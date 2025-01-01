it ( "rate limits over-quota callers" , async () => {

// A dedicated key per test = its own bucket, no shared

// windows, no sleeping. Send requests one at a time up to a

// generous bound and stop at the first 429 — never assert on

// an exact boundary, and never fire a concurrent burst.

let response !: Response ;

for ( let i = 0 ; i < 50 ; i ++ ) {

response = await fetch ( `${ TestHelper . TEST_URL }/v1/orders` , {

headers: { authorization: `Bearer ${ THIS_TEST_ONLY_KEY }` },

});

if (response.status === 429 ) break ;

}

assert. equal (response.status, 429 );

assert. notEqual (response.headers. get ( "retry-after" ), null );