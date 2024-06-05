Former Stripe uses Zuplo to accelerate their AI Startup
Ex-Stripe engineer Angelica Schwartz on using Zuplo with Supabase to ship a Stripe-grade DX at her AI startup.
Related Videos
More videos in this category
One Gateway for Every MCP Server You Use
The five things an MCP gateway handles: discovery, auth, authorization, observability, and guardrails.Watch Video
AI and API design depends on what you can control
How much you can improve AI-to-API success depends on which part of the stack you control.Watch Video
AI will need use case driven docs for APIs
AI reads natural language, so API docs need to shift toward use-case-driven descriptions agents can act on.Watch Video