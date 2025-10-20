Zuplo Changelog - 2025-10-28
This release introduces improvements to the CLI with new OpenAPI utility commands, enhanced route editor, and better Windows support.
Features
CLI Improvements
- Enhanced OpenAPI utility commands with overlay support and validation improvements. See docs for convert, merge, and overlay
- Added comprehensive examples to all CLI commands for better developer experience
- Removed Windows compatibility warnings for improved cross-platform support
- Normalized CLI input paths for better cross-platform compatibility
Portal Updates
- Streamlined invite flow with simplified dialog interface and better user filtering
- Unified source control provider experience across GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure, and GitHub
- Added incident status display in portal with status badges
- Introduced keyboard shortcut component for better navigation
- Simplified account member management with new deletion flow