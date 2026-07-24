Server-Side Rendering
Enterprise Feature
Dev Portal Server-Side Rendering is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
By default, the Zuplo-hosted Dev Portal is statically prerendered (SSG). Setting
devPortal.serverSideRendering: true in
zuplo.jsonc builds and serves the
portal server-side for each deployment. Zudoku's
protected routes are enforced on
the server, so protected content leaves the public bundle and unauthenticated
requests cannot fetch it, as described in
Server-side Content Protection.
SSR applies to preview and production deployments only—never the working
copy.
Prerequisites
- The SSR enterprise add-on enabled on the account.
- The latest version of Zudoku. See Updating the Dev Portal.
- For protected content,
authentication configured and
protectedRoutesset in the Zudoku configuration.
- The standard
zudoku buildbuild script in
docs/package.json, which the scaffold includes by default. Zuplo appends the SSR build flags automatically. A custom build script that doesn't forward CLI arguments produces a static build instead.
Enable SSR
Add the
devPortal object alongside any existing settings in
zuplo.jsonc at the project root:
Code
{ "version": 1, // Other project settings... // Enable server-side rendering for the Dev Portal. "devPortal": { "serverSideRendering": true, }, }
No build-script changes are required. SSR takes effect on the next deployment.
Example: protect partner documentation
Suppose partner documentation is available under
/partners/* and should only
be available to signed-in users. With authentication already configured, add the
route pattern to
zudoku.config.ts:
Code
{ // ... protectedRoutes: ["/partners/*"], }
Enable SSR in
zuplo.jsonc as shown above, then deploy a branch. In the preview
environment, a signed-out request to
/partners/getting-started shows the login
prompt instead of the page content. After signing in, the user can access the
page.
If the account doesn't have the SSR add-on, the deployment fails with an error that directs you to contact support or remove the flag.
Test on a preview environment
The working copy always uses static rendering
SSR takes effect on preview and production deployments only. The working copy builds statically regardless of the flag, so protected routes are not enforced server-side there.
Deploy a branch to create a preview environment and validate SSR there. While signed out, request a protected route and confirm that the login prompt appears instead of the protected content.
Caching
Responses to anonymous visitors are cached at the edge, so public pages stay fast. Requests with a Dev Portal authentication session always render on demand and are never cached.
Reverting to static rendering
Remove
serverSideRendering or set it to
false, then redeploy. The portal
reverts to static prerendering, and the server infrastructure is torn down
automatically.