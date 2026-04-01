April 1, 2026 New from Zuplo - March 2026

March 2026 delivers a completely redesigned analytics experience, a new Log Viewer modeled after best-in-class observability tools, and a massive Dev Portal performance upgrade that cuts bundle sizes by over 50%.

This month also saw the public beta launch of API Monetization: a fully integrated system for pricing, billing, and metering your APIs directly from the gateway. Read the full announcement for details.

Highlights

Analytics v2

The Zuplo Portal analytics experience has been completely redesigned with richer visualizations, better interactivity, and deeper visibility into your API traffic. The new analytics surface gives you the tools to understand exactly how your APIs are performing and where issues arise.

Key improvements:

Per-origin mini dashboards : Expand any origin row to see a two-column dashboard with a Request Volume area chart alongside a Latency Over Time chart

: Expand any origin row to see a two-column dashboard with a Request Volume area chart alongside a Latency Over Time chart Full tunnel visibility : Customers using Zuplo secure tunnels now see request counts, error rates, latency metrics, and human-readable service names directly in the analytics Origins tab

: Customers using Zuplo secure tunnels now see request counts, error rates, latency metrics, and human-readable service names directly in the analytics Origins tab Request Lifecycle visualization : A new distribution-style chart shows DNS, TCP, TLS, and Origin phase durations as a stacked horizontal bar with stats and a legend table

: A new distribution-style chart shows DNS, TCP, TLS, and Origin phase durations as a stacked horizontal bar with stats and a legend table Separate error columns: Origin tables now split errors into distinct “Client (4xx)” and “Server (5xx)” columns, making it easier to pinpoint the source of issues

Other improvements include sticky table headers, smart filter toggling, consumer search, chart type toggles, flexible plan-based access with fractional-day increments, and an interactive demo mode ( ?demo=true ).

Log Viewer v2

The Zuplo Portal now features a completely redesigned log viewer modeled after best-in-class observability tools. Debugging production issues is now significantly faster and more intuitive.

Key capabilities:

Three-panel layout : Filter sidebar, request table, and request detail panel — all resizable to fit your workflow

: Filter sidebar, request table, and request detail panel — all resizable to fit your workflow Timeline histogram : Visualize request volume over time with drag-to-zoom for investigating specific time windows

: Visualize request volume over time with drag-to-zoom for investigating specific time windows Faceted filtering : Filter by severity, HTTP method, status code, and route

: Filter by severity, HTTP method, status code, and route Cursor-based infinite scroll : Smoothly load large volumes of log data

: Smoothly load large volumes of log data Shareable filtered views : Filter state is persisted in the URL, so you can share a link to a specific filtered view with teammates

: Filter state is persisted in the URL, so you can share a link to a specific filtered view with teammates Keyboard shortcuts : Press / to search, P to toggle live mode

: Press to search, to toggle live mode Plan-gated time ranges: Free tier sees 24 hours of history, Builder sees 7 days, Enterprise sees 30 days

Dev Portal: 50%+ Bundle Size Reduction

The Dev Portal received a major architectural overhaul that dramatically improves performance for every API consumer visiting your documentation. The initial JavaScript bundle dropped from approximately 1,375 KB to 673 KB (from 434 KB to 215 KB gzipped) — a reduction of over 50%.

This was achieved by lazy-loading heavy components (Playground, Syntax Highlighting, Mermaid, Markdown), loading the Clerk authentication SDK from CDN instead of bundling it, enabling async syntax highlighter loading, and removing Zod from the client bundle. The npm package itself shrank from 18.2 MB to 1.5 MB.

No action required — customers get faster portals automatically on upgrade.

See the Dev Portal documentation for more information.

Header Navigation with Configurable Menus and Dropdowns

The Dev Portal now supports rich header navigation through the header config property. Add links, dropdown menus, and category groups directly to the portal header, with placement options for left, center, or right alignment.

TypeScript typescript // zudoku.config.ts const config : ZudokuConfig = { header: { navigation: [ { label: "Products" , children: [ { label: "API Gateway" , href: "/api" }, { label: "AI Gateway" , href: "/ai" }, ], }, { label: "Pricing" , href: "/pricing" }, ], }, };

See the Navigation configuration documentation for all options.

Supabase Auth: Custom Component UI

The Dev Portal’s Supabase authentication integration now uses custom UI components that match the styling of other auth providers (like Firebase), replacing the third-party @supabase/auth-ui-react library. This delivers a consistent look and feel across all authentication providers, with improved error messages and full support for email/password, OAuth, password reset, and email verification flows.

Firebase Email Link (Passwordless) Login

Customers using Firebase authentication can now enable passwordless sign-in via email magic links. When configured, users receive a link in their email that completes authentication with a single click.

TypeScript typescript // zudoku.config.ts const config : ZudokuConfig = { authentication: { type: "firebase" , // Firebase config... providers: [ "emailLink" ], }, };

See the Firebase Authentication documentation for setup instructions.

Hide AI Assistant Menu Items

Customers can now hide the “Use in Claude” and “Use in ChatGPT” items from the schema download menu, useful when the API schema requires authentication.

TypeScript typescript // zudoku.config.ts const config : ZudokuConfig = { schemaDownload: { useInClaude: false , useInChatGPT: false , }, };

Also released this month:

API Information Overview Page : The Dev Portal now generates a landing page from your OpenAPI info field with description, version, contact, and license details

: The Dev Portal now generates a landing page from your OpenAPI field with description, version, contact, and license details Opaque Access Token Detection : Auth providers like Auth0 configured without an audience parameter now surface a clear error page instead of silently failing

: Auth providers like Auth0 configured without an parameter now surface a clear error page instead of silently failing Improved Deprecated Field Visibility : Deprecated fields are collapsed by default behind a toggle, with browser search still finding hidden fields

: Deprecated fields are collapsed by default behind a toggle, with browser search still finding hidden fields Logo reloadDocument Option : Control whether clicking the header logo triggers a full page reload or SPA navigation (docs)

: Control whether clicking the header logo triggers a full page reload or SPA navigation (docs) Array Parameter Support in API Playground : Properly handles array-type query and path parameters (e.g., ?status=active&status=pending )

: Properly handles array-type query and path parameters (e.g., ) MCP Server Documentation: Fixed endpoint URL handling at custom paths and added a guide for the x-mcp-server OpenAPI extension (docs)

Feature Previews

A new “Feature Previews” page in account settings lets you opt into beta features and express interest in features still in the concept phase. Toggle switches enable beta features immediately, while “I’m Interested” buttons signal demand for upcoming capabilities.

Deep-Linking to Code Editor Lines

You can now share links that point to a specific line or range of lines in the Portal code editor using a ?line= URL parameter. For example, ?path=/config/routes.json&line=42 opens the file with line 42 highlighted, and &line=5-15 highlights a range. This makes it much easier to collaborate with teammates or reference exact locations when working with support.

Deprecated Toggle in OpenAPI Editor

You can now mark individual API operations as deprecated directly from the visual OpenAPI editor. Previously, this required manually editing the OpenAPI spec. This is useful for managing API lifecycle and communicating deprecations to your API consumers through the Dev Portal.

Also released this month:

Redesigned Project Overview : Visual refresh with larger rounded corners, cleaner borders, and hover shadow effects

: Visual refresh with larger rounded corners, cleaner borders, and hover shadow effects Auto-Formatting for Code Edits : Code edits now auto-format automatically

: Code edits now auto-format automatically Consumers Pagination : The API keys list now supports pagination for customers with large numbers of consumers

: The API keys list now supports pagination for customers with large numbers of consumers Policy Catalog Fix: The “Apply Policy” button now works correctly for policies not in the catalog (such as monetization-inbound )