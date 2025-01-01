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Examples Videos

108 videos

Starter
Monetize Your API in 10 Minutes with Zuplo 11:23

Monetize Your API in 10 Minutes with Zuplo

Monetization

Walk through setting up API monetization from scratch: plans, metering, Stripe checkout, and a developer portal in under 10 minutes.

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Starter
Building a Monetized API, Part 1: Setting Up the Gateway 12:55

Building a Monetized API, Part 1: Setting Up the Gateway

Monetization

Set up a Zuplo API gateway with origin authentication, consumer isolation via API key subjects, and rate limiting as the foundation for monetization.

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Starter
Building a Monetized API, Part 2: Adding Monetization 23:14

Building a Monetized API, Part 2: Adding Monetization

Monetization

Add usage-based billing to your API: set up meters and features, create free and paid plans with overage pricing, connect Stripe, and enable self-serve subscriptions in the developer portal.

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Starter
Building a Monetized API, Part 3: Adding a Gated MCP Server 15:23

Building a Monetized API, Part 3: Adding a Gated MCP Server

Monetization

Add an MCP server to your monetized API and gate access to paid subscribers using custom code and the MonetizationInbound policy's subscription data.

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Starter
Building a Monetized API, Part 4: Polishing the Developer Portal 18:36

Building a Monetized API, Part 4: Polishing the Developer Portal

Monetization

Connect your Zuplo project to GitHub, use Claude Code to generate documentation from your OpenAPI spec, apply a custom theme, and ship a production-ready developer portal.

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Starter
MCP Server Authentication with OAuth (Quickly!) 8:01

MCP Server Authentication with OAuth (Quickly!)

Tutorials

Secure your MCP servers with OAuth 2.0 authentication using Zuplo.

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