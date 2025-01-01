use async_std :: task; use tide :: { Request , Response , StatusCode }; use tide :: utils :: After ; use jsonwebtoken :: {decode, decode_header, Algorithm , DecodingKey , Validation }; use reqwest :: blocking :: Client ; use serde :: { Deserialize , Serialize }; use std :: collections :: HashMap ; const ISSUER : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" ; const JWKS_URI : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer/.well-known/jwks.json" ; #[derive( Debug , Serialize , Deserialize )] pub struct Claims { sub : String , // Add more required fields } fn fetch_jwk (kid : & str ) -> Result < DecodingKey , Box < dyn std :: error :: Error >> { let client = Client :: new (); let res = client . get ( JWKS_URI ) . send () ? ; let jwks : HashMap < String , Vec < DecodingKey >> = res . json () ? ; if let Some (keys) = jwks . get ( "keys" ) { for key in keys { if key . kid == Some (kid . to_string ()) { return Ok (key . to_owned ()); } } } Err ( "Key not found" . into ()) } async fn validate_jwt (req : Request <()>) -> tide :: Result { let auth_header = req . header ( "Authorization" ) . and_then ( | vals | vals . get ( 0 ) . map ( | s | s . to_string ())); if let Some (auth_header) = auth_header { let token = auth_header . trim_start_matches ( "Bearer " ); if let Ok (token_data) = decode_header (token) { if let Some (kid) = token_data . kid { if let Ok (decoding_key) = fetch_jwk ( & kid) { let mut validation = Validation :: new ( Algorithm :: RS256 ); validation . set_issuer ( & [ ISSUER ]); match decode :: < Claims >( & token, & decoding_key, & validation) { Ok (data) => { req . set_ext (data . claims); return Ok ( Response :: new ( StatusCode :: Ok )); } Err (err) => return Err ( tide :: Error :: from_str ( StatusCode :: Unauthorized , format! ( "Invalid token: {:?}" , err))), } } } } } Err ( tide :: Error :: from_str ( StatusCode :: Unauthorized , "No valid authorization header found" )) } #[async_std :: main] async fn main () -> tide :: Result <()> { let mut app = tide :: new (); app . with ( After ( | res : Response | async { if res . status () . is_client_error () || res . status () . is_server_error () { Ok (res . set_body ( "Unauthorized" )) } else { Ok (res) } })); app . at ( "/protected" ) . get ( | req : Request <()> | async move { validate_jwt (req) .await? ; Ok ( Response :: new ( StatusCode :: Ok ) . body_json ( & Claims { sub : "user" . into () }) ? ) }); app . listen ( "127.0.0.1:8080" ) .await? ; Ok (()) }