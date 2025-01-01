API Key + JWT Multi-Auth
This example shows how to accept either an API key or a JWT on the same route, using a composite inbound policy. Requests succeed if either credential is valid; unauthenticated requests get a 401.
This pattern is useful for:
- Mixed clients: Server-to-server traffic uses long-lived API keys, while end-user traffic uses short-lived JWTs from your IdP
- Migration paths: Onboard JWT-based auth without breaking existing API key consumers
- Single endpoint, multiple identities: Resolve
request.userfrom whichever credential the caller presented
Prerequisites
- A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.
- An OIDC-compatible IdP (Auth0, Clerk, Cognito, Okta, Supabase, etc.) that issues JWTs and exposes a JWKS endpoint.
Deploy this example to Zuplo
Click the Deploy to Zuplo button anywhere on this page to create a new project in your Zuplo account with this example pre-configured.
After deploy, set the JWT environment variables in your Zuplo project (Settings → Environment Variables):
|Variable
|Description
JWT_ISSUER
|Your IdP’s issuer URL (e.g.
https://your-tenant.auth0.com/)
JWT_AUDIENCE
|Expected
aud claim for tokens issued to this API
JWT_JWKS_URL
|JWKS endpoint your IdP publishes (e.g.
https://your-tenant.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json)
API keys are managed in the Zuplo portal under API Key Service — create a consumer and key there.
How It Works
A single composite policy (
dual-auth) runs three inbound policies in order:
api-key-auth— validates
Authorization: Bearer <api-key>. Sets
request.userif the key matches a Zuplo-managed consumer.
allowUnauthenticatedRequests: truelets the request continue to the next policy if no key is present.
jwt-auth— validates a JWT against the configured issuer, audience, and JWKS URL. Sets
request.userfrom the token claims. Also runs in
allowUnauthenticatedRequests: truemode.
require-auth— custom code policy that checks
request.user.sub. If neither prior policy authenticated the caller, it returns a 401.
Whichever credential matched first populates
request.user, so handlers don’t need to know which auth method was used.
Project Structure
├── config/
│ ├── routes.oas.json # Single /me route protected by dual-auth
│ └── policies.json # api-key-auth, jwt-auth, require-auth, dual-auth composite
├── modules/
│ ├── forward-slash-me.ts # Returns the authenticated user's sub + data
│ └── require-auth.ts # Gate policy: 401 if request.user.sub missing
└── zuplo.jsonc
API Endpoints
|Method
|Path
|Description
GET
/me
|Returns
sub and
data from
request.user
Testing
Replace
YOUR_GATEWAY_URL with your deployed gateway’s URL.
1. No credentials → 401
curl -i https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/me
2. With an API key
curl -i -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \
https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/me
3. With a JWT
curl -i -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_JWT" \
https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/me
Both authenticated calls return:
{
"message": "Authenticated",
"sub": "...",
"data": { ... }
}
Extending This Example
- Role-based access: Inspect
request.user.datain
require-auth.tsand reject requests missing required scopes or roles
- Per-route auth: Apply
api-key-authonly to machine routes and
dual-authto user-facing routes
- Additional providers: Add a second
open-id-jwt-auth-inboundpolicy for a second IdP and include it in the composite
Troubleshooting
|Error
|Cause
|Fix
401 with valid JWT
JWT_ISSUER /
JWT_AUDIENCE mismatch
|Decode the token at jwt.io and confirm
iss and
aud match your env vars exactly (trailing slash matters)
401 with valid API key
|Key not provisioned
|Create the consumer + key in the Zuplo portal’s API Key Service
500 on first request
JWT_JWKS_URL unreachable
|Verify the JWKS URL returns JSON in a browser