Azure API Management alternative - why iTicket chose Zuplo instead
iTicket's MD on why they chose Zuplo over Azure API Management for edge deployment and simpler operations.
Related Videos
More videos in this category
One Gateway for Every MCP Server You Use
The five things an MCP gateway handles: discovery, auth, authorization, observability, and guardrails.Watch Video
How Yext Cut Operational Overhead with Zuplo
Daryl Benzel of Hearsay (a Yext company) on moving from a homegrown gateway to Zuplo for faster, safer deploys.Watch Video
GraphQL Caching Options
Apollo's Michael Watson outlines the caching strategies for GraphQL and when each one makes sense.Watch Video