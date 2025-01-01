Zuplo
Examples

API Key + JWT Multi-Auth

Accept either an API key or a JWT on the same route with a composite inbound policy.

Deploy to Zuplo

API Key + JWT Multi-Auth

This example shows how to accept either an API key or a JWT on the same route, using a composite inbound policy. Requests succeed if either credential is valid; unauthenticated requests get a 401.

This pattern is useful for:

  • Mixed clients: Server-to-server traffic uses long-lived API keys, while end-user traffic uses short-lived JWTs from your IdP
  • Migration paths: Onboard JWT-based auth without breaking existing API key consumers
  • Single endpoint, multiple identities: Resolve request.user from whichever credential the caller presented

Prerequisites

  • A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.
  • An OIDC-compatible IdP (Auth0, Clerk, Cognito, Okta, Supabase, etc.) that issues JWTs and exposes a JWKS endpoint.

Deploy this example to Zuplo

Click the Deploy to Zuplo button anywhere on this page to create a new project in your Zuplo account with this example pre-configured.

After deploy, set the JWT environment variables in your Zuplo project (Settings → Environment Variables):

VariableDescription
JWT_ISSUERYour IdP’s issuer URL (e.g. https://your-tenant.auth0.com/)
JWT_AUDIENCEExpected aud claim for tokens issued to this API
JWT_JWKS_URLJWKS endpoint your IdP publishes (e.g. https://your-tenant.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json)

API keys are managed in the Zuplo portal under API Key Service — create a consumer and key there.

How It Works

A single composite policy (dual-auth) runs three inbound policies in order:

  1. api-key-auth — validates Authorization: Bearer <api-key>. Sets request.user if the key matches a Zuplo-managed consumer. allowUnauthenticatedRequests: true lets the request continue to the next policy if no key is present.
  2. jwt-auth — validates a JWT against the configured issuer, audience, and JWKS URL. Sets request.user from the token claims. Also runs in allowUnauthenticatedRequests: true mode.
  3. require-auth — custom code policy that checks request.user.sub. If neither prior policy authenticated the caller, it returns a 401.

Whichever credential matched first populates request.user, so handlers don’t need to know which auth method was used.

Project Structure

plaintext
├── config/
│   ├── routes.oas.json         # Single /me route protected by dual-auth
│   └── policies.json           # api-key-auth, jwt-auth, require-auth, dual-auth composite
├── modules/
│   ├── forward-slash-me.ts     # Returns the authenticated user's sub + data
│   └── require-auth.ts         # Gate policy: 401 if request.user.sub missing
└── zuplo.jsonc

API Endpoints

MethodPathDescription
GET/meReturns sub and data from request.user

Testing

Replace YOUR_GATEWAY_URL with your deployed gateway’s URL.

1. No credentials → 401

Terminalbash
curl -i https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/me

2. With an API key

Terminalbash
curl -i -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \
  https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/me

3. With a JWT

Terminalbash
curl -i -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_JWT" \
  https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/me

Both authenticated calls return:

JSONjson
{
  "message": "Authenticated",
  "sub": "...",
  "data": { ... }
}

Extending This Example

  • Role-based access: Inspect request.user.data in require-auth.ts and reject requests missing required scopes or roles
  • Per-route auth: Apply api-key-auth only to machine routes and dual-auth to user-facing routes
  • Additional providers: Add a second open-id-jwt-auth-inbound policy for a second IdP and include it in the composite

Troubleshooting

ErrorCauseFix
401 with valid JWTJWT_ISSUER / JWT_AUDIENCE mismatchDecode the token at jwt.io and confirm iss and aud match your env vars exactly (trailing slash matters)
401 with valid API keyKey not provisionedCreate the consumer + key in the Zuplo portal’s API Key Service
500 on first requestJWT_JWKS_URL unreachableVerify the JWKS URL returns JSON in a browser

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