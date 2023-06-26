Zuplo
Videos

Advanced API analytics with Zuplo

June 26, 2023|6:08|Monetization

Get detailed insights into your API usage with Zuplo analytics.

Related Videos

More videos in this category

Building a Monetized API, Part 4: Polishing the Developer Portal18:36

Building a Monetized API, Part 4: Polishing the Developer Portal

Monetization

Connect your Zuplo project to GitHub, use Claude Code to generate documentation from your OpenAPI spec, apply a custom theme, and ship a production-ready developer portal.

Watch Video
Building a Monetized API, Part 3: Adding a Gated MCP Server15:23

Building a Monetized API, Part 3: Adding a Gated MCP Server

Monetization

Add an MCP server to your monetized API and gate access to paid subscribers using custom code and the MonetizationInbound policy's subscription data.

Watch Video
Building a Monetized API, Part 2: Adding Monetization23:14

Building a Monetized API, Part 2: Adding Monetization

Monetization

Add usage-based billing to your API: set up meters and features, create free and paid plans with overage pricing, connect Stripe, and enable self-serve subscriptions in the developer portal.

Watch Video
Browse all Videos