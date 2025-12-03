Turn a GraphQL API into an MCP Server in Minutes
Expose any GraphQL endpoint as an MCP server with native Zuplo support.
This is a recommended starter video. Great for getting started with Zuplo!
Related Videos
More videos in this category
MCP Server Authentication with OAuth (Quickly!)
Secure your MCP servers with OAuth 2.0 authentication using Zuplo.Watch Video
Create Remote MCP Servers in Seconds! | Zuplo API Gateway
Transform existing APIs into remote MCP servers quickly using Zuplo.Watch Video
Zuplo API Gateway: Rate Limiting, Auth, RBAC & Global Deploys in 10 Mins
Set up rate limiting, auth, RBAC and global deploys in 10 minutes.Watch Video