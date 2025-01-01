Zuplo
Scale & Reliability

Stay reliable — even when traffic isn't.

Handle traffic spikes, retries, bots, AI bursts and real-world volatility. Protect your API before requests reach your origin.

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Internet
Your API
JWT Auth
Rate Limit
IP Block
CORS
Schema Check
Z
Blocked
Bounced
Limited
Passed

Traffic volatility — handled before it reaches your origin.

Rate Limit Monitor
LIVE
Rate Limit

Absorb spikes before they hit your API.

Every request is evaluated against rate limits, quotas, and caching policies before forwarding. Your origin receives controlled, intentional traffic — not raw spikes.

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Consumer Traffic
enforcing
Consumer Acapped · 100 req/s
limited
Consumer Bprotected · unaffected
within threshold
Origin load: steady — isolation active ✓

Isolate consumers. Protect everyone else.

One client's aggressive traffic doesn't affect others. Policies are scoped per API key, route, plan, or custom attribute — enforcement happens at the gateway, not your backend.

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Surge LimiterSTABLE
traffic
IDLE
stable

Gateway stabilising traffic before it reaches your origin

Prevent cascading failures at the edge.

Retry policies, timeouts, and circuit breaking let you define how the gateway behaves under stress — before failures compound into an outage.

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Region Health
US-East
healthy
EU-West
healthy
AP-South
healthy

Automatic failover across global regions.

Distributed execution across Cloudflare's global network. Regional disruptions are handled automatically — policy enforcement and API availability continue uninterrupted.

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No idle infrastructure

Scale without overprovisioning.

Traditional scaling requires forecasting peak capacity and maintaining idle headroom. Zuplo runs as a managed gateway — it scales automatically, and you pay for behavior defined, not infrastructure reserved.

You define behavior. The platform handles execution.

Traditional Scaling
Forecast
Autoscale

2 of 6 running

Zuplo
Managed Gateway

Capacity matches demand.

Advanced reliability controls.

For teams with stricter requirements.

Environment-specific deployments

Separate dev, staging, and production gateways with isolated policies and traffic per environment.

Regional control

Pin your gateway to specific regions to meet data residency and compliance requirements.

Dedicated infrastructure

Isolated execution environment — no shared resources, no noisy-neighbor effects.

Capacity guarantees

Committed throughput and burst headroom backed by contractual SLA-level guarantees.

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.

Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert

Stop reacting to traffic.

Start defining how it behaves.

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