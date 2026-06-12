Copy page General Landing Page

A ready-made, customizable landing page for your developer portal. It comes in three variants covering the most common layouts: a centered hero, a two-column split hero, and a compact documentation hub.

Use it as the element of a custom page — typically your home page:

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx import { LandingPage } from "zudoku/components" ; const config = { navigation: [ { type: "custom-page" , path: "/" , element : ( < LandingPage title = "Build with our API" description = "Everything you need to integrate in minutes." actions = {[ { label: "Get started" , href: "/getting-started" }, { label: "API Reference" , href: "/api" }, ]} /> ), }, // ... ], };

Import

Code Code import { LandingPage } from "zudoku/components" ;

Variants

Hero (default)

A centered hero with call-to-action buttons and an optional feature grid below. The classic landing page for product-focused portals. The previews on this page are presented in a Browser Window component.

https://developers.example.com 75 % Developer Platform Build with our API Everything you need to integrate payments, webhooks, and more — in minutes, not days. Get startedAPI Reference Fast integration Go from zero to your first API call in under five minutes. API keys built in Issue, rotate, and revoke keys right from the portal. Webhooks Subscribe to events and react to changes in real time.

Code Code < LandingPage eyebrow = "Developer Platform" title = "Build with our API" description = "Everything you need to integrate payments, webhooks, and more — in minutes, not days." actions = {[ { label: "Get started" , href: "/getting-started" }, { label: "API Reference" , href: "/api" , variant: "outline" }, ]} features = {[ { icon: < ZapIcon />, title: "Fast integration" , description: "Go from zero to your first API call in under five minutes." , }, { icon: < KeyIcon />, title: "API keys built in" , description: "Issue, rotate, and revoke keys right from the portal." , }, { icon: < WebhookIcon />, title: "Webhooks" , description: "Subscribe to events and react to changes in real time." , }, ]} />

Split

A two-column hero with your own content on the side — an illustration, screenshot, or code sample passed via the aside prop. A great fit for developer-oriented portals that want to show code up front.

https://shipping.example.com 75 % Shipping API Ship anywhere in the whole universe Create and manage shipments, track packages in real-time, and integrate with multiple carriers through a single interface. Get startedView on GitHub curl https://api.example.com/v1/shipments \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_KEY" \ -d destination="alpha-centauri"

Code Code < LandingPage variant = "split" eyebrow = "Shipping API" title = "Ship anywhere in the whole universe" description = "Create and manage shipments, track packages in real-time, and integrate with multiple carriers through a single interface." actions = {[ { label: "Get started" , href: "/getting-started" }, { label: "View on GitHub" , href: "https://github.com/zuplo/zudoku" , variant: "outline" , }, ]} aside = { < div className = "rounded-xl border bg-card p-4 font-mono text-sm" > < pre >{ `curl https://api.example.com/v1/shipments \\ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_KEY" \\ -d destination="alpha-centauri"` }</ pre > </ div > } />

The aside accepts any React node — use an <img /> for an illustration instead of code:

Code Code < LandingPage variant = "split" title = "Ship anywhere" aside = {< img src = "/hero.webp" alt = "Hero" className = "rounded-3xl" />} />

Grid

A compact header followed by prominent, clickable feature cards. Ideal as a documentation hub that routes visitors to the right section quickly.

Code Code < LandingPage variant = "grid" title = "Documentation" description = "Explore guides, API references, and examples to get the most out of the platform." features = {[ { icon: < RocketIcon />, title: "Getting Started" , description: "Set up your account and make your first request." , href: "/getting-started" , }, { icon: < BookOpenIcon />, title: "Guides" , description: "Step-by-step tutorials for common use cases." , href: "/guides" , }, { icon: < CodeIcon />, title: "API Reference" , description: "Complete reference for every endpoint and type." , href: "/api" , }, { icon: < WebhookIcon />, title: "Webhooks" , description: "Listen to events and build real-time integrations." , href: "/webhooks" , }, ]} />

Props

Prop Type Description variant "hero" | "split" | "grid" Layout variant. Defaults to "hero" . title ReactNode Main headline. Required. eyebrow ReactNode Short label displayed above the title. description ReactNode Supporting text below the title. actions LandingPageAction[] Call-to-action buttons. Each action has label , href , and an optional Button variant . features LandingPageFeature[] Feature cards with optional icon , title , description , and href (making the card a link). aside ReactNode Side content for the split variant (image, code sample, …). children ReactNode Additional content rendered below the built-in sections. className string Additional classes for the outer <section> .

href values in actions and features are rendered as client-side router links for internal paths (e.g. /getting-started ) and as regular links opening in a new tab for external URLs (e.g. https://github.com/... ).

Customization

Buttons : The first action defaults to the primary button style, all following actions to outline . Override per action with variant (any Button variant).

: The first action defaults to the primary button style, all following actions to . Override per action with (any Button variant). Rich titles : title , description , and eyebrow accept any React node, so you can use custom markup like highlighted words: title={<>Ship <span className="text-primary">faster</span></>} .

: , , and accept any React node, so you can use custom markup like highlighted words: . Extra sections : Pass children to append your own sections (testimonials, pricing, …) below the built-in layout.

: Pass to append your own sections (testimonials, pricing, …) below the built-in layout. Page metadata: Combine with the Head component to set the page title:

Code Code import { Head, LandingPage } from "zudoku/components" ; < LandingPage title = "Build with our API" > < Head > < title >Home</ title > </ Head > </ LandingPage >;