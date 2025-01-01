Compliance and Audit Readiness SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs across the control plane, GDPR-aligned data processing. Konnect maintains SOC 2 and ISO 27001. Self-hosted Kong inherits compliance from the customer's deployment environment.

Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC) SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments — included on Enterprise. Konnect supports SSO and RBAC. Self-hosted Kong identity depends on configured plugins (LDAP, OIDC, etc.) and customer infrastructure.

Managed Dedicated Deployment Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported. Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways available in select regions. Self-hosted requires customer-operated Kubernetes plus Postgres or Cassandra.

AI Gateway and MCP Support Purpose-built AI Gateway integrated into the platform with model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product. AI Gateway and MCP proxy plugin available since Gateway 3.12 (October 2025). Plugin-based approach with enterprise MCP gateway as a separate offering.

Operational Simplicity Fully managed and auto-scaled across 300+ edge locations. Zero database, cluster, or upgrade operations. Self-hosted Kong requires Postgres or Cassandra, data plane cluster management, and upgrade pathing. Konnect reduces but does not eliminate data-plane operations.

Developer Experience TypeScript-based programmability with the full npm ecosystem. PR-level preview environments, Git as source of truth. Lua, Go, Python, or JavaScript plugins with the Kong PDK. cURL-based Admin API and YAML declarative configuration via decK CLI.

Global Edge Performance V8 isolate runtime across 300+ edge locations with near-zero cold starts. Requests processed at the nearest PoP automatically. Self-hosted in customer infrastructure or Konnect Cloud regional deployment. Global distribution requires multi-region cluster management.

Developer Portal Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive docs, and monetization support — included on all plans. Available in Konnect (paid tier) with manual documentation upload. Not included in open-source Gateway.

Rate Limiting Programmable per-user, per-key, and per-API rate limits with TypeScript logic — distributed as a single zone across all edge locations. Plugin-based rate limiting backed by Redis. Distributed rate limiting requires customer-managed Redis infrastructure.

GitOps and CI/CD Git-native — repo is the single source of truth. Every push deploys, every PR gets a live preview environment. decK CLI for declarative config sync, but the database (not Git) is the source of truth. No native preview environments.

Authentication Built-in API key and JWT management with unlimited keys and self-service key management for API consumers. Plugins for API keys, JWTs, HMAC, LDAP, OpenID Connect — broad protocol coverage with plugin-based composition.