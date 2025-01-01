API Key + JWT Multi-Auth

This example shows how to accept either an API key or a JWT on the same route, using a composite inbound policy. Requests succeed if either credential is valid; unauthenticated requests get a 401.

This pattern is useful for:

Mixed clients : Server-to-server traffic uses long-lived API keys, while end-user traffic uses short-lived JWTs from your IdP

: Server-to-server traffic uses long-lived API keys, while end-user traffic uses short-lived JWTs from your IdP Migration paths : Onboard JWT-based auth without breaking existing API key consumers

: Onboard JWT-based auth without breaking existing API key consumers Single endpoint, multiple identities: Resolve request.user from whichever credential the caller presented

Prerequisites

A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.

An OIDC-compatible IdP (Auth0, Clerk, Cognito, Okta, Supabase, etc.) that issues JWTs and exposes a JWKS endpoint.

Deploy this example to Zuplo

Click the Deploy to Zuplo button anywhere on this page to create a new project in your Zuplo account with this example pre-configured.

After deploy, set the JWT environment variables in your Zuplo project (Settings → Environment Variables):

Variable Description JWT_ISSUER Your IdP’s issuer URL (e.g. https://your-tenant.auth0.com/ ) JWT_AUDIENCE Expected aud claim for tokens issued to this API JWT_JWKS_URL JWKS endpoint your IdP publishes (e.g. https://your-tenant.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json )

API keys are managed in the Zuplo portal under API Key Service — create a consumer and key there.

How It Works

A single composite policy ( dual-auth ) runs three inbound policies in order:

api-key-auth — validates Authorization: Bearer <api-key> . Sets request.user if the key matches a Zuplo-managed consumer. allowUnauthenticatedRequests: true lets the request continue to the next policy if no key is present. jwt-auth — validates a JWT against the configured issuer, audience, and JWKS URL. Sets request.user from the token claims. Also runs in allowUnauthenticatedRequests: true mode. require-auth — custom code policy that checks request.user.sub . If neither prior policy authenticated the caller, it returns a 401.

Whichever credential matched first populates request.user , so handlers don’t need to know which auth method was used.

Project Structure

plaintext ├── config/ │ ├── routes.oas.json # Single /me route protected by dual-auth │ └── policies.json # api-key-auth, jwt-auth, require-auth, dual-auth composite ├── modules/ │ ├── forward-slash-me.ts # Returns the authenticated user's sub + data │ └── require-auth.ts # Gate policy: 401 if request.user.sub missing └── zuplo.jsonc

API Endpoints

Method Path Description GET /me Returns sub and data from request.user

Testing

Replace YOUR_GATEWAY_URL with your deployed gateway’s URL.

1. No credentials → 401

Terminal bash curl -i https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/me

2. With an API key

Terminal bash curl -i -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \ https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/me

3. With a JWT

Terminal bash curl -i -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_JWT" \ https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/me

Both authenticated calls return:

JSON json { "message" : "Authenticated" , "sub" : "..." , "data" : { ... } }

Extending This Example

Role-based access : Inspect request.user.data in require-auth.ts and reject requests missing required scopes or roles

: Inspect in and reject requests missing required scopes or roles Per-route auth : Apply api-key-auth only to machine routes and dual-auth to user-facing routes

: Apply only to machine routes and to user-facing routes Additional providers: Add a second open-id-jwt-auth-inbound policy for a second IdP and include it in the composite

Troubleshooting

Error Cause Fix 401 with valid JWT JWT_ISSUER / JWT_AUDIENCE mismatch Decode the token at jwt.io and confirm iss and aud match your env vars exactly (trailing slash matters) 401 with valid API key Key not provisioned Create the consumer + key in the Zuplo portal’s API Key Service 500 on first request JWT_JWKS_URL unreachable Verify the JWKS URL returns JSON in a browser

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