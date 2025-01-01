Deploy an API in minutes
Tutorials and templates to get you started fast
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Monetize Your API in 10 Minutes with Zuplo
Walk through setting up API monetization from scratch: plans, metering, Stripe checkout, and a developer portal in under 10 minutes.
Building a Monetized API, Part 1: Setting Up the Gateway
Set up a Zuplo API gateway with origin authentication, consumer isolation via API key subjects, and rate limiting as the foundation for monetization.
Building a Monetized API, Part 2: Adding Monetization
Add usage-based billing to your API: set up meters and features, create free and paid plans with overage pricing, connect Stripe, and enable self-serve subscriptions in the developer portal.
Building a Monetized API, Part 3: Adding a Gated MCP Server
Add an MCP server to your monetized API and gate access to paid subscribers using custom code and the MonetizationInbound policy's subscription data.
Building a Monetized API, Part 4: Polishing the Developer Portal
Connect your Zuplo project to GitHub, use Claude Code to generate documentation from your OpenAPI spec, apply a custom theme, and ship a production-ready developer portal.
MCP Server Authentication with OAuth (Quickly!)
Secure your MCP servers with OAuth 2.0 authentication using Zuplo.
Turn a GraphQL API into an MCP Server in Minutes
Expose any GraphQL endpoint as an MCP server with native Zuplo support.
Zuplo API Gateway: Rate Limiting, Auth, RBAC & Global Deploys in 10 Mins
Set up rate limiting, auth, RBAC and global deploys in 10 minutes.
API Key Authentication Best Practices
Learn best practices for API key authentication, including key generation, storage, rotation, and how to secure your APIs with Zuplo's built-in API key management.
Use AI to Plan Your API Pricing Strategy
Watch how to use an LLM to walk through pricing questions and get a clear strategy, comparison table, and reasoning.
API Pricing Plans, Phases, and Rate Cards
See how plans, phases, and rate cards work together: subscription tiers, trials, and modeling what you're selling.
API Monetization 101: Metering, Features & Enforcement
Learn about the foundations of API Monetization: Metering, Features and Enforcement.
Introducing Zuplo API Monetization
Introducing Zuplo API Monetization: metering, plans, and enforcement in your gateway.
Create Apps for ChatGPT with MCP & Zuplo
Build ChatGPT apps using OpenAI Apps SDK and Zuplo dynamic MCP servers.
Custom MCP Tools: Combining API Endpoints
Build custom MCP tools that combine multiple API endpoints into one action.
Add Workflows to MCP using Prompts
Create reusable AI workflows by adding MCP prompts to your Zuplo project.
Turn Any API into an AI-Ready MCP Server
Expose your APIs to LLMs using Model Context Protocol without code generation.
Use OpenAI Codex CLI with an AI Gateway
Route OpenAI Codex CLI through Zuplo AI Gateway for team management and monitoring.
What Autonomous Agents Actually Need from Your APIs
Emmanuel Paraskakis explains what AI agents need from APIs to work effectively.
Using goose with OpenAI & AI Gateway
Configure the goose AI agent to work with OpenAI through Zuplo AI Gateway.
AI Gateway Observability Using Opik
Build production-grade AI observability with Zuplo AI Gateway and Comet ML Opik.
Claude Code + Sonnet 4.5 via Zuplo AI Gateway
Configure Claude Code to route through Zuplo AI Gateway for team-based cost controls and monitoring.
Spec-Driven Development: The Future of AI Coding | Guy Podjarny (Tessl)
Guy Podjarny explains spec-driven development and the future of AI coding.
Using LangChain with an AI Gateway & OpenAI
Connect LangChain AI applications to OpenAI through Zuplo AI Gateway.
AI Gateway from Zuplo | Build Smarter AI Apps with Cost Controls & Security
Build AI applications without vendor lock-in using Zuplo AI Gateway.
AI Agents Are Coming For Your APIs! | Zuplo MCP Week feat. John McBride
John McBride explains why AI agents are changing how APIs need to work.
Essential Security Policies Every MCP Server Needs
Protect MCP servers from secret leaks and prompt injections automatically.
AI Agents Fail 75% of the Time!? | Zuplo MCP Week feat. Zdenek Nemec
Zdenek Nemec explains why AI agents fail 75% of the time on simple tasks.
Create Remote MCP Servers in Seconds! | Zuplo API Gateway
Transform existing APIs into remote MCP servers quickly using Zuplo.
Model Context Protocol Won't Kill APIs! | Zuplo MCP Week
Kevin Swiber explains what MCP really is and why it wont replace APIs.
Identify AI Agents Using HTTP Message Signatures
Control and identify bot and AI agent access to APIs using HTTP signatures.
What does API Brownout actually mean?!
Use API brownouts to deprecate endpoints responsibly with gradual failures.
OpenAI Codex & o4-mini vs OpenAPI
Testing OpenAI Codex and o4-mini for generating OpenAPI specifications.
Writing OpenAPI with Gemini 2.5 Pro!
Testing how well Gemini Pro 2.5 generates OpenAPI documents from prompts.
Prepare your API for MCP traffic with an API Gateway
Connect a local API to an MCP server using the Zuplo API Gateway.
Your API Needs to Operate at the Edge | Adrian Machado
Why your API should operate at the edge for better performance.
Prototype APIs with LLMs & Free Tools
Generate high-quality OpenAPI specs using LLMs and free tools.
Extracting JWT data in Zuplo
Use Zuplo auth policies to extract JWT data and forward it to your backend.
Fast, free REST API Mocking with Mockbin
Create mock API endpoints and complete mock APIs with Mockbin.
Powering OpenAI's SDK! | Stainless
How Stainless powers SDKs for OpenAI, Anthropic and Cloudflare.
Can Mistral fix OpenAPI docs with a PDF?!
Testing Mistral Pixtral Large for generating OpenAPI from PDFs.
Mistral, Vercel and Airbyte use this for SDKs
Create TypeScript SDKs from OpenAPI using Speakeasy.
How to write awesome API Guides! | Best Practices with Amit Jotwani
Best practices for writing API Getting Started Guides that help developers.
HTTP Request Testing Tools | Postman Alternatives
Exploring Insomnia, Bruno, and HTTPie as Postman alternatives.
OpenAPI Overlays? You need to watch this!
Modify OpenAPI documents without changing the source using Overlays.
Stripe-like API Versioning
Implement migration-based response versioning like Stripe and LinkedIn.
API Orchestration: How to combine API calls
Reduce API calls by combining multiple endpoints with orchestration.
Adding "entitled" API Authorization with Aserto and Zuplo
Add fine-grained API authorization using Aserto and Zuplo.
Claude Sonnet vs Gemini Pro | AI API Design Showdown
Comparing Claude Sonnet and Gemini Pro for API design tasks.
ChatGPT vs Llama - Which LLM writes better OpenAPI?
Comparing ChatGPT and Llama for writing OpenAPI documents.
Building free API docs with Zudoku
Build customizable, OpenAPI-powered documentation with Zudoku.
Step-through Debugging for API Management!?
Debug your API gateway policies with step-through debugging in Zuplo.
Improve OpenAPI specifications with Rate My OpenAPI
Improve your OpenAPI documents with free analysis from RateMyOpenAPI.
Migrating from Apigee API Management Made Easy
Migrate from Apigee to Zuplo with minimal effort.
How to quota an API in minutes with Zuplo API Management
Add API quotas in minutes using Zuplo API Management.
Adding AI magic with Gemini to our Firestore API - Firebase Week Day 5
Get Started with Zuplo For Free-- https://portal.zuplo.com/signup
Monetizing your Firestore API with Stripe - Firebase Week Day 4
Get Started with Zuplo for Free-- https://portal.zuplo.com/signup
Adding validation and documentation to our Firestore API - Firebase Week Day 3
Get started with Zuplo for free-- https://portal.zuplo.com/signup
Adding API Key authentication to a Firestore API - Firebase Week Day 2
Add API key authentication to a Firestore API using Zuplo.
Firestore to REST API in minutes - Firebase Week Day 1
Sign up for Zuplo for free --- https://portal.zuplo.com/signup
OpenAPI for workflows? Meet Arazzo with Frank Kilcommins
Frank Kilcommins introduces Arazzo for defining API workflows.
Best. Rate Limiter. Ever. Now with Complex Rate Limiting.
Get started with Zuplo for free --- https://portal.zuplo.com/signup
Zuplo's request/response pipeline in detail
Deep dive into how Zuplo processes requests and responses.
Versioning an API on Zuplo
Implement API versioning strategies using Zuplo.
Groq AI: How to build and secure an API using Groq and Zuplo
Build and secure an AI API using Groq and Zuplo.
Super-fast API caching and cache-busting on Zuplo (backed by Supabase)
Implement fast API caching with automatic cache invalidation.
Intro to Phantom API Tokens with Curity
How Curity builds a privacy-preserving token usage pattern for APIs on top of OAuth.
Custom API rate limiting per API Key
Configure different rate limits for each API key in Zuplo.
A/B testing changes to your API
We show how you can use Zuplo to A/B test changes to your API in less than 5 mins.
Building an API with ChatGPT and Zuplo [LIVE]
Live coding session building an API with ChatGPT and Zuplo.
Supaweek Day 5 - Announcing Developer Portal sign-in with Supabase Auth
Enable developer portal sign-in using Supabase Auth.
Supaweek Day 4 - let's monetize this thing
We add monetization using Stripe to our API backed by Supabase and OpenAI.
Supaweek Day 3 - Developer Portal Included
Get a complete developer portal with your Supabase API.
Supaweek Day 2 - adding user-level authorization with API Keys
Add user-level authorization to your Supabase API with API keys.
Supaweek Day 1 - Using OpenAI and Supabase DB to create an API
Build an API using OpenAI and Supabase database.
How to validate incoming requests using OpenAPI
Validate API requests automatically using your OpenAPI specification.
Self-serve API key management with React API Key Manager
Let developers manage their own API keys with a React component.
Using the Zuplo API to manage your API keys
🔑 Master API Key Management with Zuplo! | API Key Week - Episode 1
Slow down your API for lower tiers to drive upgrades?? Here's how
Implement tiered API speed limits to encourage plan upgrades.
Rate limit your supabase API by users AND anonymous traffic?
Apply different rate limits to authenticated and anonymous users.
JWT Authentication with Firebase for your API
Secure your API with Firebase JWT authentication.
Advanced API analytics with Zuplo
Get detailed insights into your API usage with Zuplo analytics.
Why you need an edge API gateway
Benefits of running your API gateway at the edge.
Go API-first with Firebase Firestore
Build an API-first application using Firebase Firestore.
TypeScript for APIs
Why TypeScript is ideal for building and managing APIs.
Add RBAC roles-based authorization to your API routes
Implement role-based access control for your API endpoints.
Mock an API in record time using OpenAPI
Generate mock APIs instantly from your OpenAPI specification.
Fastest way to add your API to ChatGPT as a plugin
Turn your API into a ChatGPT plugin in minutes.
Generating a live demo API using ChatGPT + Zuplo
Use ChatGPT to generate a working demo API with Zuplo.
The subtle art of API Rate Limiting
Best practices for implementing effective API rate limiting.
ChatGPT & AI vs API developers - a conversation with Kin Lane
Kin Lane discusses how AI is changing API development.
Erik Wilde explains Problem Details for HTTP APIs
Erik Wilde explains RFC 7807 Problem Details for better API errors.
API Specification Wars and the API Lifecycle with Kevin Swiber
Kevin Swiber on API specifications and the full API lifecycle.
Getting the most out of OpenAPI - a conversation with Phil Sturgeon of apisyouwonthate.com
Phil Sturgeon shares tips for getting the most out of OpenAPI.
The future, and past of OpenAPI - conversation with Darrel Miller - editor of the OpenAPI.
OpenAPI editor Darrel Miller on the past and future of the spec.
Zuplo API Gateway natively supports OpenAPI
Announcing native support for the OpenAPI specification standard in the Zuplo API gateway.
Smart Routing for microservices (or isolated customer backends)
Route requests to different backends based on customer or context.
Per user rate limit your Supabase backend
Add rate-limiting, on a per-user basis to your Supabase backend in minutes. No code changes needed.
Add an API rate limit to your Supabase backend with a serverless API gateway
Protect your Supabase backend with serverless rate limiting.
Setting up your connection GitHub and your first edge environment!
Connect GitHub and deploy your first edge environment with Zuplo.
Supa-dynamic API rate limiting based on data (example using Supabase)
Implement dynamic rate limits based on database values.
API-first with Supabase? Ship a public API for developers
Build a public developer API on top of Supabase.
JWT Authentication with Supabase for your API
Secure your API with Supabase JWT authentication.
API Request Validation with JSON Schema
Quickly set up a gateway for an API and add validation using JSON Schema.
Dynamic Rate Limiting
A default rate limit policy is a great way to protect your API, but sometimes you need more control.
Day 7 - Custom policies in code, archiving requests to S3 for replay later
Write custom policies to archive API requests to S3.
Day 2: Programmable to the max - making an API with Zuplo
Build a fully programmable API using Zuplo.
Day 1: Proxying an API, making it prettier, adding rate limiting, to LIVE
Proxy an API, improve its design, and add rate limiting.
Can't find what you're looking for?
Check out all our examples on GitHub or read the docs to build your own custom solution.