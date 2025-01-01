Zuplo
Examples

Circuit Breaker

Protect your backend from cascading failures by automatically blocking traffic when error rates exceed a threshold.

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Circuit Breaker

This example demonstrates how to implement the circuit breaker pattern as custom inbound and outbound policies in Zuplo. It proxies a real todo API at https://todo.zuplo.io and includes a failure simulator so you can see the circuit breaker in action.

This pattern is useful for:

  • Backend protection: Automatically stop forwarding traffic when a downstream service is failing
  • Fast failure: Return immediate 503 responses instead of waiting for a broken backend to time out
  • Self-healing: Automatically probe the backend after a cooldown period and restore traffic when it recovers

Prerequisites

Deploy this example to Zuplo

Click the Deploy to Zuplo button anywhere on this page to create a new project in your Zuplo account with this example pre-configured. No additional setup is required.

How It Works

Two custom policies wrap every request:

Circuit breaker inbound (circuit-breaker-inbound.ts): Checks the circuit state before each request. If the circuit is open, it immediately returns a 503 response. If the cooldown period has elapsed, it transitions to half-open and allows the request through.

Circuit breaker outbound (circuit-breaker-outbound.ts): Inspects the response after each request. On failure, it increments the failure counter and opens the circuit when the threshold is reached. On success during half-open state, it closes the circuit.

Both policies share state through ZoneCache, which provides low-latency access to shared data within a deployment zone.

The included todo-handler.ts proxies requests to https://todo.zuplo.io and accepts an x-simulate-failure: true header to return a 500 instead of proxying, so you can test the circuit breaker without a real outage.

Request Flow

  1. Request arrives at the gateway
  2. Inbound policy checks circuit state in ZoneCache
    • closed → allow through
    • open (cooldown active) → return 503 immediately
    • open (cooldown expired) → transition to half-open, allow through
  3. Handler proxies to https://todo.zuplo.io (or simulates failure)
  4. Outbound policy inspects the response
    • Success + half-open → close circuit, reset counter
    • Failure → increment counter; open circuit if threshold reached

Project Structure

plaintext
├── config/
│   ├── routes.oas.json              # OpenAPI spec with route definitions
│   └── policies.json                # Circuit breaker policy configuration
├── modules/
│   ├── circuit-breaker-inbound.ts   # Inbound policy: gate requests by circuit state
│   ├── circuit-breaker-outbound.ts  # Outbound policy: track failures and trip circuit
│   └── todo-handler.ts              # Request handler with failure simulation
└── zuplo.jsonc                      # Zuplo project metadata

Key files:

  • modules/circuit-breaker-inbound.ts: Reads circuit state from ZoneCache. Blocks requests when open; transitions to half-open when cooldown expires.
  • modules/circuit-breaker-outbound.ts: Writes circuit state to ZoneCache. Increments failure count on errors; resets on successful half-open probe.
  • config/policies.json: Configures failureThreshold, cooldownSeconds, and backendId for each circuit breaker policy.

API Endpoints

MethodPathDescription
GET/todosGet all todo items
POST/todosCreate a new todo
PUT/todos/{id}Update a todo by ID
DELETE/todos/{id}Delete a todo by ID

All endpoints are protected by the circuit breaker.

Testing the Circuit Breaker

Replace YOUR_GATEWAY_URL with your deployed gateway’s URL.

1. Confirm requests flow normally

Terminalbash
curl -s --http1.1 https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/todos | head

You should get back a list of todos from the real backend.

2. Trip the circuit

Terminalbash
for i in {1..5}; do
  curl -s -o /dev/null -w "Request $i: %{http_code}\n" \
    --http1.1 \
    -H "x-simulate-failure: true" https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/todos
done

You’ll see five 500 responses. After the 5th, the circuit opens.

3. Confirm the circuit is open

Terminalbash
curl -s --http1.1 -w "\nHTTP %{http_code}\n" https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/todos

No failure header this time — you get a 503 back instantly because the circuit is blocking all traffic to the backend.

4. Wait for recovery

Terminalbash
sleep 30
curl -s --http1.1 -w "\nHTTP %{http_code}\n" https://YOUR_GATEWAY_URL/todos

The circuit transitions to half-open, lets this request through to the real backend, it succeeds, and the circuit closes. Subsequent requests flow normally again.

Configuration

Both circuit breaker policies accept the same options (configured in config/policies.json):

OptionTypeDescription
failureThresholdnumberFailures before the circuit opens (default: 5)
cooldownSecondsnumberSeconds to wait before half-open test (default: 30)
backendIdstringIdentifier for the protected backend
stateTtlSecondsnumberCache TTL for circuit state (default: 300)

The backendId field lets you use different circuit breakers for different backends on different routes. Each backend gets its own independent failure tracking and circuit state.

Extending This Example

  • Per-route thresholds: Configure a payment API with a threshold of 3 and a search API with a threshold of 10
  • Failure detection by status code: Modify the outbound policy to only count 5xx errors, ignoring 4xx client errors
  • Response time tracking: Open the circuit when response times exceed a threshold, not just on error codes
  • Gradual recovery: In half-open state, allow a configurable number of test requests before fully closing the circuit
  • Production handler: Replace todo-handler.ts with urlForwardHandler to proxy a real backend

Troubleshooting

  • Deployed the example to Zuplo
  • Replaced YOUR_GATEWAY_URL with your actual gateway URL in curl commands

Common errors:

ErrorCauseFix
503 Service Unavailable immediatelyCircuit is openWait for cooldownSeconds (default 30s) to elapse
500 responses during testingExpected — used to trip the circuitSend 5 requests with x-simulate-failure: true header
Requests not failing after thresholdbackendId mismatch between policiesVerify both policies use the same backendId in policies.json

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