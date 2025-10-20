Zuplo
Changelog

Zuplo Changelog - 2025-10-28

This release introduces improvements to the CLI with new OpenAPI utility commands, enhanced route editor, and better Windows support.

Features

CLI Improvements

  • Enhanced OpenAPI utility commands with overlay support and validation improvements. See docs for convert, merge, and overlay
  • Added comprehensive examples to all CLI commands for better developer experience
  • Removed Windows compatibility warnings for improved cross-platform support
  • Normalized CLI input paths for better cross-platform compatibility

Portal Updates

  • Streamlined invite flow with simplified dialog interface and better user filtering
  • Unified source control provider experience across GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure, and GitHub
  • Added incident status display in portal with status badges
  • Introduced keyboard shortcut component for better navigation
  • Simplified account member management with new deletion flow