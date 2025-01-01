One platform · one control plane
AI, MCP, and APIs — composable, on one platform.
The same gateway runs your APIs, routes your LLM traffic, and federates your MCP servers.
SSO / SAML
RBAC
Observability
mTLS
SOC 2 Type II
Audit log
API Gateway
Routes
GET/orders200 OK
POST/tickets
GET/users
AuthRate limitValidation
AI Gateway
Routed to
OpenAIActive
Anthropic
Gemini
Semantic cacheBudget capGuardrails
MCP Gateway
AI clients
Claude↳ tool call
ChatGPTidle
Cursoridle
OAuth 2.0Virtual serversAudit log
Top layer
MCP Gateway
Federate MCP servers, govern AI clients, audit every tool call.
Middle layer
AI Gateway
Route between LLM providers, cap spend, cache semantically.
Foundation
API Gateway
Auth, rate limiting, validation — for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC.