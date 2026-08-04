August 4, 2026 Zuplo CLI v7 Requires Node.js 24

Zuplo CLI v7 requires Node.js 24 or greater. @zuplo/cli , zuplo , create-zuplo-api , and @zuplo/test all raised their engines.node minimum from Node 20 to Node 24, and Zuplo’s cloud build images run Node 24 to match.

Your APIs are unaffected. There’s no config to edit, no compatibility date to move, and nothing to redeploy. The Zuplo gateway runs on V8 isolates rather than Node.js, so request handling doesn’t change.

CLI v6 keeps working on Node 20 and 22, but Zuplo no longer patches it. Fixes and features ship on v7, so upgrade to Node 24 when you can.

Zuplo’s CI/CD guides install Node and then run npx @zuplo/cli@latest , which resolves to v7. If your pipeline installs Node 20 or 22, update it to Node 24:

YAML yaml - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 24

On Node 20 or 22, v7 stops with The Zuplo CLI requires at least node.js v24.0.0 before it runs anything.

The guides for GitHub Actions, GitLab, Azure Pipelines, Bitbucket, and CircleCI all specify Node 24, including the GitLab and Bitbucket container images and CircleCI’s cimg/node tag.

The image that runs the Zuplo CLI over your project source and the image that builds your Developer Portal both run Node 24. Zuplo supplies the toolchain for those builds, so they pick up Node 24 without any change from you.

Cloud builds accept a pinned Node version of 24 and nothing else. If your project pins another version in .nvmrc , .tool-versions , or engines.node , the build logs a warning and uses 24. Any of the usual pin shapes work: 24 , v24 , >=24 , ^24 , and 24.x .

Install Node 24 from nodejs.org, then upgrade the CLI:

Terminal bash npm install --global @zuplo/cli@latest

The CLI overview and the local development guide state the requirement, as do the local gateway and MCP Gateway quickstarts.