Copy page Deploying & Source Control Troubleshooting Stuck Deployments and Git Sync Errors

When a deploy seems to hang at Deploying api… or Building Developer Portal… , or your Git provider stops returning branches with a Bad Request or 410 Gone error, the cause is usually one of a few known issues. This guide helps you tell a genuinely stuck deploy from a slow-but-progressing one, fix Git source-control sync failures, and gather the right details before contacting support.

How a Zuplo deploy progresses

Every deploy, whether triggered by a Git push, the Zuplo CLI, or a save in the Portal, runs through two stages in order:

Deploying api… : Zuplo builds your gateway configuration (routes, policies, and modules) and rolls it out to the edge. Building Developer Portal… : Zuplo builds the Developer Portal site from your OpenAPI document and portal configuration.

Each stage produces its own build logs. Zuplo separates logs by stage: api for the gateway build and dev-portal for the Developer Portal build. Knowing which stage a deploy stalled in tells you where to look.

A deploy can finish the api stage successfully and still be working on the dev-portal stage. If your gateway is already serving traffic but the deploy status hasn't flipped to complete, the Developer Portal build is the most likely place it's still working. See The Developer Portal build never finishes.

Is the deploy stuck, or still working?

A deploy that looks frozen in the terminal is often still running on Zuplo's side. The Zuplo CLI doesn't run the build itself. It starts the deploy and then polls for the result. The build continues on the server even if the CLI stops waiting.

Confirm the server-side status first

Before assuming a deploy failed, check whether it actually completed:

Open your project in the Zuplo Portal. Check the environment you deployed to. If the build finished, the environment shows the new deployment and its URL responds to requests. Send a request to the environment URL (or its health check route, if you have one) to confirm the gateway is live.

If the environment is updated and serving traffic, the deploy succeeded. The CLI simply stopped waiting before the build reported back.

The CLI prints Deployed to https://... on success. If you never saw that line but the Portal shows the environment updated, the deploy completed after the CLI timed out. Capture the URL from the Portal rather than constructing it from the branch name. The hostname uses a normalized, truncated form of the environment name plus a unique identifier.

Extend the CLI polling timeout

By default the CLI polls every second for up to 250 attempts, a little over four minutes. Large projects can take longer to build, and when the CLI's poll budget runs out it stops waiting even though the deploy keeps running on the server.

Increase the timeout with the POLL_INTERVAL and MAX_POLL_RETRIES environment variables:

Terminal Code # Poll every 5 seconds for up to 300 attempts (25 minutes) POLL_INTERVAL = 5000 MAX_POLL_RETRIES = 300 zuplo deploy

POLL_INTERVAL : Milliseconds between polls. Default 1000 (1 second).

: Milliseconds between polls. Default (1 second). MAX_POLL_RETRIES : Maximum number of polls before the CLI times out. Default 250 .

For the full command reference, see CLI: deploy.

Raising the polling timeout only changes how long the CLI waits. It does not make the build faster, and it does not fix a build that is genuinely failing. If the deploy never completes server-side no matter how long you wait, treat it as a failed build and read the logs for the stage that stalled.

The Developer Portal build never finishes

If the gateway ( api stage) deploys but the overall deploy hangs at Building Developer Portal… , the problem is in the Developer Portal build, not your routes or policies.

Common causes:

Invalid OpenAPI document : The portal is generated from your OpenAPI document. A malformed routes.oas.json , an unresolved $ref , or invalid schema can stall or fail the portal build. Validate your OpenAPI document and fix any errors.

: The portal is generated from your OpenAPI document. A malformed , an unresolved , or invalid schema can stall or fail the portal build. Validate your OpenAPI document and fix any errors. A legacy config/dev-portal.json file : Projects migrated from the old Developer Portal can carry a stale config/dev-portal.json that breaks the build. See the Dev Portal Migration Guide for the exact cleanup steps.

: Projects migrated from the old Developer Portal can carry a stale that breaks the build. See the Dev Portal Migration Guide for the exact cleanup steps. Custom portal configuration errors: Errors in your zudoku.config.tsx (or other portal configuration) can prevent the site from building.

Read the dev-portal stage build logs to see the specific error, then redeploy after fixing it.

Git source-control sync errors

Zuplo connects to GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps for source control. The integration pushes and pulls code between the Portal and your repository, and it lists branches so you can map them to environments. When that authorization breaks, branch retrieval fails, often with a Bad Request or 410 Gone error.

Why branch retrieval returns Bad Request or 410 Gone

These errors come from the Git provider, not from Zuplo, and they almost always mean the connection is no longer authorized:

The OAuth authorization Zuplo uses to reach the provider has expired or been revoked .

. The repository was renamed or moved , which breaks the existing connection.

, which breaks the existing connection. The Git app was uninstalled or lost access to the repository in the provider's settings.

410 Gone in particular signals that the resource Zuplo asked for (the branch list) is no longer available at that location, typically because the authorization or repository link behind it is stale.

Reconnect the integration

To restore branch sync, re-authorize the connection:

Open your project settings in the Zuplo Portal and select Source Control. Disconnect the current repository connection. Reconnect and complete the provider's authorization flow again, granting access to the repository that holds your Zuplo project.

After reconnecting, retrieving branches should succeed again.

Renaming a repository breaks the Zuplo connection. If you renamed or moved the repository, disconnect and reconnect to restore the link. See Rename or Move Project for details.

Bitbucket-specific notes

Bitbucket integration is available on enterprise plans and provides push/pull source control without automatic deployments. You deploy with the Zuplo CLI through Bitbucket Pipelines.

If reconnecting from the Portal doesn't clear the sync error:

Confirm Bitbucket is still enabled for your account. For bitbucket.org, Zuplo support enables the integration. Contact support@zuplo.com with your Bitbucket Workspace ID (found on your Workspace Settings page).

For bitbucket.org, Zuplo support enables the integration. Contact support@zuplo.com with your Bitbucket Workspace ID (found on your Workspace Settings page). For self-hosted Bitbucket, check the OAuth app. If the OAuth app's client secret was rotated or its callback URL or permissions changed, branch retrieval fails until the app is reconfigured. The callback URL must be https://portal.zuplo.com and the app must grant the repo , user , and read:org permissions. See Bitbucket Setup.

Decision tree

Use this to route yourself to the right fix:

Symptom Most likely cause First action CLI hangs at Deploying api… then times out Build took longer than the CLI's poll budget Check the environment in the Portal; raise MAX_POLL_RETRIES CLI reported timeout, but the environment is updated Deploy completed after the CLI stopped waiting None; capture the URL from the Portal Deploy hangs at Building Developer Portal… Developer Portal build error Read the dev-portal build logs; validate OpenAPI; check for a stale config/dev-portal.json Branch list fails with Bad Request or 410 Gone Git authorization expired, revoked, or stale Reconnect the integration in Source Control settings Bitbucket still fails after reconnecting Account not enabled, or OAuth app misconfigured Contact support with your Workspace ID; check the self-hosted OAuth app

If you've worked through the relevant section above and the deploy or sync still fails, contact support@zuplo.com. Include these details so support can investigate without a round-trip:

Your account and project names.

and names. The environment (branch) you're deploying to.

(branch) you're deploying to. The stage where it stalls ( api or dev-portal ) and the exact message you see.

where it stalls ( or ) and the exact message you see. For sync errors: your Git provider , the repository , and the exact error text (for example, 410 Gone on branch retrieval).

, the , and the exact error text (for example, on branch retrieval). The approximate time of the failed deploy, in UTC.

Next steps