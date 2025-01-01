Environment-specific deployments
Separate dev, staging, and production gateways with isolated policies and traffic per environment.
Handle traffic spikes, retries, bots, AI bursts and real-world volatility. Protect your API before requests reach your origin.
Every request is evaluated against rate limits, quotas, and caching policies before forwarding. Your origin receives controlled, intentional traffic — not raw spikes.Learn more
One client's aggressive traffic doesn't affect others. Policies are scoped per API key, route, plan, or custom attribute — enforcement happens at the gateway, not your backend.Learn more
Gateway stabilising traffic before it reaches your origin
Retry policies, timeouts, and circuit breaking let you define how the gateway behaves under stress — before failures compound into an outage.Learn more
Distributed execution across Cloudflare's global network. Regional disruptions are handled automatically — policy enforcement and API availability continue uninterrupted.Learn more
No idle infrastructure
Traditional scaling requires forecasting peak capacity and maintaining idle headroom. Zuplo runs as a managed gateway — it scales automatically, and you pay for behavior defined, not infrastructure reserved.
You define behavior. The platform handles execution.
2 of 6 running
Capacity matches demand.
For teams with stricter requirements.
Separate dev, staging, and production gateways with isolated policies and traffic per environment.
Pin your gateway to specific regions to meet data residency and compliance requirements.
Isolated execution environment — no shared resources, no noisy-neighbor effects.
Committed throughput and burst headroom backed by contractual SLA-level guarantees.
Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.
Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert
Start defining how it behaves.