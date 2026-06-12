June 12, 2026 GraphQL Support

Zuplo now supports GraphQL APIs end to end, from the runtime gateway to the developer-facing Dev Portal. Put your existing GraphQL endpoint behind Zuplo to apply the same authentication, rate limiting, and observability you already use for your REST APIs, then give consumers a browsable schema and interactive playground in the Dev Portal.

GraphQL in the gateway

Proxy any GraphQL upstream : create a POST /graphql route with the URL Rewrite handler pointing at your GraphQL server, tagged with the x-graphql extension (applied automatically when you pick “GraphQL Endpoint”)

: create a route with the URL Rewrite handler pointing at your GraphQL server, tagged with the extension (applied automatically when you pick “GraphQL Endpoint”) Operation-level security : enforce query depth and complexity limits and control introspection so expensive or probing queries never reach your upstream

: enforce query depth and complexity limits and control introspection so expensive or probing queries never reach your upstream Observability: the graphql-analytics-outbound policy reports operations to a dedicated analytics view alongside the rest of your API traffic

Because a GraphQL endpoint is just a Zuplo route, every existing policy (rate limiting, authentication, logging, custom code) works on GraphQL traffic too.

GraphQL analytics

Once a route is marked as a GraphQL endpoint, a dedicated GraphQL section appears in analytics with operation-aware metrics, not just HTTP status codes:

Summary KPIs : total operations, success rate, p95 latency (with resolver p95 as a secondary metric), and error classes broken down into resolver, validation, and auth

: total operations, success rate, p95 latency (with resolver p95 as a secondary metric), and error classes broken down into resolver, validation, and auth Charts : operations over time, an operation-type donut (query, mutation, subscription), and a total-vs-resolver latency comparison to spot whether latency lives upstream or in your policies

: operations over time, an operation-type donut (query, mutation, subscription), and a total-vs-resolver latency comparison to spot whether latency lives upstream or in your policies Per-operation table: searchable and sortable by name, type, volume, error count and rate, average and maximum complexity, and p95 latency

See the GraphQL analytics documentation for the full breakdown.

GraphQL in the Dev Portal

Register the @zudoku/plugin-graphql plugin in your Dev Portal configuration, pointing it at a live endpoint or a local schema file:

Interactive playground : consumers browse your schema and run queries directly from the docs

: consumers browse your schema and run queries directly from the docs Schema-aware reference: a browsable type reference generated from your GraphQL schema

Getting started

See the GraphQL documentation to add a GraphQL API to your project, wire up the analytics and security policies, and publish the schema to your Dev Portal.