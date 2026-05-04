API Key Best Practices 2026
Nine practices for building an API key system that scales: why public APIs converge on keys, what to get right up front, and the mistakes teams rebuild a year in.
This is a recommended starter video. Great for getting started with Zuplo!
Related Videos
More videos in this category
Extracting JWT data in Zuplo
Use Zuplo auth policies to extract JWT data and forward it to your backend.Watch Video
Adding "entitled" API Authorization with Aserto and Zuplo
Add fine-grained API authorization using Aserto and Zuplo.Watch Video
How to quota an API in minutes with Zuplo API Management
Add API quotas in minutes using Zuplo API Management.Watch Video