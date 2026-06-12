GraphQL Support
Zuplo now supports GraphQL APIs end to end, from the runtime gateway to the developer-facing Dev Portal. Put your existing GraphQL endpoint behind Zuplo to apply the same authentication, rate limiting, and observability you already use for your REST APIs, then give consumers a browsable schema and interactive playground in the Dev Portal.
GraphQL in the gateway
- Proxy any GraphQL upstream: create a
POST /graphqlroute with the URL Rewrite handler pointing at your GraphQL server, tagged with the
x-graphqlextension (applied automatically when you pick “GraphQL Endpoint”)
- Operation-level security: enforce query depth and complexity limits and control introspection so expensive or probing queries never reach your upstream
- Observability: the
graphql-analytics-outboundpolicy reports operations to a dedicated analytics view alongside the rest of your API traffic
Because a GraphQL endpoint is just a Zuplo route, every existing policy (rate limiting, authentication, logging, custom code) works on GraphQL traffic too.
GraphQL analytics
Once a route is marked as a GraphQL endpoint, a dedicated GraphQL section appears in analytics with operation-aware metrics, not just HTTP status codes:
- Summary KPIs: total operations, success rate, p95 latency (with resolver p95 as a secondary metric), and error classes broken down into resolver, validation, and auth
- Charts: operations over time, an operation-type donut (query, mutation, subscription), and a total-vs-resolver latency comparison to spot whether latency lives upstream or in your policies
- Per-operation table: searchable and sortable by name, type, volume, error count and rate, average and maximum complexity, and p95 latency
See the GraphQL analytics documentation for the full breakdown.
GraphQL in the Dev Portal
Register the
@zudoku/plugin-graphql plugin in your Dev Portal configuration,
pointing it at a live endpoint or a local schema file:
- Interactive playground: consumers browse your schema and run queries directly from the docs
- Schema-aware reference: a browsable type reference generated from your GraphQL schema
Getting started
See the GraphQL documentation to add a GraphQL API to your project, wire up the analytics and security policies, and publish the schema to your Dev Portal.