" } ] } } }, "policies": { "inbound": [] } }, "operationId": "b2c3d4e5-f6a7-4b8c-9d0e-1f2a3b4c5d6e" } }
Two different policies blocks
The
policies object inside
handler.options configures the message
policies that run on each WebSocket frame. This is separate from the route-level
policies block (the
inbound array next to
handler), which configures the
standard request policies — such as API Key
or Rate Limiting — that run once during
the initial connection upgrade.
The
rewritePattern option behaves identically to the
WebSocket Handler, including
JavaScript string interpolation.
Writing a message policy
A message policy is an exported function that matches the following signature:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; async function webSocketPolicy( data: string, target: WebSocket, source: WebSocket, request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ): Promise<unknown>;
|Parameter
|Description
data
|The message payload. For text protocols this is a string; binary frames arrive in the platform's binary form (for example, an
ArrayBuffer). For an
inbound policy this is the message from the client; for an
outbound policy it is the message from the backend.
target
|The destination socket the message is being forwarded to. For
inbound this is the backend connection; for
outbound it is the client connection.
source
|The socket the message originated from. Call
source.send(...) to send a message back to the originator, such as an acknowledgement or error.
request
|The original
ZuploRequest from the connection upgrade.
context
|The
ZuploContext for the connection.
The return value controls what happens next:
- Return the data (modified or unchanged) to forward it to
target. When multiple policies are configured, the return value is passed as
datato the next policy in the array.
- Return
undefinedto drop the message. It is not forwarded, and no further policies run for that message.
Policies run in the order they appear in the
inbound /
outbound array, and
each policy may be asynchronous. If a policy throws, Zuplo logs the error and
drops the message.
Example: redact fields from inbound messages
This inbound policy parses each JSON message from the client, removes a sensitive field, and forwards the result to the backend.
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export async function redactInbound( data: string, target: WebSocket, source: WebSocket, request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { let message: Record<string, unknown>; try { message = JSON.parse(data); } catch (err) { context.log.warn("Dropping non-JSON WebSocket message"); return undefined; // drop messages that aren't valid JSON } delete message.ssn; return JSON.stringify(message); }
Example: filter outbound messages
This outbound policy inspects messages from the backend and drops internal events so they never reach the client. Other messages pass through unchanged.
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export async function filterOutbound( data: string, target: WebSocket, source: WebSocket, request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const message = JSON.parse(data); if (message.type === "internal") { return undefined; // drop internal events; the client never sees them } return data; }
You can configure multiple policies in each direction to compose behavior — for example, one policy to validate a message against a schema and a second to redact fields. Because each policy receives the previous policy's output, order matters.