Zuplo
Videos

30,000 APIs Exposed!

January 16, 2025|20:47|API Security

Josh and Martyn cover 30,000 exposed Postman workspaces, Go topping Cloudflare's SDK report, and APIDeck's raise.

Related Videos

More videos in this category

Access Control for AI Agents with Zuplo's MCP Gateway11:16

Access Control for AI Agents with Zuplo's MCP Gateway

MCP & AI

Decouple agent auth from your MCP server and generate MCP servers dynamically through Zuplo's gateway.

Watch Video
Add OAuth to MCP Servers & Curate MCP Tools with this MCP Gateway!10:51

Add OAuth to MCP Servers & Curate MCP Tools with this MCP Gateway!

MCP & AI

Set up an MCP Gateway with Auth0 OAuth, curate which tools agents can access, and filter destructive ones.

Watch Video
Auto-Generate API Keys for New Users on Signup10:32

Auto-Generate API Keys for New Users on Signup

API Security

Auto-provision an API key for every signup with an Auth0 post-login action and the Zuplo Developer API.

Watch Video
Browse all Videos