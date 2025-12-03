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Turn a GraphQL API into an MCP Server in Minutes

December 3, 2025|6:28|Tutorials

Expose any GraphQL endpoint as an MCP server with native Zuplo support.

This is a recommended starter video. Great for getting started with Zuplo!

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