AWS API Gateway vs Azure API Management (2026): Cloud-Native Trade-offs and a Cloud-Agnostic Alternative

Compare AWS API Gateway and Azure API Management on architecture, pricing, developer portals, multi-cloud lock-in, and AI readiness — plus why a cloud-agnostic gateway deserves a seat at the table.

Choosing between AWS API Gateway and Azure API Management is one of the most common decisions cloud-first teams face in 2026. Both are battle-tested, enterprise-grade gateways — but they make fundamentally different architectural bets. AWS API Gateway is serverless and Lambda-centric. Azure API Management is a full lifecycle platform with a built-in developer portal and management plane.

The problem is that framing this as a binary choice hides a third option: you don’t have to pick a gateway just because it ships with your cloud provider.

This article breaks down the real trade-offs between AWS API Gateway and Azure API Management across architecture, developer experience, pricing, multi-cloud readiness, and AI workload support — then explains why a cloud-agnostic gateway like Zuplo deserves a seat at the table.

TL;DR — Which gateway should you pick?

Pick AWS API Gateway if your workloads are already on AWS, you lean heavily on Lambda for compute, and you want a pure pay-per-request model with zero infrastructure to manage.

Pick Azure API Management if your organization runs on Azure, you need a built-in developer portal, full API lifecycle management, and you’re comfortable paying for dedicated capacity tiers.

Pick neither if you need to run across multiple clouds, you want GitOps-first workflows, or you refuse to couple your API layer to a single vendor’s infrastructure. A cloud-agnostic gateway like Zuplo gives you portability without sacrificing features.

Architecture: serverless vs. full lifecycle platform

AWS API Gateway and Azure API Management solve the same core problem — proxying, securing, and managing API traffic — but their architectures reflect different philosophies.

AWS API Gateway

AWS offers three API types, each designed for different workloads:

REST APIs — The original, most feature-rich option. Supports request/response transformation, usage plans, per-client throttling, API keys, caching, and AWS WAF integration. Priced at roughly $3.50 per million requests.

— The original, most feature-rich option. Supports request/response transformation, usage plans, per-client throttling, API keys, caching, and AWS WAF integration. Priced at roughly $3.50 per million requests. HTTP APIs — A newer, stripped-down option built for speed and cost. Supports Lambda and HTTP backends, JWT authorizers, and CORS. At around $1.00 per million requests, it covers the majority of serverless workloads.

— A newer, stripped-down option built for speed and cost. Supports Lambda and HTTP backends, JWT authorizers, and CORS. At around $1.00 per million requests, it covers the majority of serverless workloads. WebSocket APIs — Handles real-time, bidirectional communication at $1.00 per million messages plus $0.25 per million connection minutes.

The architecture is fully serverless. There are no instances to provision, no clusters to scale. API Gateway sits in front of Lambda, ECS, or any HTTP endpoint, and AWS handles the rest. This makes it exceptionally easy to stand up a gateway — and exceptionally hard to move it elsewhere.

Azure API Management

Azure APIM is a broader platform, not just a proxy. It bundles three components:

Gateway — Proxies API calls, enforces policies (rate limiting, caching, transformation), and handles authentication.

— Proxies API calls, enforces policies (rate limiting, caching, transformation), and handles authentication. Management plane — Exposes the Azure portal and ARM APIs for configuring APIs, products, subscriptions, and policies.

— Exposes the Azure portal and ARM APIs for configuring APIs, products, subscriptions, and policies. Developer portal — A full-featured, customizable portal where external developers discover APIs, read documentation, register for API keys, and test endpoints interactively.

Azure APIM runs on dedicated compute tiers (Basic, Standard, Premium) or a serverless Consumption tier. The Premium tier adds multi-region deployment and full virtual network injection — features that matter for enterprises with strict network isolation requirements.

APIM also offers a self-hosted gateway — a containerized version of the gateway that runs on your own Kubernetes cluster while the control plane stays in Azure. This gives you deployment flexibility without leaving the Azure management ecosystem.

Developer portal and API productization

This is where the two platforms diverge sharply.

Azure APIM: built-in, full-featured portal

Azure APIM ships with a developer portal out of the box. External developers can:

Browse a categorized API catalog

Read auto-generated documentation

Test API calls interactively

Self-service register and manage subscription keys

View usage analytics

The portal is customizable with your branding and can be extended with custom widgets. For teams that need to productize their APIs — turning them into a self-serve platform for external consumers — this is a significant advantage over AWS.

AWS API Gateway: bolt-on or build-your-own

AWS API Gateway has no built-in developer portal. If you want one, your options are:

Build it yourself using a static site generator and your OpenAPI spec

using a static site generator and your OpenAPI spec Use a third-party tool like Zuplo’s developer portal, Readme, or SwaggerHub

like Zuplo’s developer portal, Readme, or SwaggerHub Leverage AWS partner solutions from the marketplace

This works fine for internal APIs where your consumers are other teams. But if you’re exposing APIs to external developers and need self-serve onboarding, key management, and interactive documentation, AWS leaves you to assemble those pieces yourself.

Pricing: pay-per-call vs. capacity tiers

Pricing is one of the most misunderstood aspects of this comparison.

AWS API Gateway pricing

AWS uses a straightforward pay-per-request model:

HTTP APIs : ~$1.00 per million requests

: ~$1.00 per million requests REST APIs : ~$3.50 per million requests

: ~$3.50 per million requests Data transfer : $0.09/GB for outbound data (often the hidden cost)

: $0.09/GB for outbound data (often the hidden cost) Caching : Hourly charges based on cache size (starting at $0.020/hour for 0.5 GB)

: Hourly charges based on cache size (starting at $0.020/hour for 0.5 GB) Free tier: 1 million calls/month for the first 12 months only

At low-to-moderate traffic, AWS is cost-effective and predictable. At high traffic with large payloads, data transfer charges can surprise you.

Azure APIM pricing

Azure uses a tiered model that varies dramatically:

Consumption tier : ~$3.50 per million calls (first 1 million free per month, permanently)

: ~$3.50 per million calls (first 1 million free per month, permanently) Developer tier : ~$50/month (single-tenant, not for production)

: ~$50/month (single-tenant, not for production) Basic tier : ~$150/month

: ~$150/month Standard tier : ~$700/month (production-grade with higher throughput)

: ~$700/month (production-grade with higher throughput) Premium tier: ~$2,700/month per unit (multi-region, full VNet injection)

The Standard tier is where most production workloads land. The break-even between Consumption and Standard sits at roughly 190 million requests per month. Below that threshold, Consumption pricing wins. Above it, the flat monthly fee is cheaper.

The pricing takeaway

AWS wins on simplicity: you pay per call and per byte of data transfer, and that’s it. Azure wins on predictability at scale: once you commit to a capacity tier, your costs are fixed regardless of traffic spikes. Both can get expensive in different ways — AWS through data transfer, Azure through tier jumps.

Multi-cloud reality and vendor lock-in

Here’s the uncomfortable truth about both platforms: they’re designed to keep you on their cloud.

AWS API Gateway lock-in

AWS API Gateway integrates tightly with IAM for authorization, Lambda for compute, CloudWatch for logging, and X-Ray for tracing. These integrations are powerful — and they’re the lock-in mechanism. Moving your gateway to another cloud means rewriting your auth layer, your compute layer, your observability stack, and your deployment pipelines (CloudFormation, SAM, CDK).

Azure APIM lock-in

Azure APIM ties into Azure Active Directory (Entra ID) for identity, Azure Monitor for observability, Azure Key Vault for secrets, and Bicep/ARM for infrastructure-as-code. The self-hosted gateway mitigates some of this by letting you run gateway instances outside Azure, but the management plane and control plane always live in Azure.

Why this matters

For teams that operate entirely within one cloud, lock-in is a manageable trade-off. But for organizations that run workloads across AWS, Azure, and GCP — or that want the option to move later — coupling the API gateway to a single cloud creates a dependency that’s expensive to unwind.

AI and MCP readiness

As AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) workloads become mainstream in 2026, both platforms are racing to add AI-specific capabilities.

AWS API Gateway

AWS doesn’t offer a native AI gateway. You can build one by routing to Amazon Bedrock or SageMaker endpoints through API Gateway, but there’s no built-in support for token-based rate limiting, model routing, semantic caching, or MCP. You’ll assemble these capabilities yourself using Lambda, Step Functions, and custom middleware.

Azure APIM

Azure has invested more heavily in AI-specific gateway features through its integration with Azure OpenAI Service. APIM supports token-based rate limiting for Azure OpenAI endpoints, backend pool load balancing across model deployments, and content safety policies. However, these AI gateway capabilities are scoped to Azure-hosted models, not to arbitrary LLM providers or multi-provider architectures.

The gap

While Azure APIM offers meaningful AI gateway features for Azure OpenAI workloads, neither platform provides a provider-agnostic AI gateway or MCP gateway that works across multiple LLM providers and supports the emerging agentic patterns teams are building toward.

How Zuplo fits: a cloud-agnostic alternative

If the AWS-vs-Azure decision feels like picking between two flavors of lock-in, that’s because it is. Zuplo takes a different approach: one gateway that runs on any cloud, with the developer experience and enterprise features to match both incumbents.

Deploy anywhere, manage everywhere

Zuplo’s multi-cloud deployment model supports:

Managed Edge — Serverless, globally distributed across 300+ edge locations with sub-20-second deploys. No infrastructure to manage.

— Serverless, globally distributed across 300+ edge locations with sub-20-second deploys. No infrastructure to manage. Managed Dedicated — Single-tenant instances on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or Equinix with private networking (VPC peering, PrivateLink, Private Service Connect).

— Single-tenant instances on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or Equinix with private networking (VPC peering, PrivateLink, Private Service Connect). Self-Hosted — Run Zuplo on your own Kubernetes cluster with the same control plane and policies.

The key difference: you get one control plane across all deployment surfaces. Policies, routes, API keys, and configuration travel with your project — promoting from edge to dedicated to self-hosted requires no rewrites.

GitOps-first, not GitOps-bolted-on

Both AWS and Azure require you to manage gateway config through their own toolchains (CloudFormation, SAM, CDK for AWS; Bicep, ARM, Terraform for Azure). Zuplo’s gateway config is files in your Git repo. Every push deploys atomically. Every branch gets a preview URL on the global edge. Every rollback is a git revert . No drift, no portal click-ops, no parallel deployment pipeline.

Learn more about GitOps for API gateways.

Built-in developer portal and monetization

Like Azure APIM, Zuplo includes a developer portal that auto-generates documentation from your OpenAPI spec, provides self-serve API key management, and supports interactive API testing. Unlike Azure APIM, Zuplo also offers built-in API monetization with native Stripe-powered billing — subscriptions, usage-based billing, metered pricing, and a self-serve pricing page — eliminating the need to build and maintain a custom billing pipeline.

AI Gateway and MCP Gateway

Zuplo provides a dedicated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, token-based rate limiting, and semantic caching — across OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Mistral, and other providers. For agentic workloads, the MCP Gateway acts as a control plane for agent-to-tool communication: OAuth-based authentication, tool-level permissions, credential brokering, and audit logging for MCP traffic — all behind a standard Streamable HTTP endpoint.

Enterprise-grade security

Zuplo is SOC 2 Type II certified and offers SAML SSO, RBAC, and audit logs as enterprise features — meeting the compliance bar that regulated teams typically associate only with Azure APIM or AWS.

Ready to try a cloud-agnostic gateway? Sign up for Zuplo free and deploy your first API in minutes — on AWS, Azure, GCP, or at the edge.

Decision framework: AWS vs. Azure vs. Zuplo

Rather than a wide comparison table, here’s how to think about the decision based on your situation:

You should pick AWS API Gateway when

Your entire stack is on AWS and IAM is your identity backbone

You want a pure serverless, pay-per-request model

Your APIs are internal-facing and you don’t need a developer portal

You’re comfortable managing CloudFormation/CDK for gateway config

You should pick Azure API Management when

Your organization is Azure-first with Entra ID for identity

You need a built-in developer portal for external API consumers

You want a full API lifecycle management platform (versioning, revisions, products)

Predictable fixed-cost pricing at scale matters more than pay-per-call savings

You should pick Zuplo when

You run workloads across multiple clouds or plan to

You want a GitOps-native workflow where gateway config lives in your repo

You need a developer portal and API monetization without assembling multiple tools

You’re building AI or MCP-powered applications and need a purpose-built gateway

You want sub-20-second global deploys without CloudFormation or Bicep

Conclusion

AWS API Gateway and Azure API Management are both mature, capable platforms — but each one is built to keep you on its cloud. If your organization lives entirely within one ecosystem, the native gateway is a sensible default.

But if you need portability, developer-first workflows, or purpose-built AI gateway capabilities, the choice isn’t between AWS and Azure. It’s whether you want a gateway that works for your cloud provider or one that works for you.

Try Zuplo free and deploy your first API gateway in minutes — on any cloud.

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