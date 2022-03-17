Day 4: Smart API routing by Auth0 JWT Contents
Route requests dynamically based on claims inside an Auth0 JWT, building on Day 3's JWT setup.
Related Videos
More videos in this category
Access Control for AI Agents with Zuplo's MCP Gateway
Decouple agent auth from your MCP server and generate MCP servers dynamically through Zuplo's gateway.Watch Video
Add OAuth to MCP Servers & Curate MCP Tools with this MCP Gateway!
Set up an MCP Gateway with Auth0 OAuth, curate which tools agents can access, and filter destructive ones.Watch Video
One Gateway for Every MCP Server You Use
The five things an MCP gateway handles: discovery, auth, authorization, observability, and guardrails.Watch Video