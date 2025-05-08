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How Yext Cut Operational Overhead with Zuplo

May 8, 2025|10:59|Gateway & Edge

Daryl Benzel of Hearsay (a Yext company) on moving from a homegrown gateway to Zuplo for faster, safer deploys.

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