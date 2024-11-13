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What's going on in the Gartner APIM Magic Quadrant!?

November 13, 2024|26:22|Gateway & Edge

The crew on shifts in Gartner's APIM Magic Quadrant, Speakeasy's $15M raise, and rate-limit header standards.

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