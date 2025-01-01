Circuit Breaker

This example demonstrates how to implement the circuit breaker pattern as custom inbound and outbound policies in Zuplo. It proxies a real todo API at https://todo.zuplo.io and includes a failure simulator so you can see the circuit breaker in action.

This pattern is useful for:

Backend protection : Automatically stop forwarding traffic when a downstream service is failing

: Automatically stop forwarding traffic when a downstream service is failing Fast failure : Return immediate 503 responses instead of waiting for a broken backend to time out

: Return immediate 503 responses instead of waiting for a broken backend to time out Self-healing: Automatically probe the backend after a cooldown period and restore traffic when it recovers

Prerequisites

A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.

Deploy this example to Zuplo

Click the Deploy to Zuplo button anywhere on this page to create a new project in your Zuplo account with this example pre-configured. No additional setup is required.

How It Works

Two custom policies wrap every request:

Circuit breaker inbound ( circuit-breaker-inbound.ts ): Checks the circuit state before each request. If the circuit is open, it immediately returns a 503 response. If the cooldown period has elapsed, it transitions to half-open and allows the request through.

Circuit breaker outbound ( circuit-breaker-outbound.ts ): Inspects the response after each request. On failure, it increments the failure counter and opens the circuit when the threshold is reached. On success during half-open state, it closes the circuit.

Both policies share state through ZoneCache, which provides low-latency access to shared data within a deployment zone.

The included todo-handler.ts proxies requests to https://todo.zuplo.io and accepts an x-simulate-failure: true header to return a 500 instead of proxying, so you can test the circuit breaker without a real outage.

Request Flow

Request arrives at the gateway Inbound policy checks circuit state in ZoneCache closed → allow through

→ allow through open (cooldown active) → return 503 immediately

(cooldown active) → return 503 immediately open (cooldown expired) → transition to half-open , allow through Handler proxies to https://todo.zuplo.io (or simulates failure) Outbound policy inspects the response Success + half-open → close circuit, reset counter

→ close circuit, reset counter Failure → increment counter; open circuit if threshold reached

Project Structure

plaintext ├── config/ │ ├── routes.oas.json # OpenAPI spec with route definitions │ └── policies.json # Circuit breaker policy configuration ├── modules/ │ ├── circuit-breaker-inbound.ts # Inbound policy: gate requests by circuit state │ ├── circuit-breaker-outbound.ts # Outbound policy: track failures and trip circuit │ └── todo-handler.ts # Request handler with failure simulation └── zuplo.jsonc # Zuplo project metadata

Key files:

modules/circuit-breaker-inbound.ts : Reads circuit state from ZoneCache. Blocks requests when open; transitions to half-open when cooldown expires.

: Reads circuit state from ZoneCache. Blocks requests when open; transitions to half-open when cooldown expires. modules/circuit-breaker-outbound.ts : Writes circuit state to ZoneCache. Increments failure count on errors; resets on successful half-open probe.

: Writes circuit state to ZoneCache. Increments failure count on errors; resets on successful half-open probe. config/policies.json : Configures failureThreshold , cooldownSeconds , and backendId for each circuit breaker policy.

API Endpoints

Method Path Description GET /todos Get all todo items POST /todos Create a new todo PUT /todos/{id} Update a todo by ID DELETE /todos/{id} Delete a todo by ID

All endpoints are protected by the circuit breaker.

Testing the Circuit Breaker

Replace YOUR_GATEWAY_URL with your deployed gateway’s URL.

1. Confirm requests flow normally

Terminal bash curl -s --http1.1 https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/todos | head

You should get back a list of todos from the real backend.

2. Trip the circuit

Terminal bash for i in { 1..5} ; do curl -s -o /dev/null -w "Request $i : %{http_code}

" \ --http1.1 \ -H "x-simulate-failure: true" https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/todos done

You’ll see five 500 responses. After the 5th, the circuit opens.

3. Confirm the circuit is open

Terminal bash curl -s --http1.1 -w "

HTTP %{http_code}

" https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/todos

No failure header this time — you get a 503 back instantly because the circuit is blocking all traffic to the backend.

4. Wait for recovery

Terminal bash sleep 30 curl -s --http1.1 -w "

HTTP %{http_code}

" https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/todos

The circuit transitions to half-open, lets this request through to the real backend, it succeeds, and the circuit closes. Subsequent requests flow normally again.

Configuration

Both circuit breaker policies accept the same options (configured in config/policies.json ):

Option Type Description failureThreshold number Failures before the circuit opens (default: 5) cooldownSeconds number Seconds to wait before half-open test (default: 30) backendId string Identifier for the protected backend stateTtlSeconds number Cache TTL for circuit state (default: 300)

The backendId field lets you use different circuit breakers for different backends on different routes. Each backend gets its own independent failure tracking and circuit state.

Extending This Example

Per-route thresholds : Configure a payment API with a threshold of 3 and a search API with a threshold of 10

: Configure a payment API with a threshold of 3 and a search API with a threshold of 10 Failure detection by status code : Modify the outbound policy to only count 5xx errors, ignoring 4xx client errors

: Modify the outbound policy to only count 5xx errors, ignoring 4xx client errors Response time tracking : Open the circuit when response times exceed a threshold, not just on error codes

: Open the circuit when response times exceed a threshold, not just on error codes Gradual recovery : In half-open state, allow a configurable number of test requests before fully closing the circuit

: In half-open state, allow a configurable number of test requests before fully closing the circuit Production handler: Replace todo-handler.ts with urlForwardHandler to proxy a real backend

Troubleshooting

Deployed the example to Zuplo

Deployed the example to Zuplo Replaced YOUR_GATEWAY_URL with your actual gateway URL in curl commands

Common errors:

Error Cause Fix 503 Service Unavailable immediately Circuit is open Wait for cooldownSeconds (default 30s) to elapse 500 responses during testing Expected — used to trip the circuit Send 5 requests with x-simulate-failure: true header Requests not failing after threshold backendId mismatch between policies Verify both policies use the same backendId in policies.json

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